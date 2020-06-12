In the latest transfer news Man United and Arsenal have been linked with a move for Canadian striker Jonathan David, while Chelsea are linked with left back Layvin Kurzawa.

According to HLN in Belgium, Premier League giants Man United and Arsenal are both keen on signing David. Per the report, Everton, FC Porto and Ajax are also interested in signing David, 20, but Ghent want at least $35 million for the promising striker. Over the last two seasons he has scored 30 goals in 60 games in the league, plus another seven in the Europa League for a total of 37 goals in 83 total appearances.

David arrived at Ghent’s academy in 2018 from the Ottawa Generals and has been a regular in the Belgian top-flight over the last two seasons. He has scored 11 goals in 12 games for Canada and alongside Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, they are two rising stars and huge hops for the Canadian national team.

Would a move to either Man United or Arsenal be a good move for David? It seems like a move to Man United is risky. Of course, it is Man United, but with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood around for the foreseeable future, he may struggle fo rminutes. A move to Arsenal is very interesting, especially with the future of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette uncertain.

David would have to compete with other young strikers Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah for a starting spot at Arsenal but Mikel Arteta is trying to build a young, hungry team and the Canadian international fits that mould. Most people would say that a move to Everton, Porto or Ajax would be a smart option as he’d be guaranteed more minutes but Arsenal could be a case of the right club and the right time for David. Will the Gunners be able to spend $35 million on him? That remains to be seen but if they do offload Lacazette and Aubameyang this summer and try to freshen up their attack with a talented youngster, there aren’t many forwards in Europe under the age of 21 who have been as prolific as David this season. Watch this space.

Switching from north London to west London, a long-time Arsenal target has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

PSG left back Layvin Kurzawa, 27, is reportedly interesting Frank Lampard as the Blues continue to search for a new left back and reports in England and France say the Frenchman could be a much cheaper alternative compared to other options.

Chelsea have been linked with defenders Ben Chilwell, Nicolas Tagliafico, Achraf Hakimi and Nathan Ake, among many others, and sprucing up their defense is obviously key for Frank Lampard, as he also spends big on freshening up his attack.

Per the report, Kurzawa has held talks with both Arsenal and Chelsea and has also turned down the chance to move to Inter Milan.

Chelsea certainly need to get better defensively and Kurzawa is a sturdy full back who has considerable experience at both Monaco and PSG as he’s played in each of the last 11 seasons in France’s Ligue 1.

