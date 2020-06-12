USMNT left back Antonee Robinson has returned to action and is ready to play after he was diagnosed with heart issues in January.

Robinson, 22, was due to move from Wigan Athletic to AC Milan for $8 million on transfer deadline day in January but he failed a medical at the Italian giants as an irregular heart rhythm was picked up.

The Everton youth product returned to Wigan and has undergone careful testing, had a heart procedure in March and has been working his was back to full fitness over the last six months. Robinson is now ready to return on June 20 when the Championship season resumes.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the last few months, with a special thanks to club doctor Jonathan Tobin, the club’s medical staff and all of the team involved at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital,” Robinson said. “I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love. It has been a challenging time but I have good people around me. I am glad to be able to get back to training with the lads and to have the opportunity to play for Wigan Athletic again.”

The USMNT defender has been through a very tough time as he went from being on the verge of a dream move to AC Milan, to not playing at all due to these heart issues.

It is great to hear that he has now made a full recovery and USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter will be able to take a good look at Robinson in upcoming squads.

After leaving Everton from Wigan permanently after a loan spell, Robinson has been praised by many for his speed and skill down the flank and he is an attack-minded left back.

USMNT fans will be intrigued to see him in action for the rest of the Championship season as Robinson will help Wigan battle against relegation.

