Antonee Robinson USMNT
Getty Images

USMNT: Robinson returns after heart issues

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2020, 9:06 AM EDT
USMNT left back Antonee Robinson has returned to action and is ready to play after he was diagnosed with heart issues in January.

Robinson, 22, was due to move from Wigan Athletic to AC Milan for $8 million on transfer deadline day in January but he failed a medical at the Italian giants as an irregular heart rhythm was picked up.

The Everton youth product returned to Wigan and has undergone careful testing, had a heart procedure in March and has been working his was back to full fitness over the last six months. Robinson is now ready to return on June 20 when the Championship season resumes.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the last few months, with a special thanks to club doctor Jonathan Tobin, the club’s medical staff and all of the team involved at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital,” Robinson said. “I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love. It has been a challenging time but I have good people around me. I am glad to be able to get back to training with the lads and to have the opportunity to play for Wigan Athletic again.”

The USMNT defender has been through a very tough time as he went from being on the verge of a dream move to AC Milan, to not playing at all due to these heart issues.

It is great to hear that he has now made a full recovery and USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter will be able to take a good look at Robinson in upcoming squads.

After leaving Everton from Wigan permanently after a loan spell, Robinson has been praised by many for his speed and skill down the flank and he is an attack-minded left back.

USMNT fans will be intrigued to see him in action for the rest of the Championship season as Robinson will help Wigan battle against relegation.

NBC Sports to include enhanced audio for PL games

Premier League
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
The Premier League actions returns to NBC Sports on June 17 and there are plenty of innovative things planned, including enhanced audio for games.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

With no fans in the stadium for the final 92 games of the 2019-20 Premier League season, it was announced Thursday that NBC Sports are working with EA Sports to have crowd noise for audio during Premier League games broadcast on NBCSN and on NBC.

Pierre Moossa, coordinating producer for NBC Sports Group’s PL coverage, explained the new feature on a call with media.

“Ultimately it’s the most authentic way of enhancing the audio. We truly believe that this is probably the best viewer experience during these conditions without fans behind closed doors,” Moossa said.

Some of the other things you can look out for will be lead announcer Arlo White and analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux being at the stadiums in England. They will be calling games from a safe distance in the gantry, while they will hear the enhanced audio in their headset to help with the rhythm and flow of commentating on a game without a crowd.

In the studio in Stamford, Premier League Live host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Kyle Martino will be sat further away than usual to abide by the social-distancing rules, while there are strict protocols in place for all of the production team to follow.

Simply put: you can expect the same level of coverage of the Premier League when games resume next week, with a few tweaks here and there.

Below is the new NBC Sports schedule for the Premier League games from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Qatar World Cup stadium workers struggle to secure salaries

Qatar World Cup stadium workers
Photo by Nikku/Xinhua via Getty
Associated PressJun 11, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT
LONDON — Migrant workers building a World Cup stadium in Qatar have been struggling to secure pay they are owed, a human rights group and the Qatari government said Wednesday, highlighting ongoing labor issues in the country.

Amnesty International said around 100 workers on the Al Bayt Stadium have had problems securing months of salaries from design and construction subcontractor Qatar Meta Coats.

[ MORE: Bundesliga Week 31 predictions ]

“Although recent payments will provide some welcome relief for workers, Qatar’s World Cup organizers told us they had known about the salary delays since July 2019,” said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice. “This raises the question of why Qatar allowed workers to continue working for months without pay.

“For years we have been urging Qatar to reform the system, but clearly change has not come fast enough. It shouldn’t take an Amnesty investigation for workers to be paid what they are owed.”

The workers came from countries including Ghana, Kenya, Nepal and the Philippines, according to Amnesty.

Organizers of the 2022 World Cup said the case was “unacceptable” but said it came to light last year after audits and interviews with workers by their welfare department.

“Our efforts resulted in an initial payment of three months overdue salaries to workers,” the Doha-based organizing committee said. “We continued to exert every effort within our power to redress the issue.”

The government said it was made aware of Qatar Meta Coats’ owed salaries in September 2019, leading to the company being fined and operations suspended.

[ MORE: Sevilla wins derby in La Liga return ]

“Financial insecurity between November 2019 and April 2020 meant that Qatar Meta Coats’ workforce received irregular salary payments during this period,” the government said. “In May 2020, the issue was partially resolved and all salary payments from February to May were paid in full by the company.

“There are a small number of outstanding salary payments preceding February, which will be resolved in the coming days.”

Amnesty said some workers complained in January to Qatar’s labor tribunals.

Qatar was awarded the Middle East’s first World Cup in a FIFA vote in December 2010. Pressure from rights groups on conditions for workers intensified as Qatar started to build the infrastructure it lacked to host a major international sports event.

“There are still issues to overcome, including those related to the attitudes and behaviors of a small minority,” the government said. “This will take time, but we remain firmly committed to the task.”

Sevilla tops Real Betis in derby as La Liga returns

Sevilla v. Real Betis recap and video highlights
Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 11, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
Lucas Ocampos had a goal and an assist as Sevilla marked the first La Liga match since the coronavirus pause with a 2-0 defeat of city rivals Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday.

Sevilla stays third in moving onto 50 points, six behind Real Madrid and four above Real Sociedad and Getafe. Atletico Madrid is sixth with 45 points.

Betis remains 12th, eight points above the bottom three. Betis lost 2-1 at home in the season’s first Seville Derby and has lost its last three Seville Derby.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Ocampos opened the scoring after Luuk de Jong was judged to have been fouled in an aerial battle with ex-Barcelona and Dortmund man Marc Bartra.

There was a bit of good fortune on the second goal, but it looks so pretty that we’ll give Ocampos the benefit of the doubt.

What we’re trying to say about Ocampos’ third assist of the season, a cheeky back heel, is that he was trying to score rather than flick up for Fernando at the back post.

You be the judge.

 

MLS Is Back Tournament draw pits major rivals together

MLS is Back tournament draw
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 11, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT
There’s a reason the word “random” wasn’t in the literature.

Major League Soccer absolutely rigged its draw for the MLS Is Back Tournament in Orlando, but we’re gonna let that slide because we’re excited to see the matches.

Rivals LAFC and the Galaxy and Toronto and Montreal being drawn together are one concept, but desired rivals Orlando and Inter Miami and Cincinnati and Columbus being put any debate to rest.

[ MORE: MLS statement on anthem kneeling ]

That’s not to mention one of the matches being reported well before the 3:30 p.m. ET draw began in Florida. Plus we knew that certain draws were impossible since group stage matches will count towards what becomes the abbreviated MLS regular season.

It’s okay, MLS, we get it. Just don’t throw ice cubes at us and tell us it’s hail.

MLS has built itself up in fast and fine fashion, with derbies usually at the heart of excitement in the league. The only surprise is Portland not being drawn into Group B with Seattle and Vancouver, but that would be extremely on the nose.

Still, we’re ready to see some MLS and the six-team Group A could see anyone emerge (though Philadelphia and NYCFC will surely be favored to advance to the knockout rounds).

The winner of the MLS Is Back Tournament gets to title the tournament next year represent the league in the next CONCACAF Champions League.

Hey, maybe we’re wrong and this random draw just happened to totally benefit the league at nearly every turn. These things happen.