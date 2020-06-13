Leon Goretzka’s late goal moved Bayern Munich to the precipice of an eighth-straight Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
Now unbeaten in 22 matches, Bayern couldn’t clinch Saturday thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s defeat of Fortuna Dusseldorf. A seven-point table lead means its next win will be enough to ensure the crown stays in Bavaria.
Gladbach stays in fourth with 56 points but can drop out of the top four if Bayer Leverkusen gets a result at struggling Schalke on Sunday.
Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring for Bayern but Benjamin Pavard’s own goal leveled the score before the Frenchman assisted Goretzka’s late winner.
Bayern is away to Werder Bremen on Tuesday, before hosting Freiburg on June 20 and visiting Wolfsburg on June 27.
Dortmund is home to Mainz on Wednesday, visits RB Leipzig on June 20, and hosts Hoffenheim on June 27.
Joshua Zirkzee scored for Bayern but an own goal left it level until late in a match Gladbach did not have Alassane Plea to suspension and lost Marcus Thuram to an early injury.
Bayern was without Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller as the pair served yellow card accumulation suspensions.
Thuram left the match with an injury after 10 minutes.
Gladbach thought it had an opener when Embolo sent Jonas Hoffman in on goal, the German beating Manuel Neuer for a 1-0 lead that was sent back to zeroes for o
Embolo then saw a header saved by Neuer but couldn’t push the rebound inside the near post. Gladbach was knocking on the door.
Zirkzee made it 1-0 when Yann Sommer made an uncharacteristic terrible pass that the 19-year-old pumped into the goal.
A Benjamin Pavard own goal leveled the score in the 38th. Given the benefit of being able to see the back post runner stop, it wasn’t too good.
Neuer made a solid stop of Patrick Hermann in the 54th as Gladbach continued to pursue three points.
Bayern found its control after the hour mark, with Alphonso Davies busy on the left and Sommer redeeming his earlier error with a remarkable palm save of a double-deflection.
Pavard set up Goretzka for the winner after a seeing-eye pass from Davies beat the checked-off Gladbach back line.
Gladbach threw the house at an equalizer. Lars Stindl nearly caught Neuer out in the 89th.Follow @NicholasMendola