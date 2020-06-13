Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Napoli, and Inter Milan are all in action as the giants of Europe press on with their summer slates.

It’s a first match back for Barcelona, who restarts life in La Liga with a 4 p.m. ET visit to tricky and threatened Mallorca.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Juventus will learn who it’ll face in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final when Inter Milan hits Napoli for a 3 p.m. ET semifinal. Napoli leads 1-0 after one leg and hopes to meet a Juve team which outlasted AC Milan on Friday.

The Bundesliga is loaded with juicy match-ups, beginning with Borussia Dortmund’s visit to desperate Fortuna Dusseldorf and what is essentially an elimination match between relegation-worried Paderborn and Werder Bremen.

[ MORE: Bundesliga Week 31 predictions, preview ]

Find out to stream all the matches for top flight teams in Germany, Italy, and Spain below.

How to Watch the Bundesliga

TV Channel: FS1, FS2

FS1, FS2 Stream Live : Via Fox Soccer

: Via Fox Soccer When : 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday

: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday USMNT players in action : Timmy Chandler (Eintracht), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna), Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Uly Llanez (Wolfsburg), Josh Sargent (Bremen), Fabian Johnson (Gladbach)

: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna), Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Uly Llanez (Wolfsburg), Josh Sargent (Bremen), Fabian Johnson (Gladbach) USMNT-eligible players in action: Julian Ryerson (Union)

9:30 a.m. ET Saturday: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. ET Saturday: Hertha Berlin v. Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. ET Saturday: Wolfsburg v. Freiburg

9:30 a.m. ET Saturday: Koln v. Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. ET Saturday: Paderborn v. Werder Bremen

12:30 p.m. ET: Bayern Munich v. Borussia Monchengladbach

How to watch Napoli v. Inter Milan

TV Channels: N/A

N/A Stream Live : ESPN+

: ESPN+ When: 3 p.m. ET Saturday

How to Watch La Liga

TV Channels: beIN Sports USA

beIN Sports USA Stream Live : Via beinSports

: Via beinSports When: 8:30 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET: Espanyol v. Deportivo Alaves

11 a.m. ET: Celta Vigo v. Villarreal

1:30 p.m. ET: Leganes v. Real Valladolid

4 p.m. ET: RCD Mallorca v. Barcelona