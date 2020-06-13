Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Napoli, and Inter Milan are all in action as the giants of Europe press on with their summer slates.
It’s a first match back for Barcelona, who restarts life in La Liga with a 4 p.m. ET visit to tricky and threatened Mallorca.
Juventus will learn who it’ll face in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final when Inter Milan hits Napoli for a 3 p.m. ET semifinal. Napoli leads 1-0 after one leg and hopes to meet a Juve team which outlasted AC Milan on Friday.
The Bundesliga is loaded with juicy match-ups, beginning with Borussia Dortmund’s visit to desperate Fortuna Dusseldorf and what is essentially an elimination match between relegation-worried Paderborn and Werder Bremen.
Find out to stream all the matches for top flight teams in Germany, Italy, and Spain below.
How to Watch the Bundesliga
- TV Channel: FS1, FS2
- Stream Live: Via Fox Soccer
- When: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday
- USMNT players in action: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna), Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Uly Llanez (Wolfsburg), Josh Sargent (Bremen), Fabian Johnson (Gladbach)
- USMNT-eligible players in action: Julian Ryerson (Union)
9:30 a.m. ET Saturday: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Borussia Dortmund
9:30 a.m. ET Saturday: Hertha Berlin v. Eintracht Frankfurt
9:30 a.m. ET Saturday: Wolfsburg v. Freiburg
9:30 a.m. ET Saturday: Koln v. Union Berlin
9:30 a.m. ET Saturday: Paderborn v. Werder Bremen
12:30 p.m. ET: Bayern Munich v. Borussia Monchengladbach
How to watch Napoli v. Inter Milan
- TV Channels: N/A
- Stream Live: ESPN+
- When: 3 p.m. ET Saturday
How to Watch La Liga
- TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
- Stream Live: Via beinSports
- When: 8:30 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET
8:30 a.m. ET: Espanyol v. Deportivo Alaves
11 a.m. ET: Celta Vigo v. Villarreal
1:30 p.m. ET: Leganes v. Real Valladolid
4 p.m. ET: RCD Mallorca v. Barcelona