More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Barcelona recap
Photo by Rafa Babot/MB Media/Getty Images

La Liga: Messi brings Barca back with a bang; Espanyol gets big win

By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a big day for Catalonia, as Barcelona took its next step toward another La Liga title and Espanyol crept closer to safety.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Barca opened up a five-point lead on Real Madrid with a win at Mallorca before the second-place side tangles with Eibar on Sunday.

Mallorca 0-4 Barcelona

Lionel Messi scored and assisted two others while Jordi Alba had a goal and an assist as Barcelona cruised past Mallorca at the Son Moix.

Barca moves onto 61 points, while Mallorca’s 25 remain a point back of safety.

It didn’t take long for Barca to get going, with Alba spotting Arturo Vidal for a second-minute opener.

Mallorca manufactured some shots, but Barcelona expanded its lead to 2-0 when Messi headed a loose ball to Martin Braithwaite before halftime.

The assists were Messi’s 17th and 18th, the goal his 25th in 32 matches across all competitions.

Celta Vigo 0-1 Villarreal

Longtime Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros scored a somewhat rare goal in second half stoppage to move Villarreal into eighth place, four points out of the top six.

Trigueros’ 24th career goal came in his 316th appearance for El Submarino Amarillo.

Celta remains just one point above the bottom three and three points clear of 20th place in a shocking season. The club’s been in La Liga since 2013 and finished top half in three-straight seasons between 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Espanyol 2-0 Alaves

Fernando Pacheco’s 19th-minute handball saw him sent off for the visitors, and Espanyol scored in first half stoppage and just after the break to get a huge three points.

Espanyol remains 20th with 23 points but is just three points from safety. They needed the win with a tough run of fixtures ahead to close out the season.

Alaves has 32 points, seven points clear of the bottom three with 10 matches to play.

Leganes 1-2 Real Valladolid

Goals from Enes Unal and Ruben Alcaraz early in each half moved Valladolid seven points from the bottom three.

Oscar Rodriguez struck late to give the hosts some hope, but it wasn’t met by another goal and Leganes remains 19th.

Ospina shines after gaffe to lead Napoli into Coppa Italia Final

Napoli v Inter Milan recap
Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

David Ospina made amends for an early gaffe and then some as hosts Napoli drew Inter Milan 1-1 on Saturday to clinch a berth in the Coppa Italia Final with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Ospina couldn’t handle a Christian Eriksen set piece in the second minute, but the ex-Arsenal man set up the equalizer with a brilliant bit of distribution and made a number of tremendous saves in the draw.

Dries Mertens became Napoli’s all-time leading scorer when he nabbed the equalizer off a Lorenzo Insigne assist, and Ospina made eight saves. He’s scored 122 goals in a Napoli shirt.

Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli will meet Juventus in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final.

[ MORE: Bayern on brink of 8th-straight title ]

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

The sides honored medical workers by gathering around the circle for a moment of silence before kickoff, with three masked workers (or representatives of them) at the center.

Eriksen’s early corner kick fooled Ospina and level the tie oh-so-quickly.

Antonio Candreva drove the right side in the 40th minute and chose a close range shot that Ospina palmed away from goal.

Napoli got its goal from Mertens within a minute, as Ospina pinged a fantastic outlet punt to Insigne. The Italian drove the left side and slipped a pass across to the Belgian for 1-1 on the day.

Ospina would make one of his best stops on a delightful Inter interplay between Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, and Eriksen, the latter seeing his shot saved before Victor Moses blazed the rebound over the frame.

Goretzka puts Bayern on brink of 8th-straight title

Bayern v. Gladbach recap and video highlights
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leon Goretzka’s late goal moved Bayern Munich to the precipice of an eighth-straight Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Now unbeaten in 22 matches, Bayern couldn’t clinch Saturday thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s defeat of Fortuna Dusseldorf. A seven-point table lead means its next win will be enough to ensure the crown stays in Bavaria.

Gladbach stays in fourth with 56 points but can drop out of the top four if Bayer Leverkusen gets a result at struggling Schalke on Sunday.

Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring for Bayern but Benjamin Pavard’s own goal leveled the score before the Frenchman assisted Goretzka’s late winner.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Bayern is away to Werder Bremen on Tuesday, before hosting Freiburg on June 20 and visiting Wolfsburg on June 27.

Dortmund is home to Mainz on Wednesday, visits RB Leipzig on June 20, and hosts Hoffenheim on June 27.

Joshua Zirkzee scored for Bayern but an own goal left it level until late in a match Gladbach did not have Alassane Plea to suspension and lost Marcus Thuram to an early injury.

Bayern was without Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller as the pair served yellow card accumulation suspensions.

Thuram left the match with an injury after 10 minutes.

Gladbach thought it had an opener when Embolo sent Jonas Hoffman in on goal, the German beating Manuel Neuer for a 1-0 lead that was sent back to zeroes for o

Embolo then saw a header saved by Neuer but couldn’t push the rebound inside the near post. Gladbach was knocking on the door.

Zirkzee made it 1-0 when Yann Sommer made an uncharacteristic terrible pass that the 19-year-old pumped into the goal.

A Benjamin Pavard own goal leveled the score in the 38th. Given the benefit of being able to see the back post runner stop, it wasn’t too good.

Neuer made a solid stop of Patrick Hermann in the 54th as Gladbach continued to pursue three points.

Bayern found its control after the hour mark, with Alphonso Davies busy on the left and Sommer redeeming his earlier error with a remarkable palm save of a double-deflection.

Pavard set up Goretzka for the winner after a seeing-eye pass from Davies beat the checked-off Gladbach back line.

Gladbach threw the house at an equalizer. Lars Stindl nearly caught Neuer out in the 89th.

Transfer news: Kante to Real Madrid, Sancho to Liverpool

Sancho to Liverpool
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are big big names in the Premier League’s transfer gossip mill on Saturday, with updates on moves for Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek and a possible sale of two-time PL winner N’Golo Kante.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Le10sport has a sensational story claiming Liverpool is ready to spend big on Jadon Sancho if Sadio Mane is sold this summer.

Sancho just turned 20 in March has been heavily connected with a move to Manchester United. He’s one of only four players in Europe’s top five leagues to collect double-digit goals (17) and assists (16) in league play (Lionel Messi, Alassane Plea, Serge Gnabry).

The England international’s fee is said to be $135 million, steep but rational given his age and similar sales. United has been reported to have backup options if Sancho does not wind up at Old Trafford but a Liverpool move would be a blow.

Any questions about a change in level should be answered by his success in Europe. Sancho’s scored or assisted against Barcelona, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, and Slavia Prague.

Mane has been wonderful but turned 28 in April. His four seasons with Liverpool are the most with one club in his career after two in Southampton, three with Red Bull Salzburg, and one with Metz in France.

Chelsea could look to fund its pursuit of Kai Havertz by allowing N’Golo Kante to be sold to Real Madrid, according to AS.com.

Kante turned 29 in March and has suffered from injuries this year but remains one of the best midfielders in the world. Chelsea, however, has faith in developing players like Billy Gilmour and may want to cash in on Kante at the end of the World Cup winner’s prime.

The cost would be around $90 million, no small fee even for Madrid especially after their massive outlay on Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus since last summer.

Ronald de Boer offered some interesting and pointed comments about Ajax star Donny van de Beek potentially moving to Manchester United over Real Madrid.

Van de Beek has long been linked with Madrid but the move is reportedly in question due to finances and the uncertainty over the transfer market during the coronavirus pandemic.

De Boer took a shot at Paul Pogba in endorsing the idea of Van de Beek joining United (via Sky Sports).

“Solskjaer has indicated that he wants to go in a new direction and wants players who are humble, their heart is with the club, a team player. I think he is tired of the Pogba’s running around. He wants players like Donny van de Beek.”

That’s an unnecessary bit of shade there, Ron.

WATCH: Julian Green’s fine assist leads Greuther Furth to win

Julian Green assist video
Photo by Uwe Anspach/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

American midfielder Julian Green provided a terrific assist in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win at Nurnberg in 2.Bundesliga action on Saturday.

Green has four goals and two assists this season, which was hampered by 11 matches missed due to MCL and ankle injuries.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

The USMNT midfielder chopped a pinpoint cross to the back post for David Raum to head home.

Green, who turned 25 last week, is out-of-contract this summer and Furth would like to keep him amid interest at home and abroad.

Furth was positioned for a promotion push before the coronavirus pause but this is the first win in the six matches since Germany’s second tier returned to play.

The club sits seventh, 10 points off third.

[ MORE: PST’s feature on Green’s impact on Furth ]