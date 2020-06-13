Two Premier League powers with newly healthy stars saw mixed results in Friday friendlies for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
[ MORE: New PL schedule ]
Manchester United’s split squad played Championship promotion favorites West Bromwich Albion twice, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba starting together in a 2-1 defeat before the Red Devils reversed their fortune in a 3-1 win.
Fernandes converted a penalty but also missed one in the loss as United’s uneven 2019-20 penalty record continued albeit in a friendly.
Andreas Pereira scored two pretty goals while Tahith Chong forced a terrible goalkeeper mistake for the third goal in the second match.
Watch all of the highlights here with Marcus Rashford’s dazzling fancy footwork a welcome sight.
Loved every minute of it…♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZyRdUEgLZO
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 12, 2020
Tottenham saw Harry Kane fit but not firing as Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn, and Heung-min Son also returned from injuries in a 2-1 loss to Norwich City that was played over four 30-minute quarters (Spurs love their NFL).
Josip Drmic and Mario Vrancic scored for Norwich after Erik Lamela gave Spurs an early lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Don’t be too worried, Spurs faithful, Norwich struck in the final quarter when Jose Mourinho inserted a trio of youngsters into the contest. Of Harvey White, Dennis Cirkin and George Marsh, only Marsh has played for the first team, a solitary cup appearance. White and Cirkin are 18.
The sides drew 2-2 at Carrow Road on Dec. 28 while Spurs beat the Canaries 2-1 less than a month later in North London.
Preparations for @premierleague restart going up a notch… ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/WyYfKHOpBg
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 12, 2020
Watford beat Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Saturday in a tune-up for the PL season.
Joao Pedro’s cross into the box was mismanaged and Ismaila Sarr acted quickly to salt away the result very late, but the real highlight was Etienne Capoue’s rocket.
Oh, don’t you love when the ball just comes faster and faster in the direction of the viewer?
🚀 You don't save those 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AGHOe4ZkZ2
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 13, 2020
Burnley drew Preston North End 1-1.
The Clarets drew 1-1 with @pnefc in a warm-up game at Turf Moor. Matty Vydra was on target for Sean Dyche’s men. More to follow.
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 13, 2020
Follow @NicholasMendola