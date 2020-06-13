More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester United recap
https://twitter.com/ManUtd

Premier League friendlies: Kane, Pogba return, Capoue scores thunderbolt (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 10:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Two Premier League powers with newly healthy stars saw mixed results in Friday friendlies for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Manchester United’s split squad played Championship promotion favorites West Bromwich Albion twice, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba starting together in a 2-1 defeat before the Red Devils reversed their fortune in a 3-1 win.

Fernandes converted a penalty but also missed one in the loss as United’s uneven 2019-20 penalty record continued albeit in a friendly.

Andreas Pereira scored two pretty goals while Tahith Chong forced a terrible goalkeeper mistake for the third goal in the second match.

Watch all of the highlights here with Marcus Rashford’s dazzling fancy footwork a welcome sight.

Tottenham saw Harry Kane fit but not firing as Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn, and Heung-min Son also returned from injuries in a 2-1 loss to Norwich City that was played over four 30-minute quarters (Spurs love their NFL).

Josip Drmic and Mario Vrancic scored for Norwich after Erik Lamela gave Spurs an early lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Don’t be too worried, Spurs faithful, Norwich struck in the final quarter when Jose Mourinho inserted a trio of youngsters into the contest. Of Harvey White, Dennis Cirkin and George Marsh, only Marsh has played for the first team, a solitary cup appearance. White and Cirkin are 18.

The sides drew 2-2 at Carrow Road on Dec. 28 while Spurs beat the Canaries 2-1 less than a month later in North London.

Watford beat Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Saturday in a tune-up for the PL season.

Joao Pedro’s cross into the box was mismanaged and Ismaila Sarr acted quickly to salt away the result very late, but the real highlight was Etienne Capoue’s rocket.

Oh, don’t you love when the ball just comes faster and faster in the direction of the viewer?

Burnley drew Preston North End 1-1.

 

Goretzka puts Bayern on brink of 8th-straight title

Bayern v. Gladbach recap and video highlights
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leon Goretzka’s late goal moved Bayern Munich to the precipice of an eighth-straight Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Now unbeaten in 22 matches, Bayern couldn’t clinch Saturday thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s defeat of Fortuna Dusseldorf. A seven-point table lead means its next win will be enough to ensure the crown stays in Bavaria.

Gladbach stays in fourth with 56 points but can drop out of the top four if Bayer Leverkusen gets a result at struggling Schalke on Sunday.

Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring for Bayern but Benjamin Pavard’s own goal leveled the score before the Frenchman assisted Goretzka’s late winner.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Bayern is away to Werder Bremen on Tuesday, before hosting Freiburg on June 20 and visiting Wolfsburg on June 27.

Dortmund is home to Mainz on Wednesday, visits RB Leipzig on June 20, and hosts Hoffenheim on June 27.

Joshua Zirkzee scored for Bayern but an own goal left it level until late in a match Gladbach did not have Alassane Plea to suspension and lost Marcus Thuram to an early injury.

Bayern was without Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller as the pair served yellow card accumulation suspensions.

Thuram left the match with an injury after 10 minutes.

Gladbach thought it had an opener when Embolo sent Jonas Hoffman in on goal, the German beating Manuel Neuer for a 1-0 lead that was sent back to zeroes for o

Embolo then saw a header saved by Neuer but couldn’t push the rebound inside the near post. Gladbach was knocking on the door.

Zirkzee made it 1-0 when Yann Sommer made an uncharacteristic terrible pass that the 19-year-old pumped into the goal.

A Benjamin Pavard own goal leveled the score in the 38th. Given the benefit of being able to see the back post runner stop, it wasn’t too good.

Neuer made a solid stop of Patrick Hermann in the 54th as Gladbach continued to pursue three points.

Bayern found its control after the hour mark, with Alphonso Davies busy on the left and Sommer redeeming his earlier error with a remarkable palm save of a double-deflection.

Pavard set up Goretzka for the winner after a seeing-eye pass from Davies beat the checked-off Gladbach back line.

Gladbach threw the house at an equalizer. Lars Stindl nearly caught Neuer out in the 89th.

Transfer news: Kante to Real Madrid, Sancho to Liverpool

Sancho to Liverpool
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are big big names in the Premier League’s transfer gossip mill on Saturday, with updates on moves for Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek and a possible sale of two-time PL winner N’Golo Kante.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Le10sport has a sensational story claiming Liverpool is ready to spend big on Jadon Sancho if Sadio Mane is sold this summer.

Sancho just turned 20 in March has been heavily connected with a move to Manchester United. He’s one of only four players in Europe’s top five leagues to collect double-digit goals (17) and assists (16) in league play (Lionel Messi, Alassane Plea, Serge Gnabry).

The England international’s fee is said to be $135 million, steep but rational given his age and similar sales. United has been reported to have backup options if Sancho does not wind up at Old Trafford but a Liverpool move would be a blow.

Any questions about a change in level should be answered by his success in Europe. Sancho’s scored or assisted against Barcelona, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, and Slavia Prague.

Mane has been wonderful but turned 28 in April. His four seasons with Liverpool are the most with one club in his career after two in Southampton, three with Red Bull Salzburg, and one with Metz in France.

Chelsea could look to fund its pursuit of Kai Havertz by allowing N’Golo Kante to be sold to Real Madrid, according to AS.com.

Kante turned 29 in March and has suffered from injuries this year but remains one of the best midfielders in the world. Chelsea, however, has faith in developing players like Billy Gilmour and may want to cash in on Kante at the end of the World Cup winner’s prime.

The cost would be around $90 million, no small fee even for Madrid especially after their massive outlay on Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus since last summer.

Ronald de Boer offered some interesting and pointed comments about Ajax star Donny van de Beek potentially moving to Manchester United over Real Madrid.

Van de Beek has long been linked with Madrid but the move is reportedly in question due to finances and the uncertainty over the transfer market during the coronavirus pandemic.

De Boer took a shot at Paul Pogba in endorsing the idea of Van de Beek joining United (via Sky Sports).

“Solskjaer has indicated that he wants to go in a new direction and wants players who are humble, their heart is with the club, a team player. I think he is tired of the Pogba’s running around. He wants players like Donny van de Beek.”

That’s an unnecessary bit of shade there, Ron.

WATCH: Julian Green’s fine assist leads Greuther Furth to win

Julian Green assist video
Photo by Uwe Anspach/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

American midfielder Julian Green provided a terrific assist in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win at Nurnberg in 2.Bundesliga action on Saturday.

Green has four goals and two assists this season, which was hampered by 11 matches missed due to MCL and ankle injuries.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

The USMNT midfielder chopped a pinpoint cross to the back post for David Raum to head home.

Green, who turned 25 last week, is out-of-contract this summer and Furth would like to keep him amid interest at home and abroad.

Furth was positioned for a promotion push before the coronavirus pause but this is the first win in the six matches since Germany’s second tier returned to play.

The club sits seventh, 10 points off third.

[ MORE: PST’s feature on Green’s impact on Furth ]

Bundesliga: Bremen takes another step to safety, Haaland saves BVB

Bundesliga highlights
Photo by Friedemann Vogel/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Borussia Dortmund’s late and perhaps undeserved winner at Fortuna Dusseldorf means Bayern Munich still have some work to do to win an eighth-straight Bundesliga title.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

A late goal from Erling Haaland was the difference on a day that nine of 10 teams playing at 9:30 a.m. ET found the back of the net.

Werder Bremen picked up a huge win and all-but-sealed Paderborn’s relegation, while Wolfsburg and Freiburg split the spoils in a battle with Europa League implications.

There were Americans all over the Bundesliga pitches today, and we’ll highlight each one as we round up all of the early action from the Bundesliga on Saturday morning.

Paderbon 1-5 Werder Bremen

Davy Klaassen scored twice as Werder Bremen kept its safety push alive while all-but-relegating hosts Paderborn.

Bremen’s win gives them 28 points, one goal of differential behind playoff side Fortuna, three back of Mainz, and four behind Augsburg. Bremen has been in the top flight since 1980.

Niclas Fullkrug, Maximilian Eggestein, and Yuya Osako also scored for Bremen.

Paderborn can no longer seal automatic safety and its playoff hopes are on a lifeline after the loss leaves them 11 points off 15th and nine back of 16th place Fortuna.

The bottom-place side made a good fight of it after the coronavirus pause, but draws and not wins killed them. Abdelhamid Sabiri scored late to ruin Jiri Pavelka’s clean sheet.

Americans Abroad: Josh Sargent played the role of pest well again today over , hassling the Paderborn back line while putting two shots on target and completing 2-of-3 dribbles though Sofascore credited him with a big chance missed. He won 7-of-15 duels, drew three fouls, made two interactions, and a tackle. It will be fascinating to see how much he grows from being in a such desperate (and maybe successful) relegation battle at such a tender age.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Super sub Erling Haaland’s header of a Manuel Akanji cross deep in stoppage time saved sleepy Borussia Dortmund from a horrible draw in Dusseldorf.

Haaland had missed two-straight matches with a knee injury suffered against Bayern Munich, and scored for the first time in five matches when he won it with his 11th in 12 Bundesliga outings.

Raphael Guerreiro belted a shot through the heart of the box and past diving Kenan Karaman but VAR pulled it off the board.

And Fortuna pushed for a winner, Steven Skrzybski twice hitting the post including a late smash off the post.

Americans Abroad: Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna and Fortuna’s Alfredo Morales were second half subs. Reyna entered for the final 16 minutes and drew a foul while winning both of his duels and passing well as usual (9-of-11). Morales only had three touches and two passes over nine minutes off the bench, registering a clearance.

Hertha Berlin 1-4 Eintracht Frankfurt

What a winner.

Days after Daichi Kamada assisted a goal in Eintracht’s ill-fated German Cup semi loss to Bayern Munich, he conjured up some magic to set up a cute finish after the hour mark in Berlin.

Kamada’s mazy dribble led to a sweeping back leg goal from Andre Silva, who had assisted Bas Dost’s opener and late added Eintracht’s fourth.

Krzysztof Piatek had given Hertha an early lead but BSC star center back Dedryck Boyata was sent off in first half stoppage time in an odd incident where a penalty was taken off the spot but his last man back foul remained.

Evan N’Dicka scored the third goal for Eintracht.

Americans Abroad: Timothy Chandler was an 87th minute sub in the win after playing the wealth of the midweek cup semifinal loss.

Koln 1-2 Union Berlin

This was more like the Union we saw in the first part of the season, as Marvin Friedrich and Christian Gentner scored to move the promoted side level on points with their hosts.

Koln star Jhon Cordoba scored in stoppage time for the hosts.

Both sides are six points clear of the bottom three and seven off the automatic relegation places with three matches to play.

USMNT-eligible Julian Ryerson was not in the 18 for Union after an injury last weekend.

Wolfsburg 2-2 Freiburg

Wolfsburg’s built a 2-0 lead that could’ve been four had two goals not been canceled by VAR in the first half-hour, but Freiburg scored just before and after halftime to level the score line with 44 minutes to play.

Wout Weghorst scored his 13th and 14th goals of the Bundesliga season, the second from the spot, before Lucas Holer and Roland Sallai answered for Freiburg. Holer’s goal was set up by in-form Vincenzo Grifo.

Americans Abroad: John Brooks couldn’t do much on the second goal and his diving header failed in a bid to stop the cross that led to Freiburg’s first goal. He had seven clearances, won 5 of 10 duels, and completed four of six long balls as part of a 78 percent passing day.