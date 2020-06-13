Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund’s late and perhaps undeserved winner at Fortuna Dusseldorf means Bayern Munich still have some work to do to win an eighth-straight Bundesliga title.

A late goal from Erling Haaland was the difference on a day that nine of 10 teams playing at 9:30 a.m. ET found the back of the net.

Werder Bremen picked up a huge win and all-but-sealed Paderborn’s relegation, while Wolfsburg and Freiburg split the spoils in a battle with Europa League implications.

There were Americans all over the Bundesliga pitches today, and we’ll highlight each one as we round up all of the early action from the Bundesliga on Saturday morning.

Paderbon 1-5 Werder Bremen

Davy Klaassen scored twice as Werder Bremen kept its safety push alive while all-but-relegating hosts Paderborn.

Bremen’s win gives them 28 points, one goal of differential behind playoff side Fortuna, three back of Mainz, and four behind Augsburg. Bremen has been in the top flight since 1980.

Niclas Fullkrug, Maximilian Eggestein, and Yuya Osako also scored for Bremen.

Paderborn can no longer seal automatic safety and its playoff hopes are on a lifeline after the loss leaves them 11 points off 15th and nine back of 16th place Fortuna.

The bottom-place side made a good fight of it after the coronavirus pause, but draws and not wins killed them. Abdelhamid Sabiri scored late to ruin Jiri Pavelka’s clean sheet.

Americans Abroad: Josh Sargent played the role of pest well again today over , hassling the Paderborn back line while putting two shots on target and completing 2-of-3 dribbles though Sofascore credited him with a big chance missed. He won 7-of-15 duels, drew three fouls, made two interactions, and a tackle. It will be fascinating to see how much he grows from being in a such desperate (and maybe successful) relegation battle at such a tender age.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Super sub Erling Haaland’s header of a Manuel Akanji cross deep in stoppage time saved sleepy Borussia Dortmund from a horrible draw in Dusseldorf.

Haaland had missed two-straight matches with a knee injury suffered against Bayern Munich, and scored for the first time in five matches when he won it with his 11th in 12 Bundesliga outings.

Raphael Guerreiro belted a shot through the heart of the box and past diving Kenan Karaman but VAR pulled it off the board.

And Fortuna pushed for a winner, Steven Skrzybski twice hitting the post including a late smash off the post.

Americans Abroad: Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna and Fortuna’s Alfredo Morales were second half subs. Reyna entered for the final 16 minutes and drew a foul while winning both of his duels and passing well as usual (9-of-11). Morales only had three touches and two passes over nine minutes off the bench, registering a clearance.

Hertha Berlin 1-4 Eintracht Frankfurt

What a winner.

Days after Daichi Kamada assisted a goal in Eintracht’s ill-fated German Cup semi loss to Bayern Munich, he conjured up some magic to set up a cute finish after the hour mark in Berlin.

Kamada’s mazy dribble led to a sweeping back leg goal from Andre Silva, who had assisted Bas Dost’s opener and late added Eintracht’s fourth.

Krzysztof Piatek had given Hertha an early lead but BSC star center back Dedryck Boyata was sent off in first half stoppage time in an odd incident where a penalty was taken off the spot but his last man back foul remained.

Evan N’Dicka scored the third goal for Eintracht.

Americans Abroad: Timothy Chandler was an 87th minute sub in the win after playing the wealth of the midweek cup semifinal loss.

Koln 1-2 Union Berlin

This was more like the Union we saw in the first part of the season, as Marvin Friedrich and Christian Gentner scored to move the promoted side level on points with their hosts.

Koln star Jhon Cordoba scored in stoppage time for the hosts.

Both sides are six points clear of the bottom three and seven off the automatic relegation places with three matches to play.

USMNT-eligible Julian Ryerson was not in the 18 for Union after an injury last weekend.

Wolfsburg 2-2 Freiburg

Wolfsburg’s built a 2-0 lead that could’ve been four had two goals not been canceled by VAR in the first half-hour, but Freiburg scored just before and after halftime to level the score line with 44 minutes to play.

Wout Weghorst scored his 13th and 14th goals of the Bundesliga season, the second from the spot, before Lucas Holer and Roland Sallai answered for Freiburg. Holer’s goal was set up by in-form Vincenzo Grifo.

Americans Abroad: John Brooks couldn’t do much on the second goal and his diving header failed in a bid to stop the cross that led to Freiburg’s first goal. He had seven clearances, won 5 of 10 duels, and completed four of six long balls as part of a 78 percent passing day.