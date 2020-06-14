Two Bundesliga games took place on Sunday as Augsburg sealed a big win at Mainz and Schalke battled hard to a draw against Bayer Leverkusen in two tight results.

With three games of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season to go, there is plenty to play for in the top four battle, European spots and the relegation scrap.

Below we roundup Sunday’s Bundesliga results as Bayer reman in the top four hunt, while Augsburg look all but certain to be in the Bundesliga next season as they left Mainz in the battle against the drop.

Mainz 0-1 Augsburg

With less than 45 seconds on the clock the only goal of the game arrives as Florian Niederlechner lobbed home to put Augsburg 1-0 up. Both teams had plenty of chances in a scrappy encounter but the visitors held on for a huge three points. Mainz have won once of their six games since the restart, as they have 31 points and sit three points above the relegation zone with three games to go, as they face Dortmund, Werder Bremen (wow) and Leverkusen.

Fortuna Dusseldorf have 28 points in the relegation playoff spot, while Werder Bremen in the final relegation place are also on 28 points. Augsburg now have 35 points on the board and are all but safe from relegation as Heiko Herrlich has completed the job he was brought in to do.

Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

A tense, tight game saw Schalke work hard in a solid 4-4-2 formation as David Wagner’s side still haven’t won since the restart, but this was a much better outing. Daniel Caliguiri gave them the lead from the penalty spot in the second half but a late own goal from Juan Miranda made it 1-1. Bayer went close to snatching all three points late but with the last effort of the game Michael Gregoritsch saw his header superbly stopped by Lukas Hradecky.

The battling point moved Bayer Leverkusen back into the top four and with three games to go they are one point ahead of fifth-place Borussia Monchengladbach as they go head-to-head for the final UEFA Champions League spot. Bayer have Cologne, Hertha Berlin and Mainz left to play, as well as the German Cup final against Bayern Munich. As for Schalke, they haven’t won in their last 13 outings in the Bundesliga but Wagner will be impressed with this battling display. The German giants are now seven points behind sixth-place Wolfsburg and seem unlikely to be in the Europa League next season.

