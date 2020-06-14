In the latest transfer news Wilfred Ndidi has been liked with a move to Man United, will Arsenal are apparently the favorites to sign Dayot Upamecano.

Starting off in Manchester, a report from the Sunday Express claims that Man United want to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian star, 23, has been a revelation this season and is becoming one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League. His tackling, reading of the game and ability to start attacks have been crucial in Leicester being in third place and the unsung hero isn’t flying under the radar of everyone.

Per the report, Man United will turn to Ndidi if they don’t sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and PSG have cooled their interest in Ndidi. Surely this move would hinge on Man United being in the Champions League, both financially for the Red Devils and for Ndidi as Leicester look certain to qualify for the UCL.

Ndidi has been at Leicester for three seasons now and arrived as the long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante. Maybe he hasn’t reached Kante’s level in Leicester’s amazing 2015-16 title success, but he has been steady and reliable and has taken his game to new levels this season.

He would be perfect in this Man United side, who have Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay as holding midfield options. The first two were in fine form early in 2020, which came as a massive surprise, and Man United certainly need some midfield balance with their attack stacked with talent. If Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes start together in midfield then having a defensive midfielder who can cover plenty of ground is a necessity for the Red Devils.

Ndidi would provide that balance and his ex-Leicester teammate Harry Maguire knows all about his quality, as the Man United captain and center back would surely be keen on a better shield on front of the Man United back four.

Heading from Manchester to London, a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport says that Arsenal have emerged as he favorites to sign RB Leipzig center back Dayot Upamecano.

The report mostly focuses on AC Milan being interested in Upamecano, 21, but Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign the French center back. Upamecano is out of contract next summer and despite being one of the best young center backs in Europe, he will be available at a snippet of Leipzig’s previous transfer valuation of $65 million. He will probably cost half of that value right now.

Bayern Munich, Man United and many others across Europe want to sign Upamecano and it will be tough for Arsenal to finance this deal given the wage cuts they’ve asked of players and staff due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With several big names reportedly leaving Arsenal this summer, new boss Mikel Arteta is ready to shuffle his pack accordingly and he certainly needs to improve his defense. David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi were surprisingly solid in February and March before the Premier League suspension arrived but long-term it appears that Arteta wants to put his faith in youth.

Upamecano would be absolutely perfect for the Gunners, who already have young French center back William Saliba arriving for the 2020-21 season after he was bought then allowed to re-join Saint-Etienne on loan for 2019-20.

