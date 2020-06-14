Televised images showed the man walk on to the field and take a photo of himself with his mobile phone a few meters in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.
It is unclear if the young man, who was wearing an Argentina soccer shirt, the national team led by Lionel Messi, approached other players before he was escorted off by security.
Second-half play quickly resumed at San Moix Stadium. Barcelona won 4-0 with goals from Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi completing the comfortable win for the La Liga leaders.
Spectators are barred from the matches in line with health measures to reduce the risks of transmitting the COVID-19 virus.
La Liga restarted on Thursday after a three-month hiatus.
Below is video of the incident as the fan was led away after coming close to players in Real Mallorca v Barcelona, while Mallorca head coach Vicente Moreno tried to calm the situation down.
Starting off in Manchester, a report from the Sunday Express claims that Man United want to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.
The Nigerian star, 23, has been a revelation this season and is becoming one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League. His tackling, reading of the game and ability to start attacks have been crucial in Leicester being in third place and the unsung hero isn’t flying under the radar of everyone.
Per the report, Man United will turn to Ndidi if they don’t sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and PSG have cooled their interest in Ndidi. Surely this move would hinge on Man United being in the Champions League, both financially for the Red Devils and for Ndidi as Leicester look certain to qualify for the UCL.
Ndidi has been at Leicester for three seasons now and arrived as the long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante. Maybe he hasn’t reached Kante’s level in Leicester’s amazing 2015-16 title success, but he has been steady and reliable and has taken his game to new levels this season.
He would be perfect in this Man United side, who have Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay as holding midfield options. The first two were in fine form early in 2020, which came as a massive surprise, and Man United certainly need some midfield balance with their attack stacked with talent. If Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes start together in midfield then having a defensive midfielder who can cover plenty of ground is a necessity for the Red Devils.
Ndidi would provide that balance and his ex-Leicester teammate Harry Maguire knows all about his quality, as the Man United captain and center back would surely be keen on a better shield on front of the Man United back four.
Heading from Manchester to London, a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport says that Arsenal have emerged as he favorites to sign RB Leipzig center back Dayot Upamecano.
The report mostly focuses on AC Milan being interested in Upamecano, 21, but Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign the French center back. Upamecano is out of contract next summer and despite being one of the best young center backs in Europe, he will be available at a snippet of Leipzig’s previous transfer valuation of $65 million. He will probably cost half of that value right now.
With several big names reportedly leaving Arsenal this summer, new boss Mikel Arteta is ready to shuffle his pack accordingly and he certainly needs to improve his defense. David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi were surprisingly solid in February and March before the Premier League suspension arrived but long-term it appears that Arteta wants to put his faith in youth.
Upamecano would be absolutely perfect for the Gunners, who already have young French center back William Saliba arriving for the 2020-21 season after he was bought then allowed to re-join Saint-Etienne on loan for 2019-20.
Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante featured, as the USMNT star continues to step up his recovery after last playing for Chelsea on Jan. 1 at Brighton. An adductor injury in training meant he was out for several months and he was due to return in mid-March before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pulisic has featured in both friendlies this week and Frank Lampard certainly has a wealth of attacking options now that Loftus-Cheek has also returned from a long-term injury. Chelsea currently sit in fourth but are just three points ahead of Man United in fifth and may only be two points ahead of Sheffield United by the time they restart their 2019-20 season.
The suspension came at a good time for the Blues as Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and several others were nursing injuries and not fully fit as Lampard’s young squad looked jaded with many in their first full season in the Premier League.
Even better news for Chelsea was N’Golo Kante taking part in a friendly for the first time since the league was suspended on March 13. The French star was concerned about a return to training amid the coronavirus pandemic and was granted compassionate leave by Chelsea and Frank Lampard.
Kante has since returned to training and is now stepping up his progress as he aims to be ready to feature against Aston Villa next Sunday (Watch live, 11:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Norwich City have confirmed that one of their players is among the two positive COVID-19 tests from the latest round of testing in the Premier League and that he played in a friendly against Tottenham.
Two positive COVID-19 test results were recorded from 1,200 test on Premier League players and staff on Thursday June 11 and Friday June 12.
Tottenham hosted Norwich in a friendly on Friday June 12 and the tests results were not revealed until Saturday June 13.
Norwich and Tottenham have confirmed that the unnamed player in question played in the friendly on Friday (which Norwich won 2-1) but Spurs released a statement saying that none of their players or staff came into ‘close contact’ with him and aren’t at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“We continue to operate within the strict guidelines outlined by the Premier League to ensure we avoid any risk of infection spreading should anyone else test positive, including practising social distancing so no ‘close contacts’ are created, which has been defined by Government as being within two metres of a confirmed case for 15 minutes or more. This means that no other member of the squad or staff should be forced to self-isolate other than the person who returns a positive test result and their household members.
“The Norwich player in question has confirmed he had no ‘close contacts’ with our team yesterday and our squad has also verified this. Our testing has continued to return only negative results for COVID since one positive reading was confirmed almost two weeks ago.”
Players from Tottenham will not have to self-isolate ahead of their game against Man United on Friday (Watch live, 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
As for Norwich, they host Southampton at Carrow Road on Friday (Watch live, 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and they have confirmed the player will not be available to play in that game.
“In line with the Premier League’s protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date. The player must return a negative test result before being able to resume training. The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time.”
With the Premier League restarting on June 17, teams are finalizing their preparations and have friendly games lined up against other PL clubs and Championship teams in the coming days. There is of course the potential for situations like this to arise every time teams play against other opponents but there are strict and clear protocols in place to make sure that an entire squad of players do not have to self-isolate when a player tests positive for COVID-19.
In 2017 the US Soccer Federation (USSF) decide to bring in an policy which forced players from both the USWNT and USMNT to stand for the anthem after Megan Rapinoe took a knee to join Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality and inequality in the Black community in the United States of America.
Trump sent out the following Tweets late Saturday:
Trump also shared the thoughts of Republican Matt Gaetz who said: “I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem. You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised.”
Gaetz also added “I don’t care enough about soccer to have a US Soccer team that disrespects the flag they play under” and he wants to pass a bill that requires the teams to stand for the national anthem.
“If players are playing for our national team…they should stand for the anthem, they should respect our flag,” Gaetz said.
US Soccer reversed its decision in a board meeting earlier this week, as board members voted in favor of repealing the anthem policy, even though it is believed the voted wasn’t unanimous.
This is the statement US Soccer released this week on its new anthem policy as they apologized to players from both the USMNT and USWNT:
“The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America. It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.
“We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country. We apologize to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism, Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will.”