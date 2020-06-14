Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The live action just keeps on coming form Europe as games in the Bundesliga and La Liga are plentiful on Sunday, below is how to watch all of the action as we will keep you updated on it all.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

In the Bundesliga there are two big games with relegation-threatened Mainz and Augsburg squaring off. Both are in danger of being sucked further into relegation trouble after Werder Bremen grabbed a big win at the weekend.

Struggling Schalke host Bayer Leverkusen, as win for the latter would give them a three-point lead in the top four race heading into the final three weeks of the season.

In La Liga we see the return of both Madrid clubs, with top four chasing Atletico at Athletic Bilbao, while Real Madrid host Eibar at their training ground due to construction work taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Top four hopefuls Real Sociedad host Osasuna to see out the opening weekend of the restart in Spain’s top-flight.

Find out below how to watch all the matches from the Bundesliga and La Liga.

How to Watch the Bundesliga

TV Channel: FS1, FS2

FS1, FS2 Stream Live : Via Fox Soccer

: Via Fox Soccer When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Saturday

9:30 a.m. ET: Mainz v. Augsburg

12 p.m. ET: Schalke v. Bayer Leverkusen

How to Watch La Liga

TV Channels: beIN Sports USA

beIN Sports USA Stream Live : Via beinSports

: Via beinSports When: 8 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

8 a.m. ET: Athletic Bilbao v. Atletico Madrid

1:30 p.m. ET: Real Madrid v. Eibar

4 p.m. ET: Real Sociedad v. Osasuna

