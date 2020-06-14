More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
La Liga
Getty Images

Live: La Liga, Bundesliga as Real Madrid returns

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2020, 9:16 AM EDT
The live action just keeps on coming form Europe as games in the Bundesliga and La Liga are plentiful on Sunday, below is how to watch all of the action as we will keep you updated on it all.

In the Bundesliga there are two big games with relegation-threatened Mainz and Augsburg squaring off. Both are in danger of being sucked further into relegation trouble after Werder Bremen grabbed a big win at the weekend.

Struggling Schalke host Bayer Leverkusen, as win for the latter would give them a three-point lead in the top four race heading into the final three weeks of the season.

In La Liga we see the return of both Madrid clubs, with top four chasing Atletico at Athletic Bilbao, while Real Madrid host Eibar at their training ground due to construction work taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Top four hopefuls Real Sociedad host Osasuna to see out the opening weekend of the restart in Spain’s top-flight.

Find out below how to watch all the matches from the Bundesliga and La Liga.

How to Watch the Bundesliga

  • TV Channel: FS1, FS2
  • Stream LiveVia Fox Soccer
  • When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Saturday

9:30 a.m. ET: Mainz v. Augsburg
12 p.m. ET: Schalke v. Bayer Leverkusen

How to Watch La Liga

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: 8 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

8 a.m. ET: Athletic Bilbao v. Atletico Madrid
1:30 p.m. ET: Real Madrid v. Eibar
4 p.m. ET: Real Sociedad v. Osasuna

New NBC Sports Premier League schedule released

NBC Sports Premier League schedule
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Below is the new schedule for the NBC Sports Premier League schedule from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Messi, Barcelona back with a bang

Barcelona recap
Photo by Rafa Babot/MB Media/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
It was a big day for Catalonia, as Barcelona took its next step toward another La Liga title and Espanyol crept closer to safety.

Barca opened up a five-point lead on Real Madrid with a win at Mallorca before the second-place side tangles with Eibar on Sunday.

Mallorca 0-4 Barcelona

Lionel Messi scored and assisted two others while Jordi Alba had a goal and an assist as Barcelona cruised past Mallorca at the Son Moix.

Barca moves onto 61 points, while Mallorca’s 25 remain a point back of safety.

It didn’t take long for Barca to get going, with Alba spotting Arturo Vidal for a second-minute opener.

Mallorca manufactured some shots, but Barcelona expanded its lead to 2-0 when Messi headed a loose ball to Martin Braithwaite before halftime.

The assists were Messi’s 17th and 18th, the goal his 25th in 32 matches across all competitions.

Celta Vigo 0-1 Villarreal

Longtime Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros scored a somewhat rare goal in second half stoppage to move Villarreal into eighth place, four points out of the top six.

Trigueros’ 24th career goal came in his 316th appearance for El Submarino Amarillo.

Celta remains just one point above the bottom three and three points clear of 20th place in a shocking season. The club’s been in La Liga since 2013 and finished top half in three-straight seasons between 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Espanyol 2-0 Alaves

Fernando Pacheco’s 19th-minute handball saw him sent off for the visitors, and Espanyol scored in first half stoppage and just after the break to get a huge three points.

Espanyol remains 20th with 23 points but is just three points from safety. They needed the win with a tough run of fixtures ahead to close out the season.

Alaves has 32 points, seven points clear of the bottom three with 10 matches to play.

Leganes 1-2 Real Valladolid

Goals from Enes Unal and Ruben Alcaraz early in each half moved Valladolid seven points from the bottom three.

Oscar Rodriguez struck late to give the hosts some hope, but it wasn’t met by another goal and Leganes remains 19th.

Ospina shines after gaffe to lead Napoli into Coppa Italia Final

Napoli v Inter Milan recap
Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
David Ospina made amends for an early gaffe and then some as hosts Napoli drew Inter Milan 1-1 on Saturday to clinch a berth in the Coppa Italia Final with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Ospina couldn’t handle a Christian Eriksen set piece in the second minute, but the ex-Arsenal man set up the equalizer with a brilliant bit of distribution and made a number of tremendous saves in the draw.

Dries Mertens became Napoli’s all-time leading scorer when he nabbed the equalizer off a Lorenzo Insigne assist, and Ospina made eight saves. He’s scored 122 goals in a Napoli shirt.

Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli will meet Juventus in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final.

The sides honored medical workers by gathering around the circle for a moment of silence before kickoff, with three masked workers (or representatives of them) at the center.

Eriksen’s early corner kick fooled Ospina and level the tie oh-so-quickly.

Antonio Candreva drove the right side in the 40th minute and chose a close range shot that Ospina palmed away from goal.

Napoli got its goal from Mertens within a minute, as Ospina pinged a fantastic outlet punt to Insigne. The Italian drove the left side and slipped a pass across to the Belgian for 1-1 on the day.

Ospina would make one of his best stops on a delightful Inter interplay between Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, and Eriksen, the latter seeing his shot saved before Victor Moses blazed the rebound over the frame.

Goretzka puts Bayern on brink of 8th-straight title

Bayern v. Gladbach recap and video highlights
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
Leon Goretzka’s late goal moved Bayern Munich to the precipice of an eighth-straight Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Now unbeaten in 22 matches, Bayern couldn’t clinch Saturday thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s defeat of Fortuna Dusseldorf. A seven-point table lead means its next win will be enough to ensure the crown stays in Bavaria.

Gladbach stays in fourth with 56 points but can drop out of the top four if Bayer Leverkusen gets a result at struggling Schalke on Sunday.

Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring for Bayern but Benjamin Pavard’s own goal leveled the score before the Frenchman assisted Goretzka’s late winner.

Bayern is away to Werder Bremen on Tuesday, before hosting Freiburg on June 20 and visiting Wolfsburg on June 27.

Dortmund is home to Mainz on Wednesday, visits RB Leipzig on June 20, and hosts Hoffenheim on June 27.

Joshua Zirkzee scored for Bayern but an own goal left it level until late in a match Gladbach did not have Alassane Plea to suspension and lost Marcus Thuram to an early injury.

Bayern was without Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller as the pair served yellow card accumulation suspensions.

Thuram left the match with an injury after 10 minutes.

Gladbach thought it had an opener when Embolo sent Jonas Hoffman in on goal, the German beating Manuel Neuer for a 1-0 lead that was sent back to zeroes for o

Embolo then saw a header saved by Neuer but couldn’t push the rebound inside the near post. Gladbach was knocking on the door.

Zirkzee made it 1-0 when Yann Sommer made an uncharacteristic terrible pass that the 19-year-old pumped into the goal.

A Benjamin Pavard own goal leveled the score in the 38th. Given the benefit of being able to see the back post runner stop, it wasn’t too good.

Neuer made a solid stop of Patrick Hermann in the 54th as Gladbach continued to pursue three points.

Bayern found its control after the hour mark, with Alphonso Davies busy on the left and Sommer redeeming his earlier error with a remarkable palm save of a double-deflection.

Pavard set up Goretzka for the winner after a seeing-eye pass from Davies beat the checked-off Gladbach back line.

Gladbach threw the house at an equalizer. Lars Stindl nearly caught Neuer out in the 89th.