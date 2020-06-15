More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga Player of the Week
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bundesliga: Takeaways from Week 31

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With only one day between Bundesliga matchdays, we’re going to have to make this week’s takeaways brief and to the point.

That’s especially true considering Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich could win the title in less than 24 hours.

[ MORE: Premier League fixtures remaining ]

If Bayern wins at Werder Bremen on Tuesday, the Bundesliga belongs to the Bavarian giants for the eight-straight season.

There’s still plenty to play for and Bremen has been looking pretty strong in recent weeks but the storyline above is what pays the piper this midweek.

Below, we’ll get you caught up on the results behind and fixtures ahead, as well as name our Bundesliga Player of the Week and Bundesliga Team of the Week.

Bundesliga Player of the Week

Maybe this award is more on the merits of his start to 2020, but Leon Goretzka was very good even if you exclude his late match-winner Saturday versus Borussia Monchenglabach.

Goretzka has six goals and eight assists this season, with all of the markers save one assist coming since Bayern returned from Winterpause.

The midfielder has nearly matched his Schalke output in half the time. After 19 goals and 17 assists in 142 appearances for Schalke, he’s got 17 and 16 in 72 for Bayern.

On Saturday, Goretzka barely put a foot wrong. Playing next to Joshua Kimmich, it’s a wonder anyone gets through to the back line.

Pretty finish here, too:

Bundesliga Team of the Week (3-5-2)

Gulacsi (Leipzig)

Hummels (Dortmund) — Akanji (Dortmund) — Gouweleeuw (Augsburg)

Kimmich (Bayern) — Goretzka (Bayern) —  Klaassen (Bremen)

Olmo (Leipzig) — Kamada (Eintracht)

Silva (Eintracht) — Weghorst (Eintracht)

  • Leipzig’s 2-0 win at Hoffenheim was anything but easy, as goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi made six saves for his clean sheet.
  • Mats Hummels was everywhere for Dortmund in its shutout of Fortuna, but it was center back partner Manuel Akanji’s cross to Erling Haaland that got the job done.
  • Augsburg’s Jeffrey Gouweleeuw was credited with an almost-absurd 15 clearances in a massive win at Mainz. He also won six-of-seven duels.
  • Daichi Kamada and Eintracht impressed in winning at in-form Hertha, especially considering they played at midweek and lost late in the German Cup semi at Bayern.

Week 31 results and recaps

Hoffenheim 0-2 RB Leipzig — RECAP
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund — RECAP
Kolnn 1-2 Union Berlin — RECAP
Wolfsburg 2-2 Freiburg — RECAP
Hertha Berlin 1-4 Eintracht Frankfurt — RECAP
Paderborn 1-5 Werder Bremen — RECAP
Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach — RECAP
Mainz 0-1 Augsburg — RECAP
Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — RECAP

Week 32 fixtures

Borussia Monchengladbach v. Wolfsburg — 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday
Union Berlin v. Paderborn — 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday
Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich — 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday
Freiburg v. Hertha Berlin — 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Schalke — 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Borussia Dortmund v. Mainz — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
RB Leipzig v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Ausgburg v. Hoffenheim — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Bayer Leverkusen v. Koln — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 31 23 4 4 92 31 61 12-2-2 11-2-2 73
 Borussia Dortmund 31 20 6 5 82 35 47 11-3-1 9-3-4 66
 RB Leipzig 31 17 11 3 77 32 45 7-7-1 10-4-2 62
 Bayer Leverkusen 31 17 6 8 57 41 16 7-4-4 10-2-4 57
 Mönchengladbach 31 17 5 9 58 38 20 10-2-3 7-3-6 56
 VfL Wolfsburg 31 12 10 9 44 38 6 4-7-5 8-3-4 46
 1899 Hoffenheim 31 12 7 12 42 52 -10 6-1-9 6-6-3 43
 SC Freiburg 31 11 9 11 41 43 -2 7-2-6 4-7-5 42
 FC Schalke 04 31 9 12 10 36 48 -12 5-7-4 4-5-6 39
 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 11 5 15 53 56 -3 6-4-5 5-1-10 38
 Hertha BSC Berlin 31 10 8 13 44 55 -11 5-3-8 5-5-5 38
 1. FC Köln 31 10 5 16 48 59 -11 6-3-7 4-2-9 35
 FC Augsburg 31 9 8 14 42 57 -15 5-5-5 4-3-9 35
 1. FC Union Berlin 31 10 5 16 37 54 -17 6-3-6 4-2-10 35
 FSV Mainz 05 31 9 4 18 39 63 -24 4-2-10 5-2-8 31
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 31 6 10 15 33 61 -28 4-5-7 2-5-8 28
 Werder Bremen 31 7 7 17 35 64 -29 1-3-11 6-4-6 28
 SC Paderborn 31 4 8 19 34 67 -33 2-2-12 2-6-7 20

La Liga: Late goals lead to Levante-Sevilla, Betis-Granada draws

Betis-Granada recap
Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A late own goal stopped Sevilla’s top four momentum in its tracks, while Real Betis’ thrilling late comeback became a draw when Roberto Soldado popped up in stoppage time.

[ MORE: Full La Liga schedule ]

Levante 1-1 Sevilla

Luuk de Jong’s sixth goal of the season put Sevilla on top after halftime, but a Diego Carlos own goal with minutes to play stymied the visitors’ chances of strengthening its hold on third place in La Liga.

Carlos played a big part in Sevilla’s goal, sending a tremendous long pass to Munir El Haddadi en route to De Jong’s goal, but he’ll rue the 87th-minute own goal that leveled the line.

Sevilla was riding a high from Thursday’s Seville Derby defeat of Real Betis, but its lone point gained will give hope to Real Sociedad, Getafe, and Atletico Madrid.

Levante is 12th with 35 points, 11 points back of the top six and 10 clear of the bottom three.

De Jong has a goal or assist in four of his last five matches. He’s pretty much scored everywhere he’s been excluding a disastrous half-season at Newcastle United.

Real Betis 2-2 Granada

Roberto Soldado’s stoppage time goal spared Granada the blushes of having blown a late lead in a 2-2 draw in Seville.

Cristian Tello and Sergio Canales scored between the 85th and 88th minutes as Betis fought back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to take a 2-1 lead.

Betis had nearly 80 percent of the ball but couldn’t make anything happen until late. They finish the day nine points clear of the bottom three with nine matches to play.

Granada fails to move into seventh and sits three points back of sixth-place Atletico Madrid.

Carlos Fernandez’s strong form continued with the match-opening goal, giving him goals in back-to-back matches and points in four-straight. The freshly-minted 24-year-old has 11 goals and four assists this season.

Soldado’s goal was classy finish, though he was left all alone at the back post.

Rashford continues drive to feed underprivileged after Boris Johnson setback

Boris Johnson setback
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford vowed to keep fighting to get free school lunches for low income families in England after prime minister Boris Johnson rejected the player’s plea to extend its meal plan over the summer.

[ MORE: Premier League fixtures remaining ]

Rashford has rightfully earned massive praise for raising awareness and donating money as part of a fundraising drive that’s brought in millions of meals for kids during the coronavirus pandemic. He was honored by the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester late last month.

The 22-year-old striker doubled his donations in late April while revealing that he was once in the same shoes as those kids, and that he would have gone hungry many times had he not had access to such programs.

The government had been providing free school lunches to kids during the coronavirus pandemic but a spokesman said Boris Johnson would not extend the plan across the summer, according to The Guardian. Johnson’s rep touted a separate plan to allocate about $80 million to help families find food.

Rashford says 200,000 kids may miss a meal each day without the extension of the program. The Guardian says the program is worth about $19/week. Quick math on that is $3.8 million per week.

2020 Golden Boy award shortlist announced

Golden Boy award shortlist
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 Golden Boy award shortlist includes Americans for the first time in two years, as two USMNT prospects were named amongst the top 100 players under the age of 21 in Europe’s top leagues.

Tuttosport has named Ajax’s Sergio Dest and Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna to the shortlist for the award. The last Americans to make the shortlist were Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic in 2018.

Dest, 19, was recently named Ajax Talent of the Year and has already earned 35 senior appearances for the club with two goals and six assists. He’s thrice capped by the USMNT.

[ MORE: Premier League fixtures remaining ]

Reyna, 17, has become a fixture in the Dortmund XI for Lucien Favre, regularly coming off the bench and displaying a knack for drawing fouls and tidy passing. The son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna, “Gio” has a goal and an assist in 16 first team appearances.

Canada’s American-born Jonathan David (Gent) and Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) also make the cut, as does Mexican forward Diego Lainez (Real Betis).

Joao Felix beat Jadon Sancho to the 2019 honors, and it would be stunning if Reyna or Dest got much further in the process given the young talent on show this season. Erling Haaland and Sancho of Borussia Dortmund will be two of the favorites to emerge with the top billing.

Premier League talent everywhere

Starting with the first name on the alphabetical list, Premier League clubs made an impressive showing in the top 100.

Max Aarons of Norwich City is joined by Tino Anjorin (Chelsea), Angel Gomes (Manchester United), Trae Coyle (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Man City), Eric Garcia (Man City), James Garner (Man Utd), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham), Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool).

Premier League Preview: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United

aston villa sheffield united preview
Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa can go from 19th to 16th and send a message to its relegation rivals when it welcomes European hopeful Sheffield United to Villa Park on Wednesday (Watch Live at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Our Aston Villa-Sheffield United preview has to begin with the visitors’ high stakes. Villa’s match-in-hand kicks off with the club holding 25 points, two less than a trio of teams vying to hold their place in the Premier League.

The first Premier League match from the coronavirus pause also holds big message-sending implications for the visiting Blades, who can pull into fifth with a win.

[ MORE: Premier League fixtures remaining ]

Aston Villa gets playmaker John McGinn back. The Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year hasn’t played since just before Christmas thanks to an ankle injury.

McGinn, 25, has three goals and two assists in 20 matches across all competitions for Villa this season, his second with the club and first in the Premier League.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Injuries/suspensions

Aston Villa: OUT — Tom Heaton, Wesley. QUESTIONABLE — None

Sheffield United: OUT — None. QUESTIONABLE — None.

Probable lineups

Aston Villa: Reina, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett, Hourihane, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Al Ghazi, Samatta

Sheffield United: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Berge, Lundstram, Norwood, Stevens, Mousset, McGoldrick

[ MORE: Wilder hoping for 3rd season w/ Henderson ]

What they’re saying

Dean Smith on the return of McGinn: “John McGinn has been a big boost for us on the training ground. He’s back and played against West Brom and Leicester. It’s big to have John back. The rest of the lads have done conditioning work and we’ve had a few niggles, but nothing to concern us.”

Chris Wilder on Blades’ incredible season: “I liken it to a Ford Fiesta in the Le Mans 24-hour race in supercars. Listen, we’re competitors. We’ve enjoyed it and I do 100 percent believe the performances we’ve got have been fully deserved. We’re going to have to do a lot just to maintain our position now.”

Prediction

Expect this one to be cagey, requiring something special to break into the win column. Jack Grealish has the wondrous in his locker, but he’ll have to earn his chance against a team who doesn’t allow much and a keeper who’s kept the second-most clean sheets in the PL this season.

Blades have found a number of goals from its marauding defenders and/or their service this season, but it was Scottish midfielder John Fleck who bagged a brace in a 2-0 defeat of Villa at Bramall Lane in December.

That loss came in one of three 3-plus losing streaks for Villa this year, the most recent an active four-match run. Smith’s men will find a way to get their point here, moving one back of safety after a scoring draw.