Bundesliga: Takeaways from Week 31

With only one day between Bundesliga matchdays, we’re going to have to make this week’s takeaways brief and to the point.

That’s especially true considering Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich could win the title in less than 24 hours.

If Bayern wins at Werder Bremen on Tuesday, the Bundesliga belongs to the Bavarian giants for the eight-straight season.

There’s still plenty to play for and Bremen has been looking pretty strong in recent weeks but the storyline above is what pays the piper this midweek.

Below, we’ll get you caught up on the results behind and fixtures ahead, as well as name our Bundesliga Player of the Week and Bundesliga Team of the Week.

Bundesliga Player of the Week

Maybe this award is more on the merits of his start to 2020, but Leon Goretzka was very good even if you exclude his late match-winner Saturday versus Borussia Monchenglabach.

Goretzka has six goals and eight assists this season, with all of the markers save one assist coming since Bayern returned from Winterpause.

The midfielder has nearly matched his Schalke output in half the time. After 19 goals and 17 assists in 142 appearances for Schalke, he’s got 17 and 16 in 72 for Bayern.

On Saturday, Goretzka barely put a foot wrong. Playing next to Joshua Kimmich, it’s a wonder anyone gets through to the back line.

Pretty finish here, too:

Bundesliga Team of the Week (3-5-2)

Gulacsi (Leipzig)

Hummels (Dortmund) — Akanji (Dortmund) — Gouweleeuw (Augsburg)

Kimmich (Bayern) — Goretzka (Bayern) — Klaassen (Bremen)

Olmo (Leipzig) — Kamada (Eintracht)

Silva (Eintracht) — Weghorst (Eintracht)

Leipzig’s 2-0 win at Hoffenheim was anything but easy, as goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi made six saves for his clean sheet.

Mats Hummels was everywhere for Dortmund in its shutout of Fortuna, but it was center back partner Manuel Akanji’s cross to Erling Haaland that got the job done.

Augsburg’s Jeffrey Gouweleeuw was credited with an almost-absurd 15 clearances in a massive win at Mainz. He also won six-of-seven duels.

Daichi Kamada and Eintracht impressed in winning at in-form Hertha, especially considering they played at midweek and lost late in the German Cup semi at Bayern.

Week 31 results and recaps

Hoffenheim 0-2 RB Leipzig — RECAP

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund — RECAP

Kolnn 1-2 Union Berlin — RECAP

Wolfsburg 2-2 Freiburg — RECAP

Hertha Berlin 1-4 Eintracht Frankfurt — RECAP

Paderborn 1-5 Werder Bremen — RECAP

Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach — RECAP

Mainz 0-1 Augsburg — RECAP

Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — RECAP

Week 32 fixtures

Borussia Monchengladbach v. Wolfsburg — 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Union Berlin v. Paderborn — 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich — 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Freiburg v. Hertha Berlin — 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Schalke — 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund v. Mainz — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

RB Leipzig v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

Ausgburg v. Hoffenheim — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

Bayer Leverkusen v. Koln — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

STANDINGS