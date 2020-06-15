Sheffield United would welcome the opportunity to keep goalkeeper Dean Henderson for a third-straight season but are respectful of Manchester United’s plans for the young backstop.

Henderson, 23, will stay with Blades through the Premier League season as the club aims to finish in a European place just one year after being promoted from the Championship.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Henderson is second in the PL with 10 clean sheets, level with Alisson Becker and Kasper Schmeichel and one back of league leader Nick Pope.

Blades have done a good job keeping the action away from Henderson, whose 70 saves are 13th in the league. According to SofaScore’s metrics, Henderson is the sixth-best performing goalkeeper this season and Wilder loves to see the keeper let the ball fly way up the field.

Wilder would love to secure Henderson’s future. From YorkshireLive.com:

“We have had initial early conversations, of course we would, we would be open to Dean coming back, but I have got to say I have huge respect for Manchester United and the football club and I have always gone on record as saying he’s Manchester United’s player and Manchester United will make that decision which is best for themselves in conjunction with Dean. Obviously from our point of view there’s an opportunity and we would love to take that opportunity.”

David De Gea has not been at his best but for a couple of years but is a fixture at Manchester United. He turned 21 when he moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the same year a 14-year-old Henderson joined the Man United academy from Carlisle United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves an academy-produced talent, though, and Henderson is much younger and an England goalkeeper. United has loaned him out five times, and he’s won plaudits at both clubs that made him No. 1. He was a member of the League One PFA Team of the Year at Shrewsbury Town in 2018 and won the Championship Golden Glove with Blades last season.

What would Henderson want? He led the Blades to Premier League promotion and has a decent chance to earn a Europa League place this season. Man Utd is in the discussion of the Champions League. Will the table finishes for each side swing the preferences of either Solskjaer or Henderson?