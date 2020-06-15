More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wilder would love to keep Dean Henderson next season

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Sheffield United would welcome the opportunity to keep goalkeeper Dean Henderson for a third-straight season but are respectful of Manchester United’s plans for the young backstop.

Henderson, 23, will stay with Blades through the Premier League season as the club aims to finish in a European place just one year after being promoted from the Championship.

Henderson is second in the PL with 10 clean sheets, level with Alisson Becker and Kasper Schmeichel and one back of league leader Nick Pope.

Blades have done a good job keeping the action away from Henderson, whose 70 saves are 13th in the league. According to SofaScore’s metrics, Henderson is the sixth-best performing goalkeeper this season and Wilder loves to see the keeper let the ball fly way up the field.

Wilder would love to secure Henderson’s future. From YorkshireLive.com:

“We have had initial early conversations, of course we would, we would be open to Dean coming back, but I have got to say I have huge respect for Manchester United and the football club and I have always gone on record as saying he’s Manchester United’s player and Manchester United will make that decision which is best for themselves in conjunction with Dean. Obviously from our point of view there’s an opportunity and we would love to take that opportunity.”

David De Gea has not been at his best but for a couple of years but is a fixture at Manchester United. He turned 21 when he moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the same year a 14-year-old Henderson joined the Man United academy from Carlisle United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves an academy-produced talent, though, and Henderson is much younger and an England goalkeeper. United has loaned him out five times, and he’s won plaudits at both clubs that made him No. 1. He was a member of the League One PFA Team of the Year at Shrewsbury Town in 2018 and won the Championship Golden Glove with Blades last season.

What would Henderson want? He led the Blades to Premier League promotion and has a decent chance to earn a Europa League place this season. Man Utd is in the discussion of the Champions League. Will the table finishes for each side swing the preferences of either Solskjaer or Henderson?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Aston Villa can go from 19th to 16th and send a message to its relegation rivals when it welcomes European hopeful Sheffield United to Villa Park on Wednesday (Watch Live at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Our Aston Villa-Sheffield United preview has to begin with the visitors’ high stakes. Villa’s match-in-hand kicks off with the club holding 25 points, two less than a trio of teams vying to hold their place in the Premier League.

The first Premier League match from the coronavirus pause also holds big message-sending implications for the visiting Blades, who can pull into fifth with a win.

Aston Villa gets playmaker John McGinn back. The Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year hasn’t played since just before Christmas thanks to an ankle injury.

McGinn, 25, has three goals and two assists in 20 matches across all competitions for Villa this season, his second with the club and first in the Premier League.

Injuries/suspensions

Aston Villa: OUT — Tom Heaton, Wesley. QUESTIONABLE — None

Sheffield United: OUT — None. QUESTIONABLE — None.

Probable lineups

Aston Villa: Reina, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett, Hourihane, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Al Ghazi, Samatta

Sheffield United: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Berge, Lundstram, Norwood, Stevens, Mousset, McGoldrick

What they’re saying

Dean Smith on the return of McGinn: “John McGinn has been a big boost for us on the training ground. He’s back and played against West Brom and Leicester. It’s big to have John back. The rest of the lads have done conditioning work and we’ve had a few niggles, but nothing to concern us.”

Chris Wilder on Blades’ incredible season: “I liken it to a Ford Fiesta in the Le Mans 24-hour race in supercars. Listen, we’re competitors. We’ve enjoyed it and I do 100 percent believe the performances we’ve got have been fully deserved. We’re going to have to do a lot just to maintain our position now.”

Prediction

Expect this one to be cagey, requiring something special to break into the win column. Jack Grealish has the wondrous in his locker, but he’ll have to earn his chance against a team who doesn’t allow much and a keeper who’s kept the second-most clean sheets in the PL this season.

Blades have found a number of goals from its marauding defenders and/or their service this season, but it was Scottish midfielder John Fleck who bagged a brace in a 2-0 defeat of Villa at Bramall Lane in December.

That loss came in one of three 3-plus losing streaks for Villa this year, the most recent an active four-match run. Smith’s men will find a way to get their point here, moving one back of safety after a scoring draw.

Durant joins ownership group of MLS’ Philadelphia Union

Associated PressJun 15, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has a 5% ownership stake, with an option for 5% more in the near future, the Union announced Monday.

“I’ve always been a soccer fan and have wanted to get into it in a meaningful way. My team and I felt an instant connection with the Philadelphia Union ownership and staff and their vision for a partnership,” Durant said in a statement. “While you won’t get to see me at games for now, my team and I will be taking an active role in the community where I can help give back to Chester (Pennsylvania) and Philadelphia.”

The Union and Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, a firm he runs with sports executive Rich Kleiman, will partner to grow the team’s profile and community outreach through the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation.

Thirty Five Ventures and the Union aim to develop community programs in Chester, Pennsylvania, home of the Union’s Subaru Park, to address racial and social injustice as well as recovery efforts from the coronavirus pandemic.

“This partnership was months in the making and in the process, our teams got to know each other very well and understand the true potential for the future,” said Kleiman, Durant’s agent. “We believe that Thirty Five Ventures and our expertise will attract new fans in Philly and beyond, so we’re excited to get started.”

Major League Soccer’s season has been on hold since March 12 because of the pandemic. The 26-team league is set to restart next month with a World Cup-style tournament in Florida.

The NBA has been shut down since March 11, the night Utah center Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to have a positive diagnosis for the virus. The NBA also is planning an August restart, with playoffs held at Disney World.

Durant, who has also played with Oklahoma City and Golden State over a 12-year NBA career, has yet to play for the Nets after rupturing an Achilles tendon last year with the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Toronto.

Durant had in the past shown interest in D.C. United, but nothing came of it.

The Union has increased its community outreach in the city, which lies southwest of Philadelphia. The team helped Chester High School bring back its varsity soccer team.

“From the first meeting between Kevin, Thirty Five Ventures, and our leadership team, it was evident that we shared a similar set of beliefs. We talked about the vision for our club and for the Chester and Philadelphia communities but also about what it takes to win,” said Union principal owner Jay Sugarman. “We’re excited to have someone as forward-thinking and driven as Kevin become a partner in our organization.”

Durant is not the first NBA player to buy into an MLS club. Houston Rockets star James Harden joined the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo and the NWSL’s Houston Dash last year.

La Liga: Sevilla, Real Betis back in action

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT
1 Comment

The live action just keeps on coming form Europe as La Liga takes center stage on Monday, below is how to watch all of the action as we will keep you updated on it all.

Kicking off the La Liga schedule on Monday, we have top four hopefuls Sevilla heading to Levante. Julien Lopetegui’s Sevilla have had a superb season and begin the restart with a big win against Seville rivals Real Betis. Sevilla sit in third place and have a four-point cushion on fifth-place Getafe as plenty of teams slipped up in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Levante should not be underestimate though. They sit comfortably in midtable but a strong finish to the season could see them in the Europa League hunt. Levante beat Real Madrid in February and dug deep to draw late on against Valencia in their first game since the restart.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

As for Real Betis, they do not want to get sucked into the relegation battle late in the season. A poor run of form has seen them win just one of their last eight games but that was against Real Madrid in the final game before the La Liga suspension. Granada make the short trip to Betis full of confidence after a big 2-1 win last week against Champions League hopefuls Getafe and this should be a tight, tense battle as both teams aim to finish the season strong.

Find out below how to watch all the matches from La Liga, as you can also click on the link above to follow the latest scores and schedule.

How to Watch La Liga

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: 1:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET: Levante v. Sevilla
4 p.m. ET: Real Betis v. Granada

Transfer news: Benrahma to Chelsea; Johnson to MLS

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Said Benrahma has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while USMNT winger Fabian Johnson could be heading to MLS.

Starting in London, Said Benrahma could be making a short trip across west London from Brentford to Chelsea.

According to a report from French outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea have opened talks with Brentford about forward Benrahma. The 24-year-old has dazzled in England’s second-tier over the last two seasons and it is reported that both Leicester City and Arsenal want to sign the Algerian international. Per the report, Benrahma is valued at $42 million by Brentford.

Do Chelsea really need another winger/attacking midfielder?

With Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount already around, plus Tino Anjorin coming through the ranks, Hakim Ziyech arriving for the 2020-21 season and links to both Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Frank Lampard is stacked with attacking options. With Willian and Pedro set to leave on free transfer this summer, they may need a little extra help out wide for next season and beyond.

Benrahma has scored 21 goals in 79 appearances for Brentford over the last two seasons and his trickery on the wing often bamboozles defender. Brentford have a great record of developing talented players and selling them on to Premier League clubs and it looks like Benrahma is the next off the conveyor belt. That said, a move to Chelsea may not be the best for his career as he will have stiff competition to start week in, week out.

Switching to the USA, Fabian Johnson has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer as multiple reports claim the USMNT winger is in talks with MLS clubs about a move this summer when his contract in Germany ends.

Johnson, 32, is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and is said to want a move to MLS. The USMNT wide-man, who has played at full back and as a winger, last played for the Stars and Stripes in 2017.

The German-American has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons and has become a bit-part player for a ‘Gladbach side who are battling for UEFA Champions League qualification heading into the final three games of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

Where could Johnson end up in MLS?

It is believed nobody has his discovery rights, so under MLS rules, as a USMNT player he would be offered to the club at the top of the allocation order. That is currently Inter Miami CF and they could certainly do with an experienced winger in their inaugural MLS season. FC Cincinnati are next on the allocation order and it is believed Johnson is asking for a TAM contract rather than becoming a Designated Player.

Johnson has quality on the ball and isn’t scared of his defensive responsibilities and if he can stay fit he will be a very good addition to an MLS squad. In the post-Klinsmann era he was one of the players who was cut adrift by the USMNT but when you think back to the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Copa America Centenario, he was one of the first names on the teamsheet.