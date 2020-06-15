More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Kevin Durant Philadelphia Union
@PhilaUnion

Durant joins ownership group of MLS’ Philadelphia Union

Associated PressJun 15, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has a 5% ownership stake, with an option for 5% more in the near future, the Union announced Monday.

“I’ve always been a soccer fan and have wanted to get into it in a meaningful way. My team and I felt an instant connection with the Philadelphia Union ownership and staff and their vision for a partnership,” Durant said in a statement. “While you won’t get to see me at games for now, my team and I will be taking an active role in the community where I can help give back to Chester (Pennsylvania) and Philadelphia.”

The Union and Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, a firm he runs with sports executive Rich Kleiman, will partner to grow the team’s profile and community outreach through the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation.

Thirty Five Ventures and the Union aim to develop community programs in Chester, Pennsylvania, home of the Union’s Subaru Park, to address racial and social injustice as well as recovery efforts from the coronavirus pandemic.

“This partnership was months in the making and in the process, our teams got to know each other very well and understand the true potential for the future,” said Kleiman, Durant’s agent. “We believe that Thirty Five Ventures and our expertise will attract new fans in Philly and beyond, so we’re excited to get started.”

Major League Soccer’s season has been on hold since March 12 because of the pandemic. The 26-team league is set to restart next month with a World Cup-style tournament in Florida.

The NBA has been shut down since March 11, the night Utah center Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to have a positive diagnosis for the virus. The NBA also is planning an August restart, with playoffs held at Disney World.

Durant, who has also played with Oklahoma City and Golden State over a 12-year NBA career, has yet to play for the Nets after rupturing an Achilles tendon last year with the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Toronto.

Durant had in the past shown interest in D.C. United, but nothing came of it.

The Union has increased its community outreach in the city, which lies southwest of Philadelphia. The team helped Chester High School bring back its varsity soccer team.

“From the first meeting between Kevin, Thirty Five Ventures, and our leadership team, it was evident that we shared a similar set of beliefs. We talked about the vision for our club and for the Chester and Philadelphia communities but also about what it takes to win,” said Union principal owner Jay Sugarman. “We’re excited to have someone as forward-thinking and driven as Kevin become a partner in our organization.”

Durant is not the first NBA player to buy into an MLS club. Houston Rockets star James Harden joined the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo and the NWSL’s Houston Dash last year.

La Liga: Sevilla, Real Betis back in action

La Liga
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT
The live action just keeps on coming form Europe as La Liga takes center stage on Monday, below is how to watch all of the action as we will keep you updated on it all.

Kicking off the La Liga schedule on Monday, we have top four hopefuls Sevilla heading to Levante. Julien Lopetegui’s Sevilla have had a superb season and begin the restart with a big win against Seville rivals Real Betis. Sevilla sit in third place and have a four-point cushion on fifth-place Getafe as plenty of teams slipped up in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Levante should not be underestimate though. They sit comfortably in midtable but a strong finish to the season could see them in the Europa League hunt. Levante beat Real Madrid in February and dug deep to draw late on against Valencia in their first game since the restart.

As for Real Betis, they do not want to get sucked into the relegation battle late in the season. A poor run of form has seen them win just one of their last eight games but that was against Real Madrid in the final game before the La Liga suspension. Granada make the short trip to Betis full of confidence after a big 2-1 win last week against Champions League hopefuls Getafe and this should be a tight, tense battle as both teams aim to finish the season strong.

Find out below how to watch all the matches from La Liga, as you can also click on the link above to follow the latest scores and schedule.

How to Watch La Liga

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: 1:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET: Levante v. Sevilla
4 p.m. ET: Real Betis v. Granada

Transfer news: Benrahma to Chelsea; Johnson to MLS

Benrahma Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Said Benrahma has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while USMNT winger Fabian Johnson could be heading to MLS.

Starting in London, Said Benrahma could be making a short trip across west London from Brentford to Chelsea.

According to a report from French outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea have opened talks with Brentford about forward Benrahma. The 24-year-old has dazzled in England’s second-tier over the last two seasons and it is reported that both Leicester City and Arsenal want to sign the Algerian international. Per the report, Benrahma is valued at $42 million by Brentford.

Do Chelsea really need another winger/attacking midfielder?

With Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount already around, plus Tino Anjorin coming through the ranks, Hakim Ziyech arriving for the 2020-21 season and links to both Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Frank Lampard is stacked with attacking options. With Willian and Pedro set to leave on free transfer this summer, they may need a little extra help out wide for next season and beyond.

Benrahma has scored 21 goals in 79 appearances for Brentford over the last two seasons and his trickery on the wing often bamboozles defender. Brentford have a great record of developing talented players and selling them on to Premier League clubs and it looks like Benrahma is the next off the conveyor belt. That said, a move to Chelsea may not be the best for his career as he will have stiff competition to start week in, week out.

Fabian Johnson MLS
Getty Images

Switching to the USA, Fabian Johnson has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer as multiple reports claim the USMNT winger is in talks with MLS clubs about a move this summer when his contract in Germany ends.

Johnson, 32, is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and is said to want a move to MLS. The USMNT wide-man, who has played at full back and as a winger, last played for the Stars and Stripes in 2017.

The German-American has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons and has become a bit-part player for a ‘Gladbach side who are battling for UEFA Champions League qualification heading into the final three games of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

Where could Johnson end up in MLS?

It is believed nobody has his discovery rights, so under MLS rules, as a USMNT player he would be offered to the club at the top of the allocation order. That is currently Inter Miami CF and they could certainly do with an experienced winger in their inaugural MLS season. FC Cincinnati are next on the allocation order and it is believed Johnson is asking for a TAM contract rather than becoming a Designated Player.

Johnson has quality on the ball and isn’t scared of his defensive responsibilities and if he can stay fit he will be a very good addition to an MLS squad. In the post-Klinsmann era he was one of the players who was cut adrift by the USMNT but when you think back to the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Copa America Centenario, he was one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Aubameyang issues Arsenal contract update, unsure on future

Aubameyang Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has acknowledge his Arsenal future remains up in the air as the superstar striker is out of contract next summer.

Multiple reports have linked Aubameyang, 30, with a move to Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League giants among others, as the Gabonese striker is a wanted man.

He is Arsenal’s leading goalscorer this season and has scored 49 goals in 75 Premier League appearances since arriving in January 2018.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has repeatedly said he wants to keep Aubameyang as he made him captain but the striker told French football programme Telefoot that he is waiting to hear back from the north London club and isn’t underestimating how big of a decision this is.

“I haven’t had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet,” Aubameyang said. “It’s a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. They [Arsenal] have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It’ll certainly be a very difficult decision to make.”

If Arsenal do want Auba to stay they will have to get back to the negotiating table quickly, as it seems like he is running out of patience.

However, if the Gunners have decided to put faith in younger forwards Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe and let Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave this summer, it is understandable given their current model.

Arteta was brought in with a remit to develop the young talent the Gunners possess and also lower the age of the squad. Selling Aubameyang and Lacazette this summer would provide Arteta with valuable transfer funds and if they don’t leave, he’s unlikely to get any money to strengthen his squad.

Arsenal have already agreed to a wage cut with players and staff to help navigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and they may simply not be in a position to offer Aubameyang the contract he deserves. There’s no doubting he has delivered since he arrived at Arsenal and losing him would take 25-30 goals a season from their attack.

It would be cheaper to keep Auba and give him the new deal because you’d probably have to spend over $100 million to bring in a new striker of his quality. The player knows that, so too does that club, and here we are.

We don’t have to tell you how contract battles have turned out previously at Arsenal with Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey and others getting their way. Aubameyang seems ready to leave this summer if Arsenal don’t offer him the contract he wants and this situation has almost reached the end game.

Premier League stars excited for long-awaited restart

NBC Sports Premier League
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
The Premier League will restart on June 17 after a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with clubs and players beyond happy to be returning to action on the pitch and you can watch all the action live right here on NBC Sports.

With 92 games remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league.

Be it a top four finish, European qualification and a battle against relegation, there will be intense battles galore between now and the end of July when the season is scheduled to finish.

This new schedule means for the first time ever the Premier League will be playing through the summer months and that means fans across the USA will be treated to a summer of soccer like they’ve never seen before.

Below is a look at how Premier League stars are feeling ahead of a return to action as they finalize their mini preseason with a few friendly games.