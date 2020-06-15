More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Trump
Getty Images

FIFA urge ‘tolerance’ after Trump’s comments on US Soccer anthem policy

Jun 15, 2020, 9:19 AM EDT
FIFA have urged ‘tolerance, respect and common sense’ after President Donald Trump slammed the US Soccer Federation (USSF) as USMNT and USWNT players will now be allowed to kneel for the national anthem.

US Soccer decided to repeal their anthem policy for the USMNT and USWNT

In 2017 the USSF decided to bring in the policy which forced players from both the USWNT and USMNT to stand for the anthem after Megan Rapinoe took a knee to join Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality and inequality in the Black community in the United States of America.

Trump responded by saying he “won’t be watching much anymore” and shared comments made by Republican Matt Gaetz who is trying to force through a bill which would make the players stand for the anthem and said he’d rather not have a US Soccer national team if players do not stand.

The Associated Press asked FIFA about Trump’s comments and here is the statement world soccer’s governing body released.

“FIFA strongly advocates for tolerance, mutual respect and common sense when such important matters are debated. FIFA has a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of all forms of discrimination in football, as outlined in the FIFA Statutes. We must all say no to racism and no to violence.”

US Soccer reversed its decision in a board meeting last week, as board members voted in favor of repealing the anthem policy, even though it is believed the voted wasn’t unanimous.

This is the statement US Soccer released on its new anthem policy as they apologized to players from both the USMNT and USWNT:

“The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America. It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.

“We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country. We apologize to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism, Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will.”

La Liga: Real Madrid win; Atletico held

Real Madrid
Getty Images
Jun 14, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
The restart to the 2019-20 La Liga season continues to be exciting as Real Madrid smashed Eibar but Atletico Madrid slipped up away at Athletic Bilbao.

Following on from Barcelona’s hammering of Real Mallorca on Saturday, Real wrapped up all three points with minimum fuss at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium as construction works at the Santiago Bernabeu means they are playing at their reserve stadium. Zinedine Zidane’s boys put on a show as they moved back to just two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Atletico and Diego Simeone lost ground in the top four hunt as they were held by a a stubborn Bilbao side, as they are in sixth place and are in a real battle with Real Sociedad, Getafe and Valencia for fourth.

Below we roundup the action from the first La Liga Sunday after the restart and remember: there are La Liga games every single day between now and mid-July as Spain’s top-flight has 11 matchweeks to complete in the 2019-20 season.

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid

A tight, tense clash at the San Mames ended level as the two draws specialists canceled one another out. Bilbao took the lead through Iker Muniain as he flicked home superbly in the first half.

That lead only lasted for a few minutes as Diego Costa pounced to slot home and then paid tribute to Atletico Madrid women’s midfielder Virginia Torrecilla. Costa, who had yet to score in 2020, held up a shirt paying tribute to Virginia who is recovering from surgery on a brain tumor. Bilbao aren’t out of the hunt for Europa League qualification but they had goalkeeper Unai Simon to thank for a draw as late on he denied Santiago Arias with a superb stop down low.

Real Madrid 3-1 Eibar

Real Madrid came flying out of the traps in their game at their reserve stadium, as German midfielder Toni Kroos made it 1-0 with a beauty.

After Karim Benzema worked his way into the box, the ball found Kroos who hit a stunning side-footed effort into the far top corner. VAR checked the goal but Benzema was deemed to not be offside as Real were ahead.

Real were in full flow early on as Eden Hazard, Benzema and Rodrygo caused havoc and that led to a superb second goal.

Sergio Ramos won the ball in his own half, and found Benzema before running 70 yards up the pitch. Benzema then found Hazard who set up an unmarked Ramos to slot home.

What a goal, as Ramos has now joined Ronald Koeman as the second-highest scoring defender in La Liga history with 67 goals.

Benzema and Hazard were at it again soon after.

The French striker wonderfully flicked the ball through to Hazard and his shot was well saved but Eibar failed to clear and the ball dropped to Marcelo.

A stunning strike from the Brazilian left back made it 3-0 as he celebrated by showing his support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

At the start of the second half Eibar came flying out of the traps as Thibaut Courtois made a handful of good stops, while they also clipped the crossbar as Sergi Enrich glanced a header just too high.

Relegation haunted Eibar deservedly made it 3-1 as a shot deflected off and squirmed past Courtois with the effort credited to Pedro Bigas.

Ramos and Hazard came off in the second half and iced injuries in the stands, as Real eased to victory as they aim to hunt Barcelona down in the final weeks of the season.

Bundesliga: Schalke hold Bayer, Augsburg grab big win

Bundesliga
Getty Images
Jun 14, 2020, 2:21 PM EDT
Two Bundesliga games took place on Sunday as Augsburg sealed a big win at Mainz and Schalke battled hard to a draw against Bayer Leverkusen in two tight results.

With three games of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season to go, there is plenty to play for in the top four battle, European spots and the relegation scrap.

Below we roundup Sunday’s Bundesliga results as Bayer reman in the top four hunt, while Augsburg look all but certain to be in the Bundesliga next season as they left Mainz in the battle against the drop.

Mainz 0-1 Augsburg

With less than 45 seconds on the clock the only goal of the game arrives as Florian Niederlechner lobbed home to put Augsburg 1-0 up. Both teams had plenty of chances in a scrappy encounter but the visitors held on for a huge three points. Mainz have won once of their six games since the restart, as they have 31 points and sit three points above the relegation zone with three games to go, as they face Dortmund, Werder Bremen (wow) and Leverkusen.

Fortuna Dusseldorf have 28 points in the relegation playoff spot, while Werder Bremen in the final relegation place are also on 28 points. Augsburg now have 35 points on the board and are all but safe from relegation as Heiko Herrlich has completed the job he was brought in to do.

Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

A tense, tight game saw Schalke work hard in a solid 4-4-2 formation as David Wagner’s side still haven’t won since the restart, but this was a much better outing. Daniel Caliguiri gave them the lead from the penalty spot in the second half but a late own goal from Juan Miranda made it 1-1. Bayer went close to snatching all three points late but with the last effort of the game Michael Gregoritsch saw his header superbly stopped by Lukas Hradecky.

The battling point moved Bayer Leverkusen back into the top four and with three games to go they are one point ahead of fifth-place Borussia Monchengladbach as they go head-to-head for the final UEFA Champions League spot. Bayer have Cologne, Hertha Berlin and Mainz left to play, as well as the German Cup final against Bayern Munich. As for Schalke, they haven’t won in their last 13 outings in the Bundesliga but Wagner will be impressed with this battling display. The German giants are now seven points behind sixth-place Wolfsburg and seem unlikely to be in the Europa League next season.

New NBC Sports Premier League schedule released

NBC Sports Premier League schedule
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Jun 14, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Transfer news: Ndidi to Man United; Upamecano to Arsenal

Ndidi
Getty Images
Jun 14, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Wilfred Ndidi has been liked with a move to Man United, will Arsenal are apparently the favorites to sign Dayot Upamecano.

Starting off in Manchester, a report from the Sunday Express claims that Man United want to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian star, 23, has been a revelation this season and is becoming one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League. His tackling, reading of the game and ability to start attacks have been crucial in Leicester being in third place and the unsung hero isn’t flying under the radar of everyone.

Per the report, Man United will turn to Ndidi if they don’t sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and PSG have cooled their interest in Ndidi. Surely this move would hinge on Man United being in the Champions League, both financially for the Red Devils and for Ndidi as Leicester look certain to qualify for the UCL.

Ndidi has been at Leicester for three seasons now and arrived as the long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante. Maybe he hasn’t reached Kante’s level in Leicester’s amazing 2015-16 title success, but he has been steady and reliable and has taken his game to new levels this season.

He would be perfect in this Man United side, who have Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay as holding midfield options. The first two were in fine form early in 2020, which came as a massive surprise, and Man United certainly need some midfield balance with their attack stacked with talent. If Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes start together in midfield then having a defensive midfielder who can cover plenty of ground is a necessity for the Red Devils.

Ndidi would provide that balance and his ex-Leicester teammate Harry Maguire knows all about his quality, as the Man United captain and center back would surely be keen on a better shield on front of the Man United back four.

Upamecano
Getty Images

Heading from Manchester to London, a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport says that Arsenal have emerged as he favorites to sign RB Leipzig center back Dayot Upamecano.

The report mostly focuses on AC Milan being interested in Upamecano, 21, but Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign the French center back. Upamecano is out of contract next summer and despite being one of the best young center backs in Europe, he will be available at a snippet of Leipzig’s previous transfer valuation of $65 million. He will probably cost half of that value right now.

Bayern Munich, Man United and many others across Europe want to sign Upamecano and it will be tough for Arsenal to finance this deal given the wage cuts they’ve asked of players and staff due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With several big names reportedly leaving Arsenal this summer, new boss Mikel Arteta is ready to shuffle his pack accordingly and he certainly needs to improve his defense. David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi were surprisingly solid in February and March before the Premier League suspension arrived but long-term it appears that Arteta wants to put his faith in youth.

Upamecano would be absolutely perfect for the Gunners, who already have young French center back William Saliba arriving for the 2020-21 season after he was bought then allowed to re-join Saint-Etienne on loan for 2019-20.