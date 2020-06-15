La Liga: Late goals lead to Levante-Sevilla, Betis-Granada draws

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A late own goal stopped Sevilla’s top four momentum in its tracks, while Real Betis’ thrilling late comeback became a draw when Roberto Soldado popped up in stoppage time.

Levante 1-1 Sevilla

Luuk de Jong’s sixth goal of the season put Sevilla on top after halftime, but a Diego Carlos own goal with minutes to play stymied the visitors’ chances of strengthening its hold on third place in La Liga.

Carlos played a big part in Sevilla’s goal, sending a tremendous long pass to Munir El Haddadi en route to De Jong’s goal, but he’ll rue the 87th-minute own goal that leveled the line.

Sevilla was riding a high from Thursday’s Seville Derby defeat of Real Betis, but its lone point gained will give hope to Real Sociedad, Getafe, and Atletico Madrid.

Levante is 12th with 35 points, 11 points back of the top six and 10 clear of the bottom three.

De Jong has a goal or assist in four of his last five matches. He’s pretty much scored everywhere he’s been excluding a disastrous half-season at Newcastle United.

Real Betis 2-2 Granada

Roberto Soldado’s stoppage time goal spared Granada the blushes of having blown a late lead in a 2-2 draw in Seville.

Cristian Tello and Sergio Canales scored between the 85th and 88th minutes as Betis fought back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to take a 2-1 lead.

Betis had nearly 80 percent of the ball but couldn’t make anything happen until late. They finish the day nine points clear of the bottom three with nine matches to play.

Granada fails to move into seventh and sits three points back of sixth-place Atletico Madrid.

Carlos Fernandez’s strong form continued with the match-opening goal, giving him goals in back-to-back matches and points in four-straight. The freshly-minted 24-year-old has 11 goals and four assists this season.

Soldado’s goal was classy finish, though he was left all alone at the back post.