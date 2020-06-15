The live action just keeps on coming form Europe as La Liga takes center stage on Monday, below is how to watch all of the action as we will keep you updated on it all.
Kicking off the La Liga schedule on Monday, we have top four hopefuls Sevilla heading to Levante. Julien Lopetegui’s Sevilla have had a superb season and begin the restart with a big win against Seville rivals Real Betis. Sevilla sit in third place and have a four-point cushion on fifth-place Getafe as plenty of teams slipped up in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.
Levante should not be underestimate though. They sit comfortably in midtable but a strong finish to the season could see them in the Europa League hunt. Levante beat Real Madrid in February and dug deep to draw late on against Valencia in their first game since the restart.
As for Real Betis, they do not want to get sucked into the relegation battle late in the season. A poor run of form has seen them win just one of their last eight games but that was against Real Madrid in the final game before the La Liga suspension. Granada make the short trip to Betis full of confidence after a big 2-1 win last week against Champions League hopefuls Getafe and this should be a tight, tense battle as both teams aim to finish the season strong.
Find out below how to watch all the matches from La Liga, as you can also click on the link above to follow the latest scores and schedule.
How to Watch La Liga
- TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
- Stream Live: Via beinSports
- When: 1:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET
1:30 p.m. ET: Levante v. Sevilla
4 p.m. ET: Real Betis v. Granada