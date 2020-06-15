More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Boris Johnson setback
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Rashford continues drive to feed underprivileged after Boris Johnson setback

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford vowed to keep fighting to get free school lunches for low income families in England after prime minister Boris Johnson rejected the player’s plea to extend its meal plan over the summer.

Rashford has rightfully earned massive praise for raising awareness and donating money as part of a fundraising drive that’s brought in millions of meals for kids during the coronavirus pandemic. He was honored by the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester late last month.

The 22-year-old striker doubled his donations in late April while revealing that he was once in the same shoes as those kids, and that he would have gone hungry many times had he not had access to such programs.

The government had been providing free school lunches to kids during the coronavirus pandemic but a spokesman said Boris Johnson would not extend the plan across the summer, according to The Guardian. Johnson’s rep touted a separate plan to allocate about $80 million to help families find food.

Rashford says 200,000 kids may miss a meal each day without the extension of the program. The Guardian says the program is worth about $19/week. Quick math on that is $3.8 million per week.

La Liga: Late goals lead to Levante-Sevilla, Betis-Granada draws

Betis-Granada recap
Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
A late own goal stopped Sevilla’s top four momentum in its tracks, while Real Betis’ thrilling late comeback became a draw when Roberto Soldado popped up in stoppage time.

Levante 1-1 Sevilla

Luuk de Jong’s sixth goal of the season put Sevilla on top after halftime, but a Diego Carlos own goal with minutes to play stymied the visitors’ chances of strengthening its hold on third place in La Liga.

Carlos played a big part in Sevilla’s goal, sending a tremendous long pass to Munir El Haddadi en route to De Jong’s goal, but he’ll rue the 87th-minute own goal that leveled the line.

Sevilla was riding a high from Thursday’s Seville Derby defeat of Real Betis, but its lone point gained will give hope to Real Sociedad, Getafe, and Atletico Madrid.

Levante is 12th with 35 points, 11 points back of the top six and 10 clear of the bottom three.

De Jong has a goal or assist in four of his last five matches. He’s pretty much scored everywhere he’s been excluding a disastrous half-season at Newcastle United.

Real Betis 2-2 Granada

Roberto Soldado’s stoppage time goal spared Granada the blushes of having blown a late lead in a 2-2 draw in Seville.

Cristian Tello and Sergio Canales scored between the 85th and 88th minutes as Betis fought back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to take a 2-1 lead.

Betis had nearly 80 percent of the ball but couldn’t make anything happen until late. They finish the day nine points clear of the bottom three with nine matches to play.

Granada fails to move into seventh and sits three points back of sixth-place Atletico Madrid.

Carlos Fernandez’s strong form continued with the match-opening goal, giving him goals in back-to-back matches and points in four-straight. The freshly-minted 24-year-old has 11 goals and four assists this season.

Soldado’s goal was classy finish, though he was left all alone at the back post.

2020 Golden Boy award shortlist announced

Golden Boy award shortlist
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
The 2020 Golden Boy award shortlist includes Americans for the first time in two years, as two USMNT prospects were named amongst the top 100 players under the age of 21 in Europe’s top leagues.

Tuttosport has named Ajax’s Sergio Dest and Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna to the shortlist for the award. The last Americans to make the shortlist were Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic in 2018.

Dest, 19, was recently named Ajax Talent of the Year and has already earned 35 senior appearances for the club with two goals and six assists. He’s thrice capped by the USMNT.

Reyna, 17, has become a fixture in the Dortmund XI for Lucien Favre, regularly coming off the bench and displaying a knack for drawing fouls and tidy passing. The son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna, “Gio” has a goal and an assist in 16 first team appearances.

Canada’s American-born Jonathan David (Gent) and Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) also make the cut, as does Mexican forward Diego Lainez (Real Betis).

Joao Felix beat Jadon Sancho to the 2019 honors, and it would be stunning if Reyna or Dest got much further in the process given the young talent on show this season. Erling Haaland and Sancho of Borussia Dortmund will be two of the favorites to emerge with the top billing.

Premier League talent everywhere

Starting with the first name on the alphabetical list, Premier League clubs made an impressive showing in the top 100.

Max Aarons of Norwich City is joined by Tino Anjorin (Chelsea), Angel Gomes (Manchester United), Trae Coyle (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Man City), Eric Garcia (Man City), James Garner (Man Utd), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham), Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool).

Premier League Preview: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United

aston villa sheffield united preview
Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Aston Villa can go from 19th to 16th and send a message to its relegation rivals when it welcomes European hopeful Sheffield United to Villa Park on Wednesday (Watch Live at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Our Aston Villa-Sheffield United preview has to begin with the visitors’ high stakes. Villa’s match-in-hand kicks off with the club holding 25 points, two less than a trio of teams vying to hold their place in the Premier League.

The first Premier League match from the coronavirus pause also holds big message-sending implications for the visiting Blades, who can pull into fifth with a win.

Aston Villa gets playmaker John McGinn back. The Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year hasn’t played since just before Christmas thanks to an ankle injury.

McGinn, 25, has three goals and two assists in 20 matches across all competitions for Villa this season, his second with the club and first in the Premier League.

Injuries/suspensions

Aston Villa: OUT — Tom Heaton, Wesley. QUESTIONABLE — None

Sheffield United: OUT — None. QUESTIONABLE — None.

Probable lineups

Aston Villa: Reina, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett, Hourihane, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Al Ghazi, Samatta

Sheffield United: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Berge, Lundstram, Norwood, Stevens, Mousset, McGoldrick

What they’re saying

Dean Smith on the return of McGinn: “John McGinn has been a big boost for us on the training ground. He’s back and played against West Brom and Leicester. It’s big to have John back. The rest of the lads have done conditioning work and we’ve had a few niggles, but nothing to concern us.”

Chris Wilder on Blades’ incredible season: “I liken it to a Ford Fiesta in the Le Mans 24-hour race in supercars. Listen, we’re competitors. We’ve enjoyed it and I do 100 percent believe the performances we’ve got have been fully deserved. We’re going to have to do a lot just to maintain our position now.”

Prediction

Expect this one to be cagey, requiring something special to break into the win column. Jack Grealish has the wondrous in his locker, but he’ll have to earn his chance against a team who doesn’t allow much and a keeper who’s kept the second-most clean sheets in the PL this season.

Blades have found a number of goals from its marauding defenders and/or their service this season, but it was Scottish midfielder John Fleck who bagged a brace in a 2-0 defeat of Villa at Bramall Lane in December.

That loss came in one of three 3-plus losing streaks for Villa this year, the most recent an active four-match run. Smith’s men will find a way to get their point here, moving one back of safety after a scoring draw.

Wilder would love to keep Dean Henderson next season

Dean Henderson Manchester United
Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Sheffield United would welcome the opportunity to keep goalkeeper Dean Henderson for a third-straight season but are respectful of Manchester United’s plans for the young backstop.

Henderson, 23, will stay with Blades through the Premier League season as the club aims to finish in a European place just one year after being promoted from the Championship.

Henderson is second in the PL with 10 clean sheets, level with Alisson Becker and Kasper Schmeichel and one back of league leader Nick Pope.

Blades have done a good job keeping the action away from Henderson, whose 70 saves are 13th in the league. According to SofaScore’s metrics, Henderson is the sixth-best performing goalkeeper this season and Wilder loves to see the keeper let the ball fly way up the field.

Wilder would love to secure Henderson’s future. From YorkshireLive.com:

“We have had initial early conversations, of course we would, we would be open to Dean coming back, but I have got to say I have huge respect for Manchester United and the football club and I have always gone on record as saying he’s Manchester United’s player and Manchester United will make that decision which is best for themselves in conjunction with Dean. Obviously from our point of view there’s an opportunity and we would love to take that opportunity.”

David De Gea has not been at his best but for a couple of years but is a fixture at Manchester United. He turned 21 when he moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the same year a 14-year-old Henderson joined the Man United academy from Carlisle United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves an academy-produced talent, though, and Henderson is much younger and an England goalkeeper. United has loaned him out five times, and he’s won plaudits at both clubs that made him No. 1. He was a member of the League One PFA Team of the Year at Shrewsbury Town in 2018 and won the Championship Golden Glove with Blades last season.

What would Henderson want? He led the Blades to Premier League promotion and has a decent chance to earn a Europa League place this season. Man Utd is in the discussion of the Champions League. Will the table finishes for each side swing the preferences of either Solskjaer or Henderson?

Dean Henderson Manchester United
whoscored.com/PlayerComparison