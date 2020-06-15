Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford vowed to keep fighting to get free school lunches for low income families in England after prime minister Boris Johnson rejected the player’s plea to extend its meal plan over the summer.

Rashford has rightfully earned massive praise for raising awareness and donating money as part of a fundraising drive that’s brought in millions of meals for kids during the coronavirus pandemic. He was honored by the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester late last month.

The 22-year-old striker doubled his donations in late April while revealing that he was once in the same shoes as those kids, and that he would have gone hungry many times had he not had access to such programs.

The government had been providing free school lunches to kids during the coronavirus pandemic but a spokesman said Boris Johnson would not extend the plan across the summer, according to The Guardian. Johnson’s rep touted a separate plan to allocate about $80 million to help families find food.

Rashford says 200,000 kids may miss a meal each day without the extension of the program. The Guardian says the program is worth about $19/week. Quick math on that is $3.8 million per week.