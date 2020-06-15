More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League how to watch live
Getty Images

Premier League: How to watch, stream restart reschedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed. For a full Premier League how to watch TV and streaming schedule in the USA from June 17, read on.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here

With the final two games of Matchweek 29 taking place on Wednesday, Matchweek 30 begins on Friday as the games will come thick and fast from now until July 25 when the 2019-20 season will end. Buckle up, folks.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns as they continue to work to control the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. The Premier League season was suspended on March 13 but just over three months later it is back.

[ MORE: Premier League fixtures remaining ]

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more. You can sign up for NBC Sports Gold here.

Below is the schedule for the Premier League games on NBC Sports from June 17-22, as the full schedule for the first three matchweeks of the schedule are here.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Transfer news: Benrahma to Chelsea; Johnson to MLS

Benrahma Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Said Benrahma has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while USMNT winger Fabian Johnson could be heading to MLS.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Starting in London, Said Benrahma could be making a short trip across west London from Brentford to Chelsea.

According to a report from French outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea have opened talks with Brentford about forward Benrahma. The 24-year-old has dazzled in England’s second-tier over the last two seasons and it is reported that both Leicester City and Arsenal want to sign the Algerian international. Per the report, Benrahma is valued at $42 million by Brentford.

Do Chelsea really need another winger/attacking midfielder?

With Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount already around, plus Tino Anjorin coming through the ranks, Hakim Ziyech arriving for the 2020-21 season and links to both Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Frank Lampard is stacked with attacking options. With Willian and Pedro set to leave on free transfer this summer, they may need a little extra help out wide for next season and beyond.

Benrahma has scored 21 goals in 79 appearances for Brentford over the last two seasons and his trickery on the wing often bamboozles defender. Brentford have a great record of developing talented players and selling them on to Premier League clubs and it looks like Benrahma is the next off the conveyor belt. That said, a move to Chelsea may not be the best for his career as he will have stiff competition to start week in, week out.

Fabian Johnson MLS
Getty Images

Switching to the USA, Fabian Johnson has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer as multiple reports claim the USMNT winger is in talks with MLS clubs about a move this summer when his contract in Germany ends.

Johnson, 32, is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and is said to want a move to MLS. The USMNT wide-man, who has played at full back and as a winger, last played for the Stars and Stripes in 2017.

The German-American has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons and has become a bit-part player for a ‘Gladbach side who are battling for UEFA Champions League qualification heading into the final three games of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

Where could Johnson end up in MLS?

It is believed nobody has his discovery rights, so under MLS rules, as a USMNT player he would be offered to the club at the top of the allocation order. That is currently Inter Miami CF and they could certainly do with an experienced winger in their inaugural MLS season. FC Cincinnati are next on the allocation order and it is believed Johnson is asking for a TAM contract rather than becoming a Designate Player.

Johnson has quality on the ball and isn’t scared of his defensive responsibilities and if he can stay fit he will be a very good addition to an MLS squad. In the post-Klinsmann era he was one of the players who was cut adrift by the USMNT but when you think back to the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Copa America Centenario, he was one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Aubameyang issues Arsenal contract update, unsure on future

Aubameyang Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has acknowledge his Arsenal future remains up in the air as the superstar striker is out of contract next summer.

[ MORE: Latest PL TV schedule ]

Multiple reports have linked Aubameyang, 30, with a move to Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League giants among others, as the Gabonese striker is a wanted man.

He is Arsenal’s leading goalscorer this season and has scored 49 goals in 75 Premier League appearances since arriving in January 2018.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has repeatedly said he wants to keep Aubameyang as he made him captain but the striker told French football programme Telefoot that he is waiting to hear back from the north London club and isn’t underestimating how big of a decision this is.

“I haven’t had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet,” Aubameyang said. “It’s a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. They [Arsenal] have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It’ll certainly be a very difficult decision to make.”

If Arsenal do want Auba to stay they will have to get back to the negotiating table quickly, as it seems like he is running out of patience.

However, if the Gunners have decided to put faith in younger forwards Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe and let Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave this summer, it is understandable given their current model.

Arteta was brought in with a remit to develop the young talent the Gunners possess and also lower the age of the squad. Selling Aubameyang and Lacazette this summer would provide Arteta with valuable transfer funds and if they don’t leave, he’s unlikely to get any money to strengthen his squad.

Arsenal have already agreed to a wage cut with players and staff to help navigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and they may simply not be in a position to offer Aubameyang the contract he deserves. There’s no doubting he has delivered since he arrived at Arsenal and losing him would take 25-30 goals a season from their attack.

It would be cheaper to keep Auba and give him the new deal because you’d probably have to spend over $100 million to bring in a new striker of his quality. The player knows that, so too does that club, and here we are.

We don’t have to tell you how contract battles have turned out previously at Arsenal with Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey and others getting their way. Aubameyang seems ready to leave this summer if Arsenal don’t offer him the contract he wants and this situation has almost reached the end game.

Premier League stars excited for long-awaited restart

NBC Sports Premier League
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League will restart on June 17 after a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with clubs and players beyond happy to be returning to action on the pitch and you can watch all the action live right here on NBC Sports.

[ MORE: Latest PL TV schedule ]

With 92 games remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league.

Be it a top four finish, European qualification and a battle against relegation, there will be intense battles galore between now and the end of July when the season is scheduled to finish.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

This new schedule means for the first time ever the Premier League will be playing through the summer months and that means fans across the USA will be treated to a summer of soccer like they’ve never seen before.

You can watch all of the Premier League action on NBC Sports by clicking on the links above, while our partners at SportsEngine have you covered if you’re kids are feeling inspired by the restart and want to get out there and play soccer with local clubs.

For aspiring soccer players across the USA, make sure to check out SportsEngine for the latest information on a return to play for youngsters, while the SportsEngine soccer section has even more details about how to get back to action in your local area.

Below is a look at how Premier League stars are feeling ahead of a return to action as they finalize their mini preseason with a few friendly games.

FIFA urge ‘tolerance’ after Trump’s comments on U.S. Soccer anthem policy

Trump
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 9:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

FIFA have urged ‘tolerance, respect and common sense’ after President Donald Trump slammed the US Soccer Federation (USSF) as USMNT and USWNT players will now be allowed to kneel for the national anthem.

US Soccer decided to repeal their anthem policy for the USMNT and USWNT

In 2017 the USSF decided to bring in the policy which forced players from both the USWNT and USMNT to stand for the anthem after Megan Rapinoe took a knee to join Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality and inequality in the Black community in the United States of America.

[ MORE: Reaction to new anthem policy ]

Trump responded by saying he “won’t be watching much anymore” and shared comments made by Republican Matt Gaetz who is trying to force through a bill which would make the players stand for the anthem and said he’d rather not have a US Soccer national team if players do not stand.

The Associated Press asked FIFA about Trump’s comments and here is the statement world soccer’s governing body released.

“FIFA strongly advocates for tolerance, mutual respect and common sense when such important matters are debated. FIFA has a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of all forms of discrimination in football, as outlined in the FIFA Statutes. We must all say no to racism and no to violence.”

US Soccer reversed its decision in a board meeting last week, as board members voted in favor of repealing the anthem policy, even though it is believed the voted wasn’t unanimous.

This is the statement US Soccer released on its new anthem policy as they apologized to players from both the USMNT and USWNT:

“The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America. It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.

“We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country. We apologize to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism, Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will.”