In the latest transfer news Said Benrahma has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while USMNT winger Fabian Johnson could be heading to MLS.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Starting in London, Said Benrahma could be making a short trip across west London from Brentford to Chelsea.

According to a report from French outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea have opened talks with Brentford about forward Benrahma. The 24-year-old has dazzled in England’s second-tier over the last two seasons and it is reported that both Leicester City and Arsenal want to sign the Algerian international. Per the report, Benrahma is valued at $42 million by Brentford.

Do Chelsea really need another winger/attacking midfielder?

With Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount already around, plus Tino Anjorin coming through the ranks, Hakim Ziyech arriving for the 2020-21 season and links to both Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Frank Lampard is stacked with attacking options. With Willian and Pedro set to leave on free transfer this summer, they may need a little extra help out wide for next season and beyond.

Benrahma has scored 21 goals in 79 appearances for Brentford over the last two seasons and his trickery on the wing often bamboozles defender. Brentford have a great record of developing talented players and selling them on to Premier League clubs and it looks like Benrahma is the next off the conveyor belt. That said, a move to Chelsea may not be the best for his career as he will have stiff competition to start week in, week out.

Switching to the USA, Fabian Johnson has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer as multiple reports claim the USMNT winger is in talks with MLS clubs about a move this summer when his contract in Germany ends.

Johnson, 32, is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and is said to want a move to MLS. The USMNT wide-man, who has played at full back and as a winger, last played for the Stars and Stripes in 2017.

The German-American has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons and has become a bit-part player for a ‘Gladbach side who are battling for UEFA Champions League qualification heading into the final three games of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

Where could Johnson end up in MLS?

It is believed nobody has his discovery rights, so under MLS rules, as a USMNT player he would be offered to the club at the top of the allocation order. That is currently Inter Miami CF and they could certainly do with an experienced winger in their inaugural MLS season. FC Cincinnati are next on the allocation order and it is believed Johnson is asking for a TAM contract rather than becoming a Designate Player.

Johnson has quality on the ball and isn’t scared of his defensive responsibilities and if he can stay fit he will be a very good addition to an MLS squad. In the post-Klinsmann era he was one of the players who was cut adrift by the USMNT but when you think back to the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Copa America Centenario, he was one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports