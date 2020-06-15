Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has acknowledge his Arsenal future remains up in the air as the superstar striker is out of contract next summer.

Multiple reports have linked Aubameyang, 30, with a move to Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League giants among others, as the Gabonese striker is a wanted man.

He is Arsenal’s leading goalscorer this season and has scored 49 goals in 75 Premier League appearances since arriving in January 2018.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has repeatedly said he wants to keep Aubameyang as he made him captain but the striker told French football programme Telefoot that he is waiting to hear back from the north London club and isn’t underestimating how big of a decision this is.

“I haven’t had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet,” Aubameyang said. “It’s a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. They [Arsenal] have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It’ll certainly be a very difficult decision to make.”

If Arsenal do want Auba to stay they will have to get back to the negotiating table quickly, as it seems like he is running out of patience.

However, if the Gunners have decided to put faith in younger forwards Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe and let Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave this summer, it is understandable given their current model.

Arteta was brought in with a remit to develop the young talent the Gunners possess and also lower the age of the squad. Selling Aubameyang and Lacazette this summer would provide Arteta with valuable transfer funds and if they don’t leave, he’s unlikely to get any money to strengthen his squad.

Arsenal have already agreed to a wage cut with players and staff to help navigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and they may simply not be in a position to offer Aubameyang the contract he deserves. There’s no doubting he has delivered since he arrived at Arsenal and losing him would take 25-30 goals a season from their attack.

It would be cheaper to keep Auba and give him the new deal because you’d probably have to spend over $100 million to bring in a new striker of his quality. The player knows that, so too does that club, and here we are.

We don’t have to tell you how contract battles have turned out previously at Arsenal with Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey and others getting their way. Aubameyang seems ready to leave this summer if Arsenal don’t offer him the contract he wants and this situation has almost reached the end game.

