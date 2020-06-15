The Premier League will restart on June 17 after a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with clubs and players beyond happy to be returning to action on the pitch and you can watch all the action live right here on NBC Sports.
With 92 games remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league.
Be it a top four finish, European qualification and a battle against relegation, there will be intense battles galore between now and the end of July when the season is scheduled to finish.
This new schedule means for the first time ever the Premier League will be playing through the summer months and that means fans across the USA will be treated to a summer of soccer like they’ve never seen before.
Below is a look at how Premier League stars are feeling ahead of a return to action as they finalize their mini preseason with a few friendly games.
Loved every minute of it…♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZyRdUEgLZO
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 12, 2020
When you realise the @premierleague returns this week 🤩
🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/i0bYICyx0u
— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 15, 2020
Countdown is on.. 😎 pic.twitter.com/gjMRq7e7Zz
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 11, 2020
It was great to be back at the Bridge today! 💪 #friendly #CFC #comeonchelsea #W10 #stamfordbridge pic.twitter.com/IN6G853XvA
— Willian (@willianborges88) June 14, 2020