Getty Images

Premier League stars excited for long-awaited restart

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
The Premier League will restart on June 17 after a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with clubs and players beyond happy to be returning to action on the pitch and you can watch all the action live right here on NBC Sports.

With 92 games remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league.

Be it a top four finish, European qualification and a battle against relegation, there will be intense battles galore between now and the end of July when the season is scheduled to finish.

This new schedule means for the first time ever the Premier League will be playing through the summer months and that means fans across the USA will be treated to a summer of soccer like they’ve never seen before.

Below is a look at how Premier League stars are feeling ahead of a return to action as they finalize their mini preseason with a few friendly games.

Aubameyang issues Arsenal contract update, unsure on future

Aubameyang Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has acknowledge his Arsenal future remains up in the air as the superstar striker is out of contract next summer.

Multiple reports have linked Aubameyang, 30, with a move to Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League giants among others, as the Gabonese striker is a wanted man.

He is Arsenal’s leading goalscorer this season and has scored 49 goals in 75 Premier League appearances since arriving in January 2018.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has repeatedly said he wants to keep Aubameyang as he made him captain but the striker told French football programme Telefoot that he is waiting to hear back from the north London club and isn’t underestimating how big of a decision this is.

“I haven’t had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet,” Aubameyang said. “It’s a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. They [Arsenal] have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It’ll certainly be a very difficult decision to make.”

If Arsenal do want Auba to stay they will have to get back to the negotiating table quickly, as it seems like he is running out of patience.

However, if the Gunners have decided to put faith in younger forwards Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe and let Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave this summer, it is understandable given their current model.

Arteta was brought in with a remit to develop the young talent the Gunners possess and also lower the age of the squad. Selling Aubameyang and Lacazette this summer would provide Arteta with valuable transfer funds and if they don’t leave, he’s unlikely to get any money to strengthen his squad.

Arsenal have already agreed to a wage cut with players and staff to help navigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and they may simply not be in a position to offer Aubameyang the contract he deserves. There’s no doubting he has delivered since he arrived at Arsenal and losing him would take 25-30 goals a season from their attack.

It would be cheaper to keep Auba and give him the new deal because you’d probably have to spend over $100 million to bring in a new striker of his quality. The player knows that, so too does that club, and here we are.

We don’t have to tell you how contract battles have turned out previously at Arsenal with Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey and others getting their way. Aubameyang seems ready to leave this summer if Arsenal don’t offer him the contract he wants and this situation has almost reached the end game.

Premier League: How to watch, stream restart reschedule

Premier League how to watch live
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed. For a full Premier League how to watch TV and streaming schedule in the USA from June 17, read on.

With the final two games of Matchweek 29 taking place on Wednesday, Matchweek 30 begins on Friday as the games will come thick and fast from now until July 25 when the 2019-20 season will end. Buckle up, folks.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns as they continue to work to control the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. The Premier League season was suspended on March 13 but just over three months later it is back.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more. You can sign up for NBC Sports Gold here.

Below is the schedule for the Premier League games on NBC Sports from June 17-22, as the full schedule for the first three matchweeks of the schedule are here.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

FIFA urge ‘tolerance’ after Trump’s comments on U.S. Soccer anthem policy

Trump
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2020, 9:19 AM EDT
FIFA have urged ‘tolerance, respect and common sense’ after President Donald Trump slammed the US Soccer Federation (USSF) as USMNT and USWNT players will now be allowed to kneel for the national anthem.

US Soccer decided to repeal their anthem policy for the USMNT and USWNT

In 2017 the USSF decided to bring in the policy which forced players from both the USWNT and USMNT to stand for the anthem after Megan Rapinoe took a knee to join Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality and inequality in the Black community in the United States of America.

Trump responded by saying he “won’t be watching much anymore” and shared comments made by Republican Matt Gaetz who is trying to force through a bill which would make the players stand for the anthem and said he’d rather not have a US Soccer national team if players do not stand.

The Associated Press asked FIFA about Trump’s comments and here is the statement world soccer’s governing body released.

“FIFA strongly advocates for tolerance, mutual respect and common sense when such important matters are debated. FIFA has a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of all forms of discrimination in football, as outlined in the FIFA Statutes. We must all say no to racism and no to violence.”

US Soccer reversed its decision in a board meeting last week, as board members voted in favor of repealing the anthem policy, even though it is believed the voted wasn’t unanimous.

This is the statement US Soccer released on its new anthem policy as they apologized to players from both the USMNT and USWNT:

“The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America. It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.

“We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country. We apologize to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism, Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will.”

La Liga: Real Madrid win; Atletico held

Real Madrid
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
The restart to the 2019-20 La Liga season continues to be exciting as Real Madrid smashed Eibar but Atletico Madrid slipped up away at Athletic Bilbao.

Following on from Barcelona’s hammering of Real Mallorca on Saturday, Real wrapped up all three points with minimum fuss at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium as construction works at the Santiago Bernabeu means they are playing at their reserve stadium. Zinedine Zidane’s boys put on a show as they moved back to just two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Atletico and Diego Simeone lost ground in the top four hunt as they were held by a a stubborn Bilbao side, as they are in sixth place and are in a real battle with Real Sociedad, Getafe and Valencia for fourth.

Below we roundup the action from the first La Liga Sunday after the restart and remember: there are La Liga games every single day between now and mid-July as Spain’s top-flight has 11 matchweeks to complete in the 2019-20 season.

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid

A tight, tense clash at the San Mames ended level as the two draws specialists canceled one another out. Bilbao took the lead through Iker Muniain as he flicked home superbly in the first half.

That lead only lasted for a few minutes as Diego Costa pounced to slot home and then paid tribute to Atletico Madrid women’s midfielder Virginia Torrecilla. Costa, who had yet to score in 2020, held up a shirt paying tribute to Virginia who is recovering from surgery on a brain tumor. Bilbao aren’t out of the hunt for Europa League qualification but they had goalkeeper Unai Simon to thank for a draw as late on he denied Santiago Arias with a superb stop down low.

Real Madrid 3-1 Eibar

Real Madrid came flying out of the traps in their game at their reserve stadium, as German midfielder Toni Kroos made it 1-0 with a beauty.

After Karim Benzema worked his way into the box, the ball found Kroos who hit a stunning side-footed effort into the far top corner. VAR checked the goal but Benzema was deemed to not be offside as Real were ahead.

Real were in full flow early on as Eden Hazard, Benzema and Rodrygo caused havoc and that led to a superb second goal.

Sergio Ramos won the ball in his own half, and found Benzema before running 70 yards up the pitch. Benzema then found Hazard who set up an unmarked Ramos to slot home.

What a goal, as Ramos has now joined Ronald Koeman as the second-highest scoring defender in La Liga history with 67 goals.

Benzema and Hazard were at it again soon after.

The French striker wonderfully flicked the ball through to Hazard and his shot was well saved but Eibar failed to clear and the ball dropped to Marcelo.

A stunning strike from the Brazilian left back made it 3-0 as he celebrated by showing his support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

At the start of the second half Eibar came flying out of the traps as Thibaut Courtois made a handful of good stops, while they also clipped the crossbar as Sergi Enrich glanced a header just too high.

Relegation haunted Eibar deservedly made it 3-1 as a shot deflected off and squirmed past Courtois with the effort credited to Pedro Bigas.

Ramos and Hazard came off in the second half and iced injuries in the stands, as Real eased to victory as they aim to hunt Barcelona down in the final weeks of the season.