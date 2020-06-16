Bayern Munich sealed their eighth-straight Bundesliga title after they beat Werder Bremen 1-0 to make it seven wins in a row since the restart, 16 wins from their last 17 games and they are unbeaten in the league since December.

The German giants have now won the title 29 times and now they can focus all of their attention on the German Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen and the UEFA Champions League in August as they aim to complete a historic treble.

I hear you: why is Bayern Munich winning the title a big deal? The emergence of Alphonso Davies plus record-breaking seasons for legends Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski has been very exciting to watch.

This title win was different though. Niko Kovac was fired earlier this season and the transformation under Hansi Flick has been incredible, as the experienced squad was totally transformed.

Below is a roundup of the Bundesliga action on Tuesday, as Paderborn were relegated from the German top-flight and both Borussia Monchengladbach and Freiburg boosted their European hopes.

Werder Bremen 0-1 Bayern Munich

Bayern dominated early on as Coman went close and wave after wave of Bayern attack pinned Werder back. Just before half time Robert Lewandowski chested and finished to make it 1-0 as VAR checked the goal and it stood, as Lewandowski scored his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season and his 45th in all competitions.

In the second half the hosts battled to get back in the game in the driving rain in Bremen but Lewandowski thought he had made it 2-0 but he was flagged offside after a smart finish at the near post. Coman went close again in a tight, tense game which saw Canadian teenage sensation Alphonso Davies sent off late on for picking up two yellow cards. Late on USMNT striker Josh Argent was denied by a handball in the box, then Manuel Neuer made an incredible late save to preserve the title-clinching win for Bayern. For Bremen, they battled hard and still have a chance of staying in the Bundesliga but they need to beat both Mainz and Cologne to drag themselves out of the relegation zone.

Below is the goal that won Bayern the title as they celebrated in soggy Bremen and their fans back home in Bavaria will be having steins galore after yet another title win.

Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 Wolfsburg

Jonas Hoffman scored two goals and could’ve had more as Borussia Monchengladbach snapped out of its funk with a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg. Gladbach takes a two-point lead on Bayer Leverkusen in the race for fourth and is still to meet Paderborn away and Hertha Berlin at home. Bayer hosts Koln on Wednesday then Hertha away and Mainz at home. Missing Alassane Plea to suspension and Marcus Thuram to suspension, Gladbach nonetheless created its fair share of chances in the win and Hoffman finished twice in the first half to set them on their way. Lars Stindl sealed the win in the second half as Wolfsburg still look set to qualify for the Europa League despite a few up and down results.

Union Berlin 1-0 Paderborn

Paderborn’s return to the Bundesliga has ended in relegation, as the lost to fellow new boys Union Berlin in the German capital. The only goal of the game was an own goal from Ben Zolinski but Paderborn’s fate was sealed a long time ago as their defensive unit has leaked plenty of goals all season long. Union Berlin are now well in the hunt for a top 10 finish after they recovered well from a tough start after the restart. What a job Urs Fischer has done.

SC Freiburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin

A flurry of goals in the last 30 minutes kept Freiburg’s fairtytale 2019-20 season on track as they moved into seventh place and within one-point of sixth placed Wolfsburg. With two games to go, Freiburg have a great chance of qualifying for the Europa League as they continue to upset the odds. Vincenzo Griffo gave them the lead but Vedad Ibisevic equalized from the penalty spot as he continued his fine form since the restart. However, Freiburg sealed the win through Nils Petersen as they moved above Hoffenbeim and into seventh place. Hertha stay in 11th as a top 10 finish is their target.

