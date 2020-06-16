The Premier League return is almost here and here at ProSoccerTalk we have a ‘restart preview’ for all 20 teams.

That's right, from projected XI's and tactical analysis to the remaining schedule and a prediction for where each team will finish, this is your hub for everything you need to know for the Premier League return.

We have all been eagerly anticipating the Premier League return and now it is almost here, make sure you catch up on everything you need to know.

Below you will find links to all 20 restart previews for the Premier League return as this summer will be absolutely epic for fans across the world.

Arsenal – Full preview

Arteta has lost just one of his 10 Premier League games in charge of Arsenal and somehow he has managed to solidify their defensive unit and the Gunners could be set for a late top four push. They do have a game in hand on their rivals but that is away at Man City. However you look at it, Arteta has Arsenal grinding defensively and we all know they have the attacking weapons to score goals galore. They are in the FA Cup last eight too and there is plenty of optimism around the Emirates Stadium as Arteta has placed his faith in young homegrown talents. – Joe Prince-Wright

Aston Villa – Full preview

It is looking pretty bleak for Aston Villa. They sit 19th in the table and even though they have a game in-hand they have a nightmare remaining schedule. Jack Grealish has been very good, so too has Tyrone Mings, but injuries have hit them hard on their return to the Premier League. Losing John McGinn, Wesley and Tom Heaton to serious injuries within a few weeks hit them hard and although they spent big last summer and in January, there doesn’t seem to be a clear plan in place and their additions seem more about quantity than quality. This is all very Fulham-esque from last season. – JPW

Bournemouth – Full preview

Tough sledding for the Cherries, who face zero of their fellow bottom-six sides (though 13th place Newcastle and 14th place Saints both visit the Vitality Stadium). There’s been an element of bad luck to Bournemouth’s woes, with its expected goals stats showing Ryan Fraser, Joshua King, and Callum Wilson have deserved better end product and that the Cherries’ 14 goals from open play should be closer to 22. The defense has been bad and xG says it could’ve been worse, too. Injuries had hit Bournemouth’s defense corps in a big way, too. How much better will they be after the break? – Nick Mendola

Brighton – Full preview

If there’s a team whose results don’t show the way they’ve played, it’s Brighton. Graham Potter’s Seagulls have the sixth-best possession percentage in the league, are a tidy seventh in passing, and are mid-table in tackles per game, interceptions per game, and shots per game. The expected goals stats show even less reward for good work, with Brighton scoring 8.35 goals less than expected in open play and 4.38 less from corner kicks. Despite all these good things, Brighton is two points clear of the drop zone with nine matches to play and has a terribly challenging schedule especially at the Amex Stadium. – NM

Burnley – Full preview

Battling Burnley are back to their best (try and say that 10 times fast…) as they’ve had a great second half of the season. They are tough to beat again, defensively solid and have a host of attacking options who are stepping up at different times. From Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes spearheading their attack to Dwight McNeil developing into one of the best young wingers in the PL, they are direct and when they play to their strengths they are very tough to stop. Before the suspension they were seven games unbeaten and are well in with a shout of a top 10 finish during the Premier League return. After a slow start, that would be a great season for the Clarets. – JPW

Chelsea – Full preview

This has been a topsy-turvy season for Chelsea but overall it has been better than anybody expected. Frank Lampard has done well in his first season as a Premier League manager and the development of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James has been very positive. But with such a young team (in part due to their transfer ban which is now over) there have been inconsistencies and Chelsea had struggled midseason and into the second half of the campaign. With a clutch of clubs breathing down their neck, fourth-place Chelsea have to improve defensively if they’re going to finish in the top four during the Premier League return. If they can finish in the top four and reach the FA Cup final, plus put up a good fight in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich, that will have been a very good season for Lampard’s youngsters. – JPW

Crystal Palace – Full preview

Palace has navigated injuries and a disappointing season from superstar Wilfried Zaha to sit within striking distance, or at least hoping distance, of a place in the Europa League. The journey won’t be easy, with six of nine matches coming against top five hopefuls, but Roy Hodgson’s done a good job at Selhurst Park despite limited contributions from the center forward position. – NM

Everton – Full preview

Located six points back of the top seven, Everton will hope their long pause allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s system to sink deeper into the minds of his Toffees players. A three-match challenge of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea which yielded a lone point would’ve left Everton feeling burnt and sour for a good, long time. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strong attacking seasons are ready for the rebound. The return to the training ground hasn’t come without worry; Yerry Mina suffered a quad tear and may be out for the season, while summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin has experienced another setback and won’t be able to pitch into the fight for Europe. – NM

Leicester City – Full preview

Leicester were genuine title contenders until December but then things unravelled. Still, that doesn’t take anything away from the job Brendan Rodgers has done with the Foxes, as they have a young, talented team which could become a genuine top four side for the next few years. Jamie Vardy’s goals have been essential to their fine season but Soyuncu has replaced Harry Maguire effortlessly in defense and Ndidi has been a revelation at holding midfield. The Foxes are lovely to watch and lethal on the counter with Vardy and Maddison the main protagonists. If they can hold onto a top four spot and reach the FA Cup final, that would be a fine season. Four wins from their last 13 PL games is a little concerning but it would take an almighty collapse during the Premier League return for them not to be in the Champions League next season. – JPW

Liverpool – Full preview

This has been a truly historic season for Liverpool and Klopp. They pushed Man City all the way last season but just came up short but they won the UEFA Champions League. In this very rare instance, the Premier League trophy would mean more to every Liverpool fan than the Champions League title. A supreme defensive unit led by Virgil van Dijk and Alisson perfectly balanced the attacking trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino, surging full backs Alexander-Arnold and Robertson and captain Jordan Henderson has taken his game to a whole new level in midfield. Across the board Liverpool have been sensational as they won the FIFA Club World Cup and are about to be crowned the Premier League champions. The wait is almost over and Klopp has constructed one of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen with their high-pressing, speedy attacking unit complemented by a sturdy backline. – JPW

Man City – Full preview

City’s two-year spell as defending champions will end very soon, but Pep Guardiola has reason to believe three pieces of silverware could again arrive at the Etihad Stadium. Leroy Sane is now available again, making a Sane-Aguero-Sterling front line a tantalizing possibility, while Aymeric Laporte is healthy, too. That’s an even bigger deal as City is unbeaten in the seven PL appearances Laporte has made this season (6W-1D). That’s good news considering City is about to miss out on European competition for two seasons pending an appeal next week. – NM

Man United – Full preview

Very, very good. While United supporters will feel aggrieved to know their club cannot. catch their two biggest rivals, you wouldn’t laugh off the idea of them finishing as high as third given a wildly straight-forward fixture list and the fact that we are about to see Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford together for the first time. Perhaps those players will have some growing pains, but the club has the depth to finish in the Premier League’s top four, challenge for the FA Cup, and win the Europa League. – NM

Newcas$tle United – Full preview

The Magpies won’t be qualifying for Europe and also are extremely unlikely to be relegated, but is there some danger of the latter? It seems more likely that Newcastle’s season will be more headline watching to see if its controversial takeover is approved and serious pitch-analyzing to see if Joelinton can rediscover what he did well in the Bundesliga last season. Steve Bruce’s men are also in the FA Cup quarterfinals but have Man City coming to St. James’ Park, but the veteran manager getting a result against Pep Guardiola twice in one season seems a tall ask. – NM

Norwi$ch City – Full preview

Look, the Canaries plan was to try and finish fourth from bottom and they still have a chance of doing that. Farke was given limited funds to spend and even if they are relegated, it is highly unlikely he will be fired this summer. Norwich play an open, expansive style of soccer and they are extremely entertaining to watch for the neutral. Defensively they need to improve massively but going forward, Teemu Pukki is always a threat, while midfielders Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell are both destined for big things. With five of their final nine games at home and all looking pretty winnable, if Norwich can turn Carrow Road into a fortress, they can get out of trouble. Their away schedule is tough but they do play three times around them in their final nine games, so there are plenty of six-pointers which will be pivotal. No matter what happens, it has been fun to have Norwich in the Premier League this season and their status as a well-run yo-yo club continues. They’re in the FA Cup quarterfinals too, which shows their ability to deliver on one-off occasions. – JPW

Sheffield United – Full preview

Sheffield United has welcomed itself to the Premier League and put its feet up on the big boys’ tables while asking what’s for dinner. Blades sit seventh and will hope to continue a fairytale which has them on the precipice of the Europa League. Their fixture list in monstrous, especially at Bramall Lane, but Wilder’s proven capable of outwitting even the smartest of bosses for long periods of time. A name to remember is Simon Moore. The backup keeper and starter from Blades’ League One days could become vital should Manchester United defy expectation and pull Dean Henderson home from his loan upon its June 30 expiry. – NM

Southampton – Full preview

The season started very badly and hit rock bottom with that hammering by Leicester. Hasenhuttl then went back to his tried and tested 4-2-2-2 formation and kept things simple, as previously he messed around with several formations and his players seemed confused. A run of seven wins from 11 games around the turn of the year pushed them up the Premier League table and they are seven points above the relegation zone with nine games to go. Danny Ings is their main man with 18 goals in all competitions and their high-pressing style often catches out opponents. Defensively they still need to improve but Hasenhuttl has recently signed a new four-year contract extension and there’s a clear plan in place for the future. Saints have some talented young players coming through again and even though they haven’t got a lot of cash to spend, Hasenhuttl has made his team horrible to play against and they should be a solid PL club for the next few seasons. – JPW

Tottenham – Full preview

They are currently seven points off the top four and on paper their remaining schedule isn’t too bad, as they face Sheffield United and Arsenal around them and wins against those teams would significantly boost their chances of a top four finish. They’d still need a collapse from Chelsea and Man United above them, and that doesn’t seem likely. Mourinho has tried to improve Spurs defensively but with Jan Vertonghen’s future still uncertain, one of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier or Japhet Tanganga will likely partner Alderweireld in central defense. Mourinho has tried 3-4-3, 3-5-2, 4-3-3 and every other formation in-between but Spurs have leaked so many goals. Going forward they now have Kane, Son and Bergwijn all fit, as Lo Celso, Lamela, Sessegnon, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli will be fighting for those attacking positions too. Going forward Tottenham will be dangerous but Mourinho needs to work his magic to strengthen their defense, with the holding midfield area a particular concern ever since Mousa Dembele left in January 2019. – JPW

Watford – Full preview

Watford were rock bottom and looked doomed heading into December but the turnaround since Nigel Pearson arrived has been remarkable. They won once in their opening 17 Premier League games of the season as first Javi Gracia then Quique Sanchez Flores were sacked, and Nigel Pearson arrived to bring organization and defensive stability. He has done more than that as home wins over Man United, Aston Villa, Wolves and Liverpool has breathed new life into their season. Now, Watford are still only out of the relegation zone on goal difference (one goal, to be exact) and if Aston Villa win their game in-hand they are back in the bottom three. That said, any Watford fan would have bitten your hand off in December had you offered them this scenario heading into the final nine games of the season. Their home form should see them over the line but there are plenty of tetchy games coming up between now and late July for Watford. If Troy Deeney can return to training and action, that will be a big boost, but losing Gerard Deulofeu to a serious knee injury just before the suspension was a cruel blow as he’d been the catalyst to turn their season around. – JPW

West Ham – Full preview

You look at the West Ham roster and their remaining fixtures and figure it should be smooth sailing out of the drop zone, but West Ham was 5W-4D-10L when it fired Manuel Pellegrini, and the hiring of David Moyes has proven nothing special. The Irons have gone 2W-2D-6L since the veteran PL manager retook the reins in London. That’s 33 percent of the points down to 27. Looking at the schedule, it’s fair to say nothing’s really changed (Moyes did have Liverpool twice, but Pellegrini saw wins over Chelsea and Man Utd). Not equal but not ideal. – NM

Wolves – Full preview

Wolves well-worked (overworked?) players deserved a break. Some of them dealt with a Championship gauntlet, then a Premier League run to the Europa League, then this season’s run in both the UEL and PL. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo rode his regulars hard all season, too, and they overcame a slow league start to sit in position of qualifying for another season in Europe via the UEL final or, more likely, a Premier League top-end finish. Doing it all with key piece Willy Boly missing three months, there’s little reason besides rust to believe Wolves won’t bound back (and any team could be rusty). – NM

