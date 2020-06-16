More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester City season restart
Manchester City season restart preview

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2020, 6:40 AM EDT
With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they stand ahead of the final nine matches of the season.

Manchester City is next.

Let’s take a closer look at all things City when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: City’s two-year spell as defending champions will end very soon, but Pep Guardiola has reason to believe three pieces of silverware could again arrive at the Etihad Stadium. Leroy Sane is now available again, making a Sane-Aguero-Sterling front line a tantalizing possibility, while Aymeric Laporte is healthy, too. That’s an even bigger deal as City is unbeaten in the seven PL appearances Laporte has made this season (6W-1D).

That’s good news considering City is about to miss out on European competition for two seasons pending an appeal next week.

Tactical analysis: It’s Pep Guardiola, so it’s all about the ball. Man City’s league-leading 66 percent possession rate sees it having made the most passes (18,927) and the most successful passes (16,817) in the PL. Since Guardiola took charge, Manchester City have averaged 68 percent possession, the highest rate in the PL. How good is that? Second-place Liverpool is six percent behind.

Possible XI (4-3-3) 

—– Ederson —–

— Walker — Laporte — Fernandinho — Zinchenko —

—– Gundogan —– Rodri — De Bruyne —

 —–  Sterling—– Aguero —– Sane —–

There’s been a lot of 4-3-3 in City’s 2020 and their forward trident is going to be as venomous as ever. Consider that Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus are having sensational years but will rotate into an attack with Sterling, Aguero, and Sane expected to feature plenty. Rodri may be the straw that stirs the drink, but Kevin De Bruyne’s status as the probably PFA Player of the Year will be one to watch as he approaches the PL single season assist record.

Remaining schedule
Home: Arsenal, Burnley, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Norwich City
Away: Chelsea, Southampton, Brighton, Watford

Predicted finish: Second with a bullet. City has six of its remaining 10 matches at home, including intriguing matches with old pal Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and a rematch with soon-to-be champions Liverpool. Don’t be surprised if Pep prioritizes the FA Cup and preparing his team for a (probable) August return of the UEFA Champions League. City leads Real Madrid after one leg of the Round of 16.

Preview: Man City v Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Man City v Arsenal takes center stage on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch Live at 3:15m ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)and below you will find details on how to stream the game live.

The hosts know a win will keep their faint title hopes alive, while a defeat will give Liverpool the chance to clinch the Premier League trophy at Everton on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola and Man City look all but certain to finish in second-place in the Premier League table and their main focus will now be on winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, especially as they will find out in July if their appeal over a two-season UEFA ban was successful.

Between now and then, the Premier League will be their focus and they come up against former assistant coach Mikel Arteta who has done a very good job since taking charge of Arsenal in December. The formers Gunners skipper has brought steel and drive to this talented but formerly directionless Arsenal squad and a win at Man City would reignite their hopes of a top four finish.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted close friends Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, as Guardiola’s mother died in Spain due to COVID-19 and Arteta tested positive back in March.

Click on the link above for details on how to stream Man City v Arsenal live, while the video above shows just how hard Man City have been working to return in fine form.

Team news

Man City have both Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane back to full fitness and they are available to play. Arsenal are without Callum Chambers and Lucas Torreira who are still recovering from long-term injuries.

Projected lineup

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka; Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Ozil, Aubamyang; Nketiah

What they’re saying

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on the fitness of his players: “We are not ready. Not just Man City, all the teams. But that’s why we have to rotate and use all the players. You can play a game after three weeks of holidays but we were two [months] of holidays lying on the sofa, doing nothing much, and that’s why the players are not fully fit. But we have to start and we have to finish the season because the damage economically to all clubs must be as little as possible.”

Mikel Arteta on the influence Guardoila had on him: “Well, he was an influence for me since I was 15 years old and we met at Barcelona, both as players. And in my coaching career and my personal life, he has an enormous influence. If I have to talk about the person he is, his values, the way he has treated me and how he deals with the players and the staff around him, its phenomenal. As a coach, I have learned so much from him, we have spent some amazing moments together, some difficult ones as well, but the experience next to him has been incredible.”

Prediction

This seems like it could be an upset as Man City may be caught cold and Arteta obviously knows the habits of the City players better than any other manager, expect Pep Guardiola. With their attacking quality, I expect Man City to be too much for Arsenal but this may be tighter than most expect, especially with City’s defensive problems. 2-1 win to Man City.

Live Bundesliga, La Liga: Bayern can clinch title; Barcelona in action

Bundesliga
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
The live action just keeps on coming form Europe as games in the Bundesliga and La Liga are plentiful on Tuesday, below is how to watch all of the action as we will keep you updated on it all.

In the Bundesliga there are three big games as Paderborn need to beat Union Berlin to keep alive their extremely slim hopes of Bundesliga survival, while SC Freiburg are in the hunt for the Europa League as they host a dangerous Hertha Berlin side. But the big game of the day is Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich, as the hosts need a win to boost their relegation hopes. As for Bayern, a win would seal their eighth-straight Bundesliga title and that sound you can hear is the champagne corks already starting to pop in Munich.

In La Liga, Getafe and Espanyol both need to win but for very different reasons. Getafe are chasing a top four finish, while Espanyol are battling against relegation and gave their chances a big boost with a win after the restart. Valladolid host Mallorca in a massive relegation six-pointer with the hosts grabbing a big win against Leganes last time out, while Mallorca were hammered by Barcelona. Speaking of Barcelona, they host Leganes at the Nou Camp as they aim to open up a five-point gap at the top of the table before second-place Real Madrid play on Wednesday.

Find out below how to watch all the matches from the Bundesliga and La Liga.

How to Watch the Bundesliga

  • TV Channel: FS1, FS2
  • Stream LiveVia Fox Soccer
  • When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Saturday
  • USMNT players in action: Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)

2:30 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Paderborn
2:30 p.m. ET: Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich
2:30 p.m. ET: SC Freiburg v. Hertha Berlin

How to Watch La Liga

La Liga
  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: 1:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET: Getafe v. Espanyol
1:30 p.m. ET: Valladolid v. Real Mallorca
4 p.m. ET: Barcelona v. Leganes

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Premier League score predictions
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League return has us super giddy.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the two remaining games in Matchweek 29 and the 10 in Matchweek 30. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Brighton 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Man City 3-0 Burnley – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 0-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Norwich 2-2 Southampton – (Friday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Man City 2-1 Arsenal – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] * Matchweek 29

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Tottenham 2-1 Man United – (Friday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton 1-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Watford 2-1 Leicester – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Aston Villa 2-1 Sheffield United – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] * Matchweek 29

Report: Mexico’s Lozano kicked out of Napoli training

Hirving Chucky Lozano
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT
Mexico star Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano was reportedly kicked out of Napoli training due to a lack of effort and he is now free to leave the Serie A club.

Lozano, 24, has not been a regular for Napoli under manager Gennaro Gatusso this season and there have been multiple reports linking him with a move away from the Serie A giants.

According to a Corriere dello Sport report on Lozano, ‘Chucky’ will be allowed to leave Napoli as he isn’t in Gatusso’s plans. The report says he was ‘apathetic’ during training on Monday and was told to leave, as Napoli play in the Coppa Italia final against Juventus in Rome on June 17.

Lozano joined Napoli in a club-record $42 million transfer from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2019 and has had a largely disappointing first season in Naples.

Since Gatusso arrived in December he’s been limited to appearances off the bench and he’s scored twice and added three assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Where could he end up?

Lozano was linked with Man City and Liverpool in the past but it has been reported that both Everton and Man United are interested in signing the Mexican winger this summer. Everton would make sense as the man who brought him to Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti, is now the Toffees manager.

The El Tri star clearly doesn’t want to be at Napoli and Napoli don’t want him, so a move makes sense. That said, it doesn’t seem likely that Napoli will recoup the majority of the $42 million they spent on Lozano last summer. Perhaps a loan move makes sense for everyone?