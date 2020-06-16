More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Marcus Rashford
Getty Images

Marcus Rashford: Government to provide free school meals

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT
Marcus Rashford has forced a major u-turn from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the most vulnerable children in England will now receive free school meals throughout the summer months.

The Man United and England forward had campaigned tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic to make sure that kids across England who were eligible for free school meals were getting enough food as he raised funds and was donating his own money to supply millions of meals for children.

Initially his plea to the government for help on providing free school meals for over 1.3 million vulnerable children this summer months was rejected but Johnson made a massive about-turn and free school meals will be issued throughout the summer months at a cost of over $151 million for the government.

The summer program is being called the ‘Covid Summer Food Fund’ and will provide $19 per week for each child in England who needs the free school meals program.

“Owing to the corona pandemic, the PM fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer,” a spokesman for Boris Johnson said.

Rashford responded to the news by saying:  “I don’t even know what to say. Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020.” Rashford has been lauded on social media for his campaign to help provide free school meals and was honored by the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester last month.

Shadow education secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey thanked Rashford for his help in making it a reality.

“It is thanks to the amazing work of Marcus Rashford and campaigners that the government has had no choice but to reverse their decision. The government must now confirm that this new money will be for the direct provision of free school meals to all eligible children.”

The 22-year-old striker doubled his donations in late April while revealing that he was once in the same shoes as those kids, and that he would have gone hungry many times had he not had access to such programs.

While the UK government had been providing free school lunches to kids during the coronavirus pandemic, it did plan to do so during the summer.

Then Rashford stepped in and further cemented his status as a thoroughly nice bloke.

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
The Premier League will restart on June 17 after a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, and below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With 92 games remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Be it a top four finish, European qualification and a battle against relegation, there will be intense battles galore between now and the end of July when the season is scheduled to finish.

The Reds’ lead is absolutely stunning, even if you haven’t forgotten it: Twenty-five points over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side boasting a match-in-hand.

We have a date for that tilt with Arsenal now: June 17. Say City beats Arsenal to hit 60 points before Liverpool retakes the field. The Reds will clinch the PL title with two more wins or City non-wins.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We may know whether fifth is a Champions League place after scheduled June 8-10 meetings to hear Man City’s appeal over its European ban.

With between nine and 10 matches left for everyone and eighth potentially being a Europa League spot, all the teams between fourth and 11th still have European hopes in the balance. That would change should Norwich City or Newcastle win the FA Cup, so call it 13 clubs.

The bottom of the table is just as wild, and will be even more congested if Aston Villa can come out of the gates with vigor and topple Sheffield United on June 17.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 45 15-0-0 12-1-1 82
 Manchester City 28 18 3 7 68 31 37 9-2-2 9-1-5 57
 Leicester City 29 16 5 8 58 28 30 9-3-3 7-2-5 53
 Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51 39 12 7-3-5 7-3-4 48
 Manchester United 29 12 9 8 44 30 14 8-5-2 4-4-6 45
 Wolves 29 10 13 6 41 34 7 5-7-3 5-6-3 43
 Sheffield United 28 11 10 7 30 25 5 7-3-5 4-7-2 43
 Tottenham Hotspur 29 11 8 10 47 40 7 8-2-4 3-6-6 41
 Arsenal 28 9 13 6 40 36 4 7-5-3 2-8-3 40
 Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 -6 7-2-6 4-4-6 39
 Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26 32 -6 6-4-5 4-5-5 39
 Everton 29 10 7 12 37 46 -9 7-4-3 3-3-9 37
 Newcastle United 29 9 8 12 25 41 -16 5-6-3 4-2-9 35
 Southampton 29 10 4 15 35 52 -17 4-2-9 6-2-6 34
 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 6 11 12 32 40 -8 4-6-4 2-5-8 29
 West Ham United 29 7 6 16 35 50 -15 4-3-7 3-3-9 27
 Watford 29 6 9 14 27 44 -17 4-5-5 2-4-9 27
 Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 29 47 -18 4-5-5 3-1-11 27
 Aston Villa 28 7 4 17 34 56 -22 5-2-6 2-2-11 25
 Norwich City 29 5 6 18 25 52 -27 4-3-7 1-3-11 21

Bundesliga: Takeaways from Week 31

Bundesliga Player of the Week
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
With only one day between Bundesliga matchdays, we’re going to have to make this week’s takeaways brief and to the point.

That’s especially true considering Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich could win the title in less than 24 hours.

If Bayern wins at Werder Bremen on Tuesday, the Bundesliga belongs to the Bavarian giants for the eight-straight season.

There’s still plenty to play for and Bremen has been looking pretty strong in recent weeks but the storyline above is what pays the piper this midweek.

Below, we’ll get you caught up on the results behind and fixtures ahead, as well as name our Bundesliga Player of the Week and Bundesliga Team of the Week.

Bundesliga Player of the Week

Maybe this award is more on the merits of his start to 2020, but Leon Goretzka was very good even if you exclude his late match-winner Saturday versus Borussia Monchenglabach.

Goretzka has six goals and eight assists this season, with all of the markers save one assist coming since Bayern returned from Winterpause.

The midfielder has nearly matched his Schalke output in half the time. After 19 goals and 17 assists in 142 appearances for Schalke, he’s got 17 and 16 in 72 for Bayern.

On Saturday, Goretzka barely put a foot wrong. Playing next to Joshua Kimmich, it’s a wonder anyone gets through to the back line.

Pretty finish here, too:

Bundesliga Team of the Week (3-5-2)

Gulacsi (Leipzig)

Hummels (Dortmund) — Akanji (Dortmund) — Gouweleeuw (Augsburg)

Kimmich (Bayern) — Goretzka (Bayern) —  Klaassen (Bremen)

Olmo (Leipzig) — Kamada (Eintracht)

Silva (Eintracht) — Weghorst (Eintracht)

  • Leipzig’s 2-0 win at Hoffenheim was anything but easy, as goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi made six saves for his clean sheet.
  • Mats Hummels was everywhere for Dortmund in its shutout of Fortuna, but it was center back partner Manuel Akanji’s cross to Erling Haaland that got the job done.
  • Augsburg’s Jeffrey Gouweleeuw was credited with an almost-absurd 15 clearances in a massive win at Mainz. He also won six-of-seven duels.
  • Daichi Kamada and Eintracht impressed in winning at in-form Hertha, especially considering they played at midweek and lost late in the German Cup semi at Bayern.

Week 31 results and recaps

Hoffenheim 0-2 RB Leipzig — RECAP
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund — RECAP
Kolnn 1-2 Union Berlin — RECAP
Wolfsburg 2-2 Freiburg — RECAP
Hertha Berlin 1-4 Eintracht Frankfurt — RECAP
Paderborn 1-5 Werder Bremen — RECAP
Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach — RECAP
Mainz 0-1 Augsburg — RECAP
Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — RECAP

Week 32 fixtures

Borussia Monchengladbach v. Wolfsburg — 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday
Union Berlin v. Paderborn — 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday
Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich — 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday
Freiburg v. Hertha Berlin — 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Schalke — 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Borussia Dortmund v. Mainz — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
RB Leipzig v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Ausgburg v. Hoffenheim — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Bayer Leverkusen v. Koln — 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 31 23 4 4 92 31 61 12-2-2 11-2-2 73
 Borussia Dortmund 31 20 6 5 82 35 47 11-3-1 9-3-4 66
 RB Leipzig 31 17 11 3 77 32 45 7-7-1 10-4-2 62
 Bayer Leverkusen 31 17 6 8 57 41 16 7-4-4 10-2-4 57
 Mönchengladbach 31 17 5 9 58 38 20 10-2-3 7-3-6 56
 VfL Wolfsburg 31 12 10 9 44 38 6 4-7-5 8-3-4 46
 1899 Hoffenheim 31 12 7 12 42 52 -10 6-1-9 6-6-3 43
 SC Freiburg 31 11 9 11 41 43 -2 7-2-6 4-7-5 42
 FC Schalke 04 31 9 12 10 36 48 -12 5-7-4 4-5-6 39
 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 11 5 15 53 56 -3 6-4-5 5-1-10 38
 Hertha BSC Berlin 31 10 8 13 44 55 -11 5-3-8 5-5-5 38
 1. FC Köln 31 10 5 16 48 59 -11 6-3-7 4-2-9 35
 FC Augsburg 31 9 8 14 42 57 -15 5-5-5 4-3-9 35
 1. FC Union Berlin 31 10 5 16 37 54 -17 6-3-6 4-2-10 35
 FSV Mainz 05 31 9 4 18 39 63 -24 4-2-10 5-2-8 31
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 31 6 10 15 33 61 -28 4-5-7 2-5-8 28
 Werder Bremen 31 7 7 17 35 64 -29 1-3-11 6-4-6 28
 SC Paderborn 31 4 8 19 34 67 -33 2-2-12 2-6-7 20

La Liga: Late goals lead to Levante-Sevilla, Betis-Granada draws

Betis-Granada recap
Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
A late own goal stopped Sevilla’s top four momentum in its tracks, while Real Betis’ thrilling late comeback became a draw when Roberto Soldado popped up in stoppage time.

Levante 1-1 Sevilla

Luuk de Jong’s sixth goal of the season put Sevilla on top after halftime, but a Diego Carlos own goal with minutes to play stymied the visitors’ chances of strengthening its hold on third place in La Liga.

Carlos played a big part in Sevilla’s goal, sending a tremendous long pass to Munir El Haddadi en route to De Jong’s goal, but he’ll rue the 87th-minute own goal that leveled the line.

Sevilla was riding a high from Thursday’s Seville Derby defeat of Real Betis, but its lone point gained will give hope to Real Sociedad, Getafe, and Atletico Madrid.

Levante is 12th with 35 points, 11 points back of the top six and 10 clear of the bottom three.

De Jong has a goal or assist in four of his last five matches. He’s pretty much scored everywhere he’s been excluding a disastrous half-season at Newcastle United.

Real Betis 2-2 Granada

Roberto Soldado’s stoppage time goal spared Granada the blushes of having blown a late lead in a 2-2 draw in Seville.

Cristian Tello and Sergio Canales scored between the 85th and 88th minutes as Betis fought back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to take a 2-1 lead.

Betis had nearly 80 percent of the ball but couldn’t make anything happen until late. They finish the day nine points clear of the bottom three with nine matches to play.

Granada fails to move into seventh and sits three points back of sixth-place Atletico Madrid.

Carlos Fernandez’s strong form continued with the match-opening goal, giving him goals in back-to-back matches and points in four-straight. The freshly-minted 24-year-old has 11 goals and four assists this season.

Soldado’s goal was classy finish, though he was left all alone at the back post.

Rashford continues drive to feed underprivileged after Boris Johnson setback

Boris Johnson setback
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford vowed to keep fighting to get free school lunches for low income families in England after prime minister Boris Johnson rejected the player’s plea to extend its meal plan over the summer.

Rashford has rightfully earned massive praise for raising awareness and donating money as part of a fundraising drive that’s brought in millions of meals for kids during the coronavirus pandemic. He was honored by the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester late last month.

The 22-year-old striker doubled his donations in late April while revealing that he was once in the same shoes as those kids, and that he would have gone hungry many times had he not had access to such programs.

The government had been providing free school lunches to kids during the coronavirus pandemic but a spokesman said Boris Johnson would not extend the plan across the summer, according to The Guardian. Johnson’s rep touted a separate plan to allocate about $80 million to help families find food.

Rashford says 200,000 kids may miss a meal each day without the extension of the program. The Guardian says the program is worth about $19/week. Quick math on that is $3.8 million per week.