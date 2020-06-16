The 2019-20 Premier League season is about to return and now seems like a good time to have a go at predicting the final Premier League standings.
[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]
That’s right, we’ve calculated the remaining results from the 92 games to figure out who will finish where, which teams will finish in the top four, who will be relegated and, well, everything else in-between.
It’s fair to say Liverpool are going to win the title as they sit 25 points clear atop the table but everything else is up for grabs across the standings. The top four race is particularly interesting with Leicester, Chelsea, Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Wolves and Sheffield United in the hunt.
In the relegation battle there are up to six teams in the scrap and fine margins will decide who will stay in the Premier League.
[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]
The final nine matchweeks of the season promises to be epic, and we will have you covered right here at ProSoccerTalk. Click on the links above for the full TV schedule and how to stream all 92 Premier League games live online via the various NBC Sports platforms.
Below is our prediction for how the final Premier League standings will look on July 25 when the 2019-20 season is scheduled to end.
Final Premier League standings prediction
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Leicester City
4. Man United
5. Chelsea
6. Tottenham
7. Wolves
8. Arsenal
9. Sheffield United
10. Burnley
11. Everton
12. Southampton
13. Newcastle
14. Crystal Palace
15. West Ham
16. Watford
17. Brighton
18. Aston Villa
19. Bournemouth
20. Norwich