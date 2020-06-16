More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Arsenal
Getty Images

Season restart preview: Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 7:05 AM EDT
With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they are at ahead of the final nine weeks of the season as Arsenal are up first.

Focusing on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who had plenty of momentum before the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, they now have plenty of players back fit and ready for a late season surge.

Let’s take a closer look at all things Arsenal when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: Arteta has lost just one of his 10 Premier League games in charge of Arsenal and somehow he has managed to solidify their defensive unit and the Gunners could be set for a late top four push. They do have a game in hand on their rivals but that is away at Man City. However you look at it, Arteta has Arsenal grinding defensively and we all know they have the attacking weapons to score goals galore. They are in the FA Cup last eight too and there is plenty of optimism around the Emirates Stadium as Arteta has placed his faith in young homegrown talents.

Tactical analysis: What has been the biggest change since Unai Emery was fired? Arsenal have kept things tight at the back with a solid back four which has seen David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi strike up an unlikely partnership. With Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos ahead of them there is a mixture of grit and flair too. Stats wise, Arsenal have faced the sixth-most shots in the Premier League this season (415) and among the ‘big six’ clubs, only bitter rivals Tottenham have faced more (418). Arsenal have to stay solid and stop giving up so many shooting opportunities. If they can do that, you always fancy to knock in a few at the other end.

Possible XI (4-2-3-1) 

—– Leno —–

— Bellerin — Luiz — Mustafi — Saka —

—- Xhaka —- Ceballos —-

—- Pepe —- Ozil —- Aubameyang —-

—– Nketiah —–

Notice that there is no Alexandre Lacazette, Kieran Tierney or Matteo Guendouzi. Lacazette and Guendouzi do not appear to be favorites of Arteta, while Tierney has been unlucky with injuries and the emergence of Bukayo Saka playing out of position at left back. Do not be surprised to see Saka pushed up to be a winger and Tierney come in, while January loan signings Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares may also be given the chance to establish themselves. The lineup above perhaps isn’t their strongest on paper but it is the on which was working best for Arteta before the suspension arrived.

Remaining schedule:
Home: Norwich, Leicester, Liverpool, Watford
Away: Man City, Brighton, Southampton, Wolves, Tottenham, Aston Villa

Predicted finish: With Arsenal currently in ninth place in the table, it seems unlikely they can make a late surge into the top four but they are just eight points off fourth-place Chelsea and have a game in-hand. Arteta would surely be happy with a top six finish and run to at least the FA Cup final. Given everything that has happened at Arsenal this season with Emery leaving, Arteta arriving and several stars not performing, that wouldn’t be bad at all.

Preview: Man City v Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Man City v Arsenal takes center stage on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium and below you will find details on how to stream the game live.

The hosts know a win will keep their faint title hopes alive, while a defeat will give Liverpool the chance to clinch the Premier League trophy at Everton on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola and Man City look all but certain to finish in second-place in the Premier League table and their main focus will now be on winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, especially as they will find out in July if their appeal over a two-season UEFA ban was successful.

Between now and then, the Premier League will be their focus and they come up against former assistant coach Mikel Arteta who has done a very good job since taking charge of Arsenal in December. The formers Gunners skipper has brought steel and drive to this talented but formerly directionless Arsenal squad and a win at Man City would reignite their hopes of a top four finish.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted close friends Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, as Guardiola’s mother died in Spain due to COVID-19 and Arteta tested positive back in March.

Click on the link above for details on how to stream Man City v Arsenal live, while the video above shows just how hard Man City have been working to return in fine form.

Team news

Man City have both Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane back to full fitness and they are available to play. Arsenal are without Callum Chambers and Lucas Torreira who are still recovering from long-term injuries.

Projected lineup

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka; Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Ozil, Aubamyang; Nketiah

What they’re saying

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on the fitness of his players: “We are not ready. Not just Man City, all the teams. But that’s why we have to rotate and use all the players. You can play a game after three weeks of holidays but we were two [months] of holidays lying on the sofa, doing nothing much, and that’s why the players are not fully fit. But we have to start and we have to finish the season because the damage economically to all clubs must be as little as possible.”

Mikel Arteta on the influence Guardoila had on him: “Well, he was an influence for me since I was 15 years old and we met at Barcelona, both as players. And in my coaching career and my personal life, he has an enormous influence. If I have to talk about the person he is, his values, the way he has treated me and how he deals with the players and the staff around him, its phenomenal. As a coach, I have learned so much from him, we have spent some amazing moments together, some difficult ones as well, but the experience next to him has been incredible.”

Prediction

This seems like it could be an upset as Man City may be caught cold and Arteta obviously knows the habits of the City players better than any other manager, expect Pep Guardiola. With their attacking quality, I expect Man City to be too much for Arsenal but this may be tighter than most expect, especially with City’s defensive problems. 2-1 win to Man City.

Live Bundesliga, La Liga: Bayern can clinch title; Barcelona in action

Bundesliga
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
The live action just keeps on coming form Europe as games in the Bundesliga and La Liga are plentiful on Tuesday, below is how to watch all of the action as we will keep you updated on it all.

In the Bundesliga there are three big games as Paderborn need to beat Union Berlin to keep alive their extremely slim hopes of Bundesliga survival, while SC Freiburg are in the hunt for the Europa League as they host a dangerous Hertha Berlin side. But the big game of the day is Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich, as the hosts need a win to boost their relegation hopes. As for Bayern, a win would seal their eighth-straight Bundesliga title and that sound you can hear is the champagne corks already starting to pop in Munich.

In La Liga, Getafe and Espanyol both need to win but for very different reasons. Getafe are chasing a top four finish, while Espanyol are battling against relegation and gave their chances a big boost with a win after the restart. Valladolid host Mallorca in a massive relegation six-pointer with the hosts grabbing a big win against Leganes last time out, while Mallorca were hammered by Barcelona. Speaking of Barcelona, they host Leganes at the Nou Camp as they aim to open up a five-point gap at the top of the table before second-place Real Madrid play on Wednesday.

Find out below how to watch all the matches from the Bundesliga and La Liga.

How to Watch the Bundesliga

  • TV Channel: FS1, FS2
  • Stream LiveVia Fox Soccer
  • When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Saturday
  • USMNT players in action: Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)

2:30 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Paderborn
2:30 p.m. ET: Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich
2:30 p.m. ET: SC Freiburg v. Hertha Berlin

How to Watch La Liga

La Liga
Getty Images
  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: 1:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET: Getafe v. Espanyol
1:30 p.m. ET: Valladolid v. Real Mallorca
4 p.m. ET: Barcelona v. Leganes

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Premier League score predictions
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League return has us super giddy.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the two remaining games in Matchweek 29 and the 10 in Matchweek 30. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick 'Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Brighton 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Man City 3-0 Burnley – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 0-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Norwich 2-2 Southampton – (Friday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock)

West Ham 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Man City 2-1 Arsenal – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) * Matchweek 29

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Tottenham 2-1 Man United – (Friday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Everton 1-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, NBC)

Watford 2-1 Leicester – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Aston Villa 2-1 Sheffield United – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) * Matchweek 29

Report: Mexico’s Lozano kicked out of Napoli training

Hirving Chucky Lozano
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT
Mexico star Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano was reportedly kicked out of Napoli training due to a lack of effort and he is now free to leave the Serie A club.

Lozano, 24, has not been a regular for Napoli under manager Gennaro Gatusso this season and there have been multiple reports linking him with a move away from the Serie A giants.

According to a Corriere dello Sport report on Lozano, ‘Chucky’ will be allowed to leave Napoli as he isn’t in Gatusso’s plans. The report says he was ‘apathetic’ during training on Monday and was told to leave, as Napoli play in the Coppa Italia final against Juventus in Rome on June 17.

Lozano joined Napoli in a club-record $42 million transfer from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2019 and has had a largely disappointing first season in Naples.

Since Gatusso arrived in December he’s been limited to appearances off the bench and he’s scored twice and added three assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Where could he end up?

Lozano was linked with Man City and Liverpool in the past but it has been reported that both Everton and Man United are interested in signing the Mexican winger this summer. Everton would make sense as the man who brought him to Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti, is now the Toffees manager.

The El Tri star clearly doesn’t want to be at Napoli and Napoli don’t want him, so a move makes sense. That said, it doesn’t seem likely that Napoli will recoup the majority of the $42 million they spent on Lozano last summer. Perhaps a loan move makes sense for everyone?