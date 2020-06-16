Man City v Arsenal takes center stage on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch Live at 3:15m ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and below you will find details on how to stream Man City v Arsenal live.

The hosts know a win will keep their faint title hopes alive, while a defeat will give Liverpool the chance to clinch the Premier League trophy at Everton on Sunday.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Pep Guardiola and Man City look all but certain to finish in second-place in the Premier League table and their main focus will now be on winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, especially as they will find out in July if their appeal over a two-season UEFA ban was successful.

Between now and then, the Premier League will be their focus and they come up against former assistant coach Mikel Arteta who has done a very good job since taking charge of Arsenal in December. The formers Gunners skipper has brought steel and drive to this talented but formerly directionless Arsenal squad and a win at Man City would reignite their hopes of a top four finish.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted close friends Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, as Guardiola’s mother died in Spain due to COVID-19 and Arteta tested positive back in March.

Click on the link above for details on how to stream Man City v Arsenal live, while the video above shows just how hard Man City have been working to return in fine form.

Team news

Man City have both Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane back to full fitness and they are available to play. Arsenal are without Callum Chambers and Lucas Torreira who are still recovering from long-term injuries.

Projected lineup

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka; Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Ozil, Aubamyang; Nketiah

What they’re saying

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on the fitness of his players: “We are not ready. Not just Man City, all the teams. But that’s why we have to rotate and use all the players. You can play a game after three weeks of holidays but we were two [months] of holidays lying on the sofa, doing nothing much, and that’s why the players are not fully fit. But we have to start and we have to finish the season because the damage economically to all clubs must be as little as possible.”

Mikel Arteta on the influence Guardoila had on him: “Well, he was an influence for me since I was 15 years old and we met at Barcelona, both as players. And in my coaching career and my personal life, he has an enormous influence. If I have to talk about the person he is, his values, the way he has treated me and how he deals with the players and the staff around him, its phenomenal. As a coach, I have learned so much from him, we have spent some amazing moments together, some difficult ones as well, but the experience next to him has been incredible.”

Prediction

This seems like it could be an upset as Man City may be caught cold and Arteta obviously knows the habits of the City players better than any other manager, expect Pep Guardiola. With their attacking quality, I expect Man City to be too much for Arsenal but this may be tighter than most expect, especially with City’s defensive problems. 2-1 win to Man City.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports