More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USMNT prospect Giovanni Reyna
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Reyna misses Borussia Dortmund match with sickness

By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT prospect Giovanni Reyna misses out on Borussia Dortmund’s Wednesday visit to Mainz after picking up a bacterial infection.

Bild reports that Reyna was having “flu-like” symptoms but that a first COVID-19 test was negative.

[ RECAP: Villa, Sheffield United ]

The playmaker won’t hit the pitch for the first time since Dortmund’s first match back from the coronavirus pause.

Reyna, 17, was announced as a member of the 2020 Golden Boy Award shortlist earlier this week.

He came off the bench in 17 of Dortmund’s last 18 matches including Bundesliga, Champions League, and the German Cup.

We’ll update the story as soon as there is news out of Germany.

WATCH: Raheem Sterling goal gives Man City halftime lead

Raheem Sterling goal
Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Raheem Sterling has the first goal of the Premier League’s restart, thanks in large part to a David Luiz gaffe.

The Man City star scored his 12th goal of the season in stoppage time of the first half at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne has been credited with an assist, his 17th of the season. The Belgian is now three from tying Thierry Henry’s single season Premier League record.

[ STREAM: Man City v. Arsenal ]

Playing after Sheffield United drew Aston Villa 0-0 at Villa Park with a goal controversially not awarded despite clear visual evidence, City and Arsenal rare big chances between them in the first half.

Luiz didn’t start the game and was one of two Arsenal players to enter the match due to first half injuries.

The center back couldn’t handle De Bruyne’s swirling cross and it skittered off his thigh and onto the path of Sterling, who beat a strong Bernd Leno to make it 1-0.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Man City – Arsenal stream: How to watch, updates, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are the details for the Man City – Arsenal stream and TV channel.

Man City v. Arsenal takes center stage on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium (Start time is 3:15m ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and below you will find details on how to watch the Man City v Arsenal stream.

MAN CITY ARSENAL STREAM

The hosts know a win will keep their faint title hopes alive, while a defeat will give Liverpool the chance to clinch the Premier League trophy at Everton on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola and Man City look all but certain to finish in second-place in the Premier League table and their main focus will now be on winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, especially as they will find out in July if their appeal over a two-season UEFA ban was successful.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule

Between now and then, the Premier League will be their focus and they come up against former assistant coach Mikel Arteta who has done a very good job since taking charge of Arsenal in December. The formers Gunners skipper has brought steel and drive to this talented but formerly directionless Arsenal squad and a win at Man City would reignite their hopes of a top four finish.

 

TEAM NEWS

Man City have both Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane back to full fitness and they are available to play.

It looks like a very different Arsenal, as Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka, and Eddie Nketiah keep David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe, and Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.

Arsenal is without Callum Chambers and Lucas Torreira who are still recovering from long-term injuries.

 

What they’re saying

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on the fitness of his players: “We are not ready. Not just Man City, all the teams. But that’s why we have to rotate and use all the players. You can play a game after three weeks of holidays but we were two [months] of holidays lying on the sofa, doing nothing much, and that’s why the players are not fully fit. But we have to start and we have to finish the season because the damage economically to all clubs must be as little as possible.”

Mikel Arteta on the influence Guardoila had on him: “Well, he was an influence for me since I was 15 years old and we met at Barcelona, both as players. And in my coaching career and my personal life, he has an enormous influence. If I have to talk about the person he is, his values, the way he has treated me and how he deals with the players and the staff around him, its phenomenal. As a coach, I have learned so much from him, we have spent some amazing moments together, some difficult ones as well, but the experience next to him has been incredible.”

Prediction for Man v. Arsenal stream

This seems like it could be an upset as Man City may be caught cold and Arteta obviously knows the habits of the City players better than any other manager, expect Pep Guardiola. With their attacking quality, I expect Man City to be too much for Arsenal but this may be tighter than most expect, especially with City’s defensive problems. 2-1 win to Man City.

Statement on Aston Villa v Sheffield United Goal Decision System error

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A statement has been released on the Aston Villa v Sheffield United Goal Decision System error as a remarkable situation unfolded in the first game of the Premier League restart.

[ RECAP: Villa, Sheff United ]

In short, a situation which has never happened before in over 9,000 matches occurred and prevented the system, operated by Hawk-Eye, from working correctly as the game ended in a 0-0 draw rather than a 1-0 win for Sheffield United.

The moment of controversy arrived just before half time as Oliver Norwood’s free kick looped towards the back post. Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland caught the ball but collided with his own striker Keinan Davis and clearly fell over his own goal-line with the ball.

However, referee Michael Oliver pointed to his watch and indicated that the Goal Decision System (GDS) system didn’t tell him it was a goal. No goal was awarded and VAR didn’t intervene as Sheffield United’s players and staff couldn’t believe it.

Below is the statement in full, as Hawk-Eye apologized ‘unreservedly’ to everyone impacted by the error:

“The match officials did not receive a signal to the watch nor earpiece as per the Goal Decision System (GDS) protocol. The seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost. This level of occlusion has never been seen before in over 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been in operation.

“The system was tested and proved functional prior to the start of the match in accordance with the IFAB Laws of the Game and confirmed as working by the match officials. The system has remained functional throughout. Hawk-Eye unreservedly apologizes to the Premier League, Sheffield United and everyone affected by this incident.”

This was a major error and it worked in Villa’s favor. If at the end of the season they end up staying in the Premier League by one point, the other teams at the bottom will not be happy at all and you could maybe expect legal challenges because of this apology from Hawk-Eye.

Simply put, the Goal Decision System (GDS) didn’t work as Oliver didn’t get an alert on his watch.

Replays showed it clearly crossed the line and VAR should have intervened but it didn’t despite 69 seconds passing before the ball next went out of play. Villa will be relieved, Sheffield United enraged as that extra two points would have put them even closer to the top four and the Champions League. What a mess.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was far from happy with the decision. Let’s leave it at that.

“I think the goalkeeper was in the Holte End when he caught it – or dragged it back. My issue is obviously one of frustration. Seven cameras haven’t picked it up – the most technical league in the world – everything we see at every angle and it hasn’t seen a goal. That is disappointing from our point of view,” Wilder said.

“We went to Tottenham last year, John Lundstram’s big toe was offside and I was hanging around at White Hart Lane in the pouring rain for 10 minutes waiting for a decision. I don’t understand why I can’t wait 10 minutes in Birmingham. The statement has come out and it is unprecedented, unbelievable. I did have a laugh and joke beforehand that we have had some poor decisions go against us and I said I wouldn’t bet against one going against us this evening.

“We were waiting for somebody at Stockley Park to show a bit of courage and say they will make that decision but if they’ve not seen it and seven cameras haven’t seen it I suppose he will say that it was not their decision to make.

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League restarts today after a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

[ MORE: Latest PL TV schedule ]

With 92 games remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool’s lead is absolutely stunning, even if you haven’t forgotten it: Twenty-five points over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side boasting a match-in-hand. If City beats Arsenal to hit 60 points before Liverpool retakes the field. The Reds will clinch the PL title with two more wins or City non-wins.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We may know whether fifth is a Champions League place after scheduled June 8-10 meetings to hear Man City’s appeal over its European ban.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With between nine and 10 matches left for everyone and eighth potentially being a Europa League spot, all the teams between fourth and 11th still have European hopes in the balance. That would change should Norwich City or Newcastle win the FA Cup, so call it 13 clubs.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 45 15-0-0 12-1-1 82
 Manchester City 28 18 3 7 68 31 37 9-2-2 9-1-5 57
 Leicester City 29 16 5 8 58 28 30 9-3-3 7-2-5 53
 Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51 39 12 7-3-5 7-3-4 48
 Manchester United 29 12 9 8 44 30 14 8-5-2 4-4-6 45
 Sheffield United 29 11 11 7 30 25 5 7-3-5 4-8-2 44
 Wolves 29 10 13 6 41 34 7 5-7-3 5-6-3 43
 Tottenham Hotspur 29 11 8 10 47 40 7 8-2-4 3-6-6 41
 Arsenal 28 9 13 6 40 36 4 7-5-3 2-8-3 40
 Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 -6 7-2-6 4-4-6 39
 Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26 32 -6 6-4-5 4-5-5 39
 Everton 29 10 7 12 37 46 -9 7-4-3 3-3-9 37
 Newcastle United 29 9 8 12 25 41 -16 5-6-3 4-2-9 35
 Southampton 29 10 4 15 35 52 -17 4-2-9 6-2-6 34
 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 6 11 12 32 40 -8 4-6-4 2-5-8 29
 West Ham United 29 7 6 16 35 50 -15 4-3-7 3-3-9 27
 Watford 29 6 9 14 27 44 -17 4-5-5 2-4-9 27
 Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 29 47 -18 4-5-5 3-1-11 27
 Aston Villa 29 7 5 17 34 56 -22 5-3-6 2-2-11 26
 Norwich City 29 5 6 18 25 52 -27 4-3-7 1-3-11 21