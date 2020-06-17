Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund, Leipzig both drop points as Bayer wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga-clinching Tuesday might’ve cast a pall over its two closest competitors.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig dropped points on Wednesday, the former in shocking fashion days before a meeting with the latter.

Bayer Leverkusen has renewed hope of finishing in the top three after becoming the lone top-four contender to win on Wednesday.

The early match saw USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie bag another goal in another loss, as Schalke fell 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Mainz

Jonathan Burkardt and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored as Mainz stunned second-place BVB at the Westalenstadion on Wednesday.

The visitors now are incredibly unlikely to finish in an automatic relegation place and the playoff spot isn’t looking probable either. Mainz is five points clear of 16th-place Fortuna and six ahead of Werder Bremen.

Dortmund had 70 percent of the ball and took 16 of the match’s 25 shots.

Americans Abroad: Giovanni Reyna missed out on the lineup card for the first time in a long time with a bacterial infection. Bild reported that the American 17-year-old tested negative for COVID-19.

Dortmund go behind at home! It's a first career @Bundesliga_EN goal for @Mainz05en's 19-year-old Jonathan Burkardt ⚽ pic.twitter.com/z8m1DqFEHx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2020

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Koln

Kai Havertz had a goal and an assist as Bayer Leverkusen moved fourth with a nice home win.

Sven Bender and Moussa Diaby scored the other goals for Bayer, who is back ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach and three back of third-place Leipzig.

Koln remains 13th with 35 points.

RB Leipzig 2-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Leipzig has renewed hope of second place but did not take complete advantage of Dortmund’s stumble.

The hosts struck twice after the hour mark including a terrific Kevin Kampl goal and yet another marker from Timo Werner.

But Fortuna kept fighting and found a point thanks to an 87th-minute goal from Steven Skrzybski and a stoppage-time equalizer from Andre Hoffman.

Fortuna’s 29 points are one better than 17th-place Werder Bremen but Mainz is now five points clear of the visitors with only six points left for Fortuna to win.

Americans Abroad: Tyler Adams went 90 minutes for RBL, completing 91 percent of his 67 passes and winning five of six duels. He had two tackles, an interception, and a clearance. On the other side was Alfredo Morales, who departed in the 82d minute with Fortuna down 2-0. He had a rough day passing but did register one key pass and a completed cross. Morales won seven of 15 duels and registered one tackle.

Augsburg 1-3 Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim is back in seventh ahead of what will be a frantic finish in the race for sixth and seventh.

Munas Dabbur scored twice and Ihlas Bebou also found the net against Ruben Vargas’ lone goal for the hosts.

Hoffenheim’s 46 points are level with Wolfsburg and one better than Freiburg. Eintracht Frankfurt is not totally out of the picture with 41, but those odds are long.

Augsburg’s still safe barring calamity, six points ahead of the playoff spot.

