This week we spoke with Southampton and England left back Ryan Bertrand about the Black Lives Matter movement, his Saints future and the Premier League restart.

Ryan Bertrand, 30, has been at Southampton for six years and has become one of the most consistent left backs in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea full back spoke to our own Joe Prince-Wright about a plethora of topics, focusing on how the Premier League plans to support the Blacks Lives Matter movement in the coming weeks, months and beyond, plus gave an update on his own future as he’s been linked with moves to other clubs this summer.

“It’s that key word, understanding,” Bertrand said of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Understanding the context of what has happened. I’ve seen the support in terms of the understanding from all races that we just want equality. As a race, we have been stripped of things over the years and that is what everyone is understanding now. I think it is that element of understanding the full context of how we will go forward.

“Until there is that consistency of understanding and everybody knows there needs to be change and that is what everybody is striving for, we can go into the youth of tomorrow and start to educate them on things like racism and a broad view of other things. Once we do that, we can start to move forward.”

Click play on the video above to listen to the full interview with Bertrand, who had planned to attend a sports business seminar at Harvard University this summer but he will now be a little busy on the pitch as he tries to help Saints push for a top 10 finish in the Premier League.

Bertrand says he will be heading to Harvard next summer instead, and is focused on perhaps becoming a director of football after his playing days are over.

As for his current contract situation, he has one year left on his current deal at Southampton and is happy to remain at the South Coast club despite links with Leicester City, among other clubs, and reports about a new contract being offered to him.

“One thing is when talk does arise, sometimes that is just part of the game and people will try and string two and two together,” Bertrand explained. “I am very happy at Southampton. That is where my focus is at. I can’t wait to finish the season even stronger. Keep developing and keep learning and keep enjoying my football.”

