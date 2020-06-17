Check out the EPL betting odds for the games in Matchweek 29 and 30, as the Premier League return is finally here.
Take a look below at the odds for the first 12 games of the Premier League return, as the action resumes following the suspension on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Click on the link above to watch all of the games live via our platforms here at NBC Sports, while below are the individual EPL betting odds for each game via DraftKings.
Matchday 29
Wednesday, June 17: (+215) Aston Villa v. Sheffield United (+135), Tie: +230
Wednesday, June 17: (-305) Man City v. Arsenal (+750), Tie: +460
Matchday 30
Friday, June 19: (+215) Norwich v. Southampton (+123), Tie: +255
Friday, June 19: (+195) Tottenham v. Man United (+138), Tie: +240
Saturday, June 20: (+240) Watford v. Leicester (+115), Tie: +245
Saturday, June 20: (+240) Brighton v. Arsenal (+115), Tie: +245
Saturday, June 20: (+255) West Ham v. Wolves (+114), Tie: +235
Saturday, June 20: (+150) Bournemouth v. Palace (+195), Tie: +225
Sunday, June 21: (+240) Newcastle v. Sheffield United (+130), Tie: +210
Sunday, June 21: (+480) Aston Villa v. Chelsea (-182), Tie: +335
Sunday, June 21: (+460) Everton v. Liverpool (-175), Tie: +320
Monday, June 22: (-715) Man City v. Burnley (+1700), Tie: +750