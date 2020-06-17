The dates and details have been confirmed for a UEFA Europa League straight-knockout tournament held in Germany in August to conclude the 2019-20 competition.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin announced the news Wednesday, as the tournament will take place from August 10-21. The Europa League was halted on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will be one-off games instead of the usual two-legged format, while the remaining Round of 16 games will be played on August 5-6 either at home stadiums or in Germany if that isn’t possible.
Venues to be used in Germany are Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen, as Premier League teams Man United and Wolves remain in the competition and among the favorites to win it all. UEFA also revealed details for a Champions League tournament in Portugal at the same time as the Europa League, as the two will dovetail in August.
Below are the Europa League dates, schedule and venue details for how the tournament will work, as UEFA also said they will make a decision in early July about whether or not fans will be allowed to attend. Ceferin said the coronavirus pandemic in Europe is ‘changing rapidly’ and UEFA will adjust accordingly in the coming weeks.
UEFA Europa League tournament schedule
August 5-6: Round of 16 second legs
Man United v. LASK (5-0)
Wolves v. Olympiacos (1-1)
Bayer Leverkusen v. Glasgow Rangers (3-1)
Wolfsburg v. Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2)
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Basel (0-3)
Sevilla v. AS Roma* first leg wasn’t played, one-off game will decide winner
Inter Milan v. Getafe* first leg wasn’t played, one-off game will decide winner
August 10-11: Quarterfinals
August 16-17: Semifinals
August 21: Final
Venues to be used
Cologne
Duisburg
Dusseldorf
Gelsenkirchen