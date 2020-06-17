Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eric Garcia’s third Premier League start ended with an incident that threatened to overshadow Man City’s 3-0 defeat of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Garcia, 19, was tracking a long ball when City keeper Ederson charged out to punch the ball away and put his flying fists into the center back’s head.

The teenager was prone on the pitch for almost eight minutes before being stretchered off, but Pep Guardiola says he was conscious at the conclusion of the match.

“We are really concerned,” Garcia said. “He responds quite well but we have to wait.”

Aside from that, Guardiola was content with his side’s day.

Kevin De Bruyne had a goal and set up Raheem Sterling for another with Phil Foden completing the score in stoppage time.

The Man City boss also issued a strong response when asked about tributes to the Black Lives Matter movement, via the BBC:

“We should send a thousand million messages for the black people. I’m embarrassed and ashamed of what the white people have done for the black people. “How people can think they are different? All the gestures are good and positive. Everything we can do to make it conscious, it is not acceptable. We have to do a lot of things for the black people which we have not done so far.”

Guardiola admitted that his lineup was geared for the busy schedule, as Rodri, Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, and Bernardo Silva beginning the match on the bench.

“We had one eye on the next one, yeah,” Guardiola said.

He added that the club still has to focus on table footing despite a looming Champions League ban, which is being appealed and he’s holding out hope that it gets rescinded.

“We want 15 points to qualify for next year’s Champions League and then we focus on Newcastle and Real Madrid.”