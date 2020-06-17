More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Guardiola: Lineup was about congested PL schedule; Garcia conscious

By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eric Garcia’s third Premier League start ended with an incident that threatened to overshadow Man City’s 3-0 defeat of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Garcia, 19, was tracking a long ball when City keeper Ederson charged out to punch the ball away and put his flying fists into the center back’s head.

[ RECAP: Man City 3-0 Arsenal ]

The teenager was prone on the pitch for almost eight minutes before being stretchered off, but Pep Guardiola says he was conscious at the conclusion of the match.

“We are really concerned,” Garcia said. “He responds quite well but we have to wait.”

Aside from that, Guardiola was content with his side’s day.

Kevin De Bruyne had a goal and set up Raheem Sterling for another with Phil Foden completing the score in stoppage time.

[ MORE: Sterling on goal, Black Lives Matter tributes ]

The Man City boss also issued a strong response when asked about tributes to the Black Lives Matter movement, via the BBC:

“We should send a thousand million messages for the black people. I’m embarrassed and ashamed of what the white people have done for the black people.

“How people can think they are different? All the gestures are good and positive. Everything we can do to make it conscious, it is not acceptable. We have to do a lot of things for the black people which we have not done so far.”

Guardiola admitted that his lineup was geared for the busy schedule, as Rodri, Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, and Bernardo Silva beginning the match on the bench.

“We had one eye on the next one, yeah,” Guardiola said.

He added that the club still has to focus on table footing despite a looming Champions League ban, which is being appealed and he’s holding out hope that it gets rescinded.

“We want 15 points to qualify for next year’s Champions League and then we focus on Newcastle and Real Madrid.”

Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund, Leipzig both drop points as Bayer wins

Bundesliga recaps
Photo by Friedemann Vogel/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga-clinching Tuesday might’ve cast a pall over its two closest competitors.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig dropped points on Wednesday, the former in shocking fashion days before a meeting with the latter.

[ MORE: Man City drops Arsenal | Pep reacts ]

Bayer Leverkusen has renewed hope of finishing in the top three after becoming the lone top-four contender to win on Wednesday.

The early match saw USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie bag another goal in another loss, as Schalke fell 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Mainz

Jonathan Burkardt and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored as Mainz stunned second-place BVB at the Westalenstadion on Wednesday.

The visitors now are incredibly unlikely to finish in an automatic relegation place and the playoff spot isn’t looking probable either. Mainz is five points clear of 16th-place Fortuna and six ahead of Werder Bremen.

Dortmund had 70 percent of the ball and took 16 of the match’s 25 shots.

Americans Abroad: Giovanni Reyna missed out on the lineup card for the first time in a long time with a bacterial infection. Bild reported that the American 17-year-old tested negative for COVID-19.

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Koln

Kai Havertz had a goal and an assist as Bayer Leverkusen moved fourth with a nice home win.

Sven Bender and Moussa Diaby scored the other goals for Bayer, who is back ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach and three back of third-place Leipzig.

Koln remains 13th with 35 points.

RB Leipzig 2-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Leipzig has renewed hope of second place but did not take complete advantage of Dortmund’s stumble.

The hosts struck twice after the hour mark including a terrific Kevin Kampl goal and yet another marker from Timo Werner.

But Fortuna kept fighting and found a point thanks to an 87th-minute goal from Steven Skrzybski and a stoppage-time equalizer from Andre Hoffman.

Fortuna’s 29 points are one better than 17th-place Werder Bremen but Mainz is now five points clear of the visitors with only six points left for Fortuna to win.

Americans Abroad: Tyler Adams went 90 minutes for RBL, completing 91 percent of his 67 passes and winning five of six duels. He had two tackles, an interception, and a clearance. On the other side was Alfredo Morales, who departed in the 82d minute with Fortuna down 2-0. He had a rough day passing but did register one key pass and a completed cross. Morales won seven of 15 duels and registered one tackle.

Augsburg 1-3 Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim is back in seventh ahead of what will be a frantic finish in the race for sixth and seventh.

Munas Dabbur scored twice and Ihlas Bebou also found the net against Ruben Vargas’ lone goal for the hosts.

Hoffenheim’s 46 points are level with Wolfsburg and one better than Freiburg. Eintracht Frankfurt is not totally out of the picture with 41, but those odds are long.

Augsburg’s still safe barring calamity, six points ahead of the playoff spot.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 32 24 4 4 93 31 62 12-2-2 12-2-2 76
 Borussia Dortmund 32 20 6 6 82 37 45 11-3-2 9-3-4 66
 RB Leipzig 32 17 12 3 79 34 45 7-8-1 10-4-2 63
 Bayer Leverkusen 32 18 6 8 60 42 18 8-4-4 10-2-4 60
 Mönchengladbach 32 18 5 9 61 38 23 11-2-3 7-3-6 59
 VfL Wolfsburg 32 12 10 10 44 41 3 4-7-5 8-3-5 46
 1899 Hoffenheim 32 13 7 12 45 53 -8 6-1-9 7-6-3 46
 SC Freiburg 32 12 9 11 43 44 -1 8-2-6 4-7-5 45
 Eintracht Frankfurt 32 12 5 15 55 57 -2 7-4-5 5-1-10 41
 FC Schalke 04 32 9 12 11 37 50 -13 5-7-4 4-5-7 39
 Hertha BSC Berlin 32 10 8 14 45 57 -12 5-3-8 5-5-6 38
 1. FC Union Berlin 32 11 5 16 38 54 -16 7-3-6 4-2-10 38
 1. FC Köln 32 10 5 17 49 62 -13 6-3-7 4-2-10 35
 FC Augsburg 32 9 8 15 43 60 -17 5-5-6 4-3-9 35
 FSV Mainz 05 32 10 4 18 41 63 -22 4-2-10 6-2-8 34
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 32 6 11 15 35 63 -28 4-5-7 2-6-8 29
 Werder Bremen 32 7 7 18 35 65 -30 1-3-12 6-4-6 28
 SC Paderborn 32 4 8 20 34 68 -34 2-2-12 2-6-8 20

La Liga roundup: Atleti snaps skid with Joao Felix brace (video)

Joao Felix video
(Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Associated PressJun 17, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID — Joao Felix scored twice in his first match back from injury as Atletico Madrid routed Osasuna 5-0 on Wednesday to end its winless streak and regain fourth place in the Spanish league.

Felix scored a goal in each half to lead Atletico to its first win after three consecutive league draws. The Portugal forward had been nursing a sprained left knee and had not played since the league resumed amid the coronarivus pandemic.

Marcos Llorente, Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco also scored for Atletico, which had dropped outside the Champions League places following its slump.

[ MORE: Man City drops Arsenal | Pep reacts ]

Diego Simeone’s team eliminated defending champion Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League just before the pandemic break, but it had won only two of its last nine league games.

The victory kept Atletico 15 points behind leader Barcelona – which defeated Leganes 2-0 on Tuesday – but moved the team two points behind third-place Sevilla, which drew 1-1 at Levante on Monday. Real Sociedad can get past Atletico again for fourth place if it wins at Alaves on Thursday.

Atletico is 10 points behind second-place Real Madrid ahead of its rival’s home game against Valencia on Thursday.

Felix, who arrived from Benfica amid high expectations in the offseason as a replacement to Antoine Griezmann, controlled the action for Atletico early on. He opened the scoring with a powerful right-foot shot into the top of the net in the 27th minute after picking up a loose ball inside the area. His second goal came from close range in the 56th after a pass from Diego Costa.

It was Felix’s first double with Atletico, giving him eight goals this season.

Llorente scored in the 79th, Morata in the 82nd and Carrasco in the 88th.

Morata’s goal was initially disallowed for offside but the decision was overturned by video review.

Osasuna, which had drawn at Real Sociedad in its first match after the break, stayed in 11th place.

Large banners with photos of Osasuna fans covered the stands at the empty El Sadar Stadium.

Atletico next hosts Valladolid, while Osasuna visits Valencia.

OTHER RESULTS

Forward Iago Aspas squandered a 71st-minute penalty as Celta Vigo drew 0-0 at Valladolid to remain winless after the break and stay near the relegation zone.

Athletic Bilbao followed up its home draw against Atletico with a 2-2 draw at Eibar, missing a chance to move closer to the European places.

Arsenal’s Arteta on David Luiz red card, contract

By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mikel Arteta did not hold back when it came to the disastrous day of substitute David Luiz in Arsenal’s 3-0 loss at Man City.

[ RECAP: Man City 3-0 Arsenal ]

Luiz failed to clear a cross on City’s opening goal and conceded a penalty and took a red card to present the hosts with their second.

Arteta did not expect to use Luiz given the player’s fitness. Now he won’t have to for some time as Arsenal figures out whether the 33-year-old will be back in a Gunners shirt.

[ MORE: Sterling on goal, Black Lives Matter tributes ]

Luiz signed a one-year deal with the Gunners last summer and his contract expires on June 30.

From Football.London:

“I don’t know what will happen with his contract. I know what happened today, I know the way David reacted, as a player and as a person as well he can handle the situation. There was a reason why I didn’t select him from the start and he had to play because Pablo got injured. He’s always going to try to give you his best for the condition that he’s at and he’s tried again. It didn’t work out for him or the team but that’s it.”

Arteta also said Mesut Ozil’s absence from the 20-man roster was “tactical.”

Luiz took all the blame for the loss, and also said he should’ve made a move regarding his contract status before now.

There are just 13 days left on his deal.

“It’s my fault and that’s it,” he said. “It’s not the team’s fault. It’s my fault. I took the decision to play. I should take another decision the last two months and I didn’t. The team did well, especially with the 10 men. The coach is amazing. The players did amazing. It’s just my fault.”

He said he’d like to stay at Arsenal beyond June 30, something Arteta said he wanted before the match. Who knows if Wednesday changed anything?

“I love to be here. That’s why I continue to train hard… I want to stay. The coach knows and the coach wants me to say and we are waiting for the disease.”

Raheem Sterling: Black Lives Matter tributes “a massive step”

By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Raheem Sterling got Man City off on the right foot with the first goal of the Premier League’s season restart, but he was more impressed by a poignant moment before kickoff at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling, himself a victim of racial abuse as a player, was joined by everyone on both teams in taking a knee before kickoff in an anti-racism gesture on a day all players had their name plates replaced by the phrase Black Lives Matter.

[ RECAP: Man City 3-0 Arsenal ]

“It’s a massive step for the Premier League to allow something like that to happen,” Sterling said. “Little by little we’re seeing change and that’s what everyone’s hoping for, not just black players but the entire country.”

The goal was Sterling’s 12th of the Premier League season but first since the calendar turned to 2020.

The City superstar said it’s a good first step for him and his club. He also admitted that the empty stadium took some adjustment.

“First 10 was kinda getting used to this atmosphere and getting the cobwebs off,” Sterling said, adding that the goal-free 2020 was “something I beat myself up about but I knew at some point I’d get an opportunity.”

Man City hosts Burnley on Monday before a big trip to Chelsea one week from Thursday.