By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 4:45 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Bayern Munich win eighth-straight Bundesliga title

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Bayern Munich sealed their eighth-straight Bundesliga title after they beat Werder Bremen 1-0 to make it seven wins in a row since the restart, 16 wins from their last 17 games and they are unbeaten in the league since December.

The German giants have now won the title 29 times and now they can focus all of their attention on the German Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen and the UEFA Champions League in August as they aim to complete a historic treble.

I hear you: why is Bayern Munich winning the title a big deal? The emergence of Alphonso Davies plus record-breaking seasons for legends Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski has been very exciting to watch.

This title win was different though. Niko Kovac was fired earlier this season and the transformation under Hansi Flick has been incredible, as the experienced squad was totally transformed.

Below is a roundup of the Bundesliga action on Tuesday, as Paderborn were relegated from the German top-flight and both Borussia Monchengladbach and Freiburg boosted their European hopes.

Werder Bremen 0-1 Bayern Munich

Bayern dominated early on as Coman went close and wave after wave of Bayern attack pinned Werder back. Just before half time Robert Lewandowski chested and finished to make it 1-0 as VAR checked the goal and it stood, as Lewandowski scored his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season and his 45th in all competitions.

In the second half the hosts battled to get back in the game in the driving rain in Bremen but Lewandowski thought he had made it 2-0 but he was flagged offside after a smart finish at the near post. Coman went close again in a tight, tense game which saw Canadian teenage sensation Alphonso Davies sent off late on for picking up two yellow cards. Late on USMNT striker Josh Argent was denied by a handball in the box, then Manuel Neuer made an incredible late save to preserve the title-clinching win for Bayern. For Bremen, they battled hard and still have a chance of staying in the Bundesliga but they need to beat both Mainz and Cologne to drag themselves out of the relegation zone.

Below is the goal that won Bayern the title as they celebrated in soggy Bremen and their fans back home in Bavaria will be having steins galore after yet another title win.

Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 Wolfsburg

Jonas Hoffman scored two goals and could’ve had more as Borussia Monchengladbach snapped out of its funk with a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg. Gladbach takes a two-point lead on Bayer Leverkusen in the race for fourth and is still to meet Paderborn away and Hertha Berlin at home. Bayer hosts Koln on Wednesday then Hertha away and Mainz at home. Missing Alassane Plea to suspension and Marcus Thuram to suspension, Gladbach nonetheless created its fair share of chances in the win and Hoffman finished twice in the first half to set them on their way. Lars Stindl sealed the win in the second half as Wolfsburg still look set to qualify for the Europa League despite a few up and down results.

Union Berlin 1-0 Paderborn

Paderborn’s return to the Bundesliga has ended in relegation, as the lost to fellow new boys Union Berlin in the German capital. The only goal of the game was an own goal from Ben Zolinski but Paderborn’s fate was sealed a long time ago as their defensive unit has leaked plenty of goals all season long. Union Berlin are now well in the hunt for a top 10 finish after they recovered well from a tough start after the restart. What a job Urs Fischer has done.

SC Freiburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin

A flurry of goals in the last 30 minutes kept Freiburg’s fairtytale 2019-20 season on track as they moved into seventh place and within one-point of sixth placed Wolfsburg. With two games to go, Freiburg have a great chance of qualifying for the Europa League as they continue to upset the odds. Vincenzo Griffo gave them the lead but Vedad Ibisevic equalized from the penalty spot as he continued his fine form since the restart. However, Freiburg sealed the win through Nils Petersen as they moved above Hoffenbeim and into seventh place. Hertha stay in 11th as a top 10 finish is their target.

Transfer news: Werner to Chelsea update; Meunier to Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
In transfer news there’s a Timo Werner Chelsea update, while Thomas Meunier has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Firstly, we start in west London with a Timo Werner Chelsea update as he is edging closer to completing his move. A report from the London Evening Standard says that Werner’s move from Leipzig will be announced this week.

Chelsea will activate Werner’s $66 million release clause and the 24-year-old has reportedly told Leipzig he will not be a part of their UEFA Champions League squad for the quarterfinals and beyond in August.

This is a massive coup for Chelsea as Werner was wanted by Liverpool, Bayern Munich and many others across Europe but the German striker has chosen to sign for the Blues.

In terms of how he will fit into the Chelsea team, he will start over Tammy Abraham up top and could partner the England international, as well as play off the left. With Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech the supporting acts for Werner next season, he will get plenty of quality service and his clinical finishing will be key as only Man City have created more chances than Chelsea so far this season.

With Willian and Pedro set to leave, plus Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi surplus to requirements, Frank Lampard will spruce up his attack and continues to be linked with Kai Havertz and others to provide Werner with chances.

Switching to north London, Tottenham are reportedly the frontrunners to sign right back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer this summer.

Meunier, 28, is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain and the Belgium international has been a long-term target for Tottenham, Man United and Liverpool. Given the fact that free agents are now like gold dust and Daniel Levy is set to give Mourinho very limited transfer funds, this deal makes sense for everyone.

According to the Daily Express, Meunier is a player Jose Mourinho likes and wants to bring in to strengthen his defense. Spurs have an ace up their sleeve too, with Toby Alderweireld a close friend of Meunier and they hope that brings him to north London.

Meunier is an attacking right back who is versatile and Mourinho could really use a solid, dependable defender to help shore up his defense. Going forward we know Spurs are the business with Kane, Son, Alli, Bergwijn and Moura, among others, so dangerous. Meunier would be a great addition to try and sort out their defense.

Preview: Man City v Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Man City v Arsenal takes center stage on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch Live at 3:15m ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)and below you will find details on how to stream the game live.

The hosts know a win will keep their faint title hopes alive, while a defeat will give Liverpool the chance to clinch the Premier League trophy at Everton on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola and Man City look all but certain to finish in second-place in the Premier League table and their main focus will now be on winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, especially as they will find out in July if their appeal over a two-season UEFA ban was successful.

STREAM MAN CITY V ARSENAL LIVE ONLINE

Between now and then, the Premier League will be their focus and they come up against former assistant coach Mikel Arteta who has done a very good job since taking charge of Arsenal in December. The formers Gunners skipper has brought steel and drive to this talented but formerly directionless Arsenal squad and a win at Man City would reignite their hopes of a top four finish.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted close friends Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, as Guardiola’s mother died in Spain due to COVID-19 and Arteta tested positive back in March.

Click on the link above for details on how to stream Man City v Arsenal live, while the video above shows just how hard Man City have been working to return in fine form.

Team news

Man City have both Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane back to full fitness and they are available to play. Arsenal are without Callum Chambers and Lucas Torreira who are still recovering from long-term injuries.

Projected lineup

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka; Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Ozil, Aubamyang; Nketiah

What they’re saying

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on the fitness of his players: “We are not ready. Not just Man City, all the teams. But that’s why we have to rotate and use all the players. You can play a game after three weeks of holidays but we were two [months] of holidays lying on the sofa, doing nothing much, and that’s why the players are not fully fit. But we have to start and we have to finish the season because the damage economically to all clubs must be as little as possible.”

Mikel Arteta on the influence Guardoila had on him: “Well, he was an influence for me since I was 15 years old and we met at Barcelona, both as players. And in my coaching career and my personal life, he has an enormous influence. If I have to talk about the person he is, his values, the way he has treated me and how he deals with the players and the staff around him, its phenomenal. As a coach, I have learned so much from him, we have spent some amazing moments together, some difficult ones as well, but the experience next to him has been incredible.”

Prediction

This seems like it could be an upset as Man City may be caught cold and Arteta obviously knows the habits of the City players better than any other manager, expect Pep Guardiola. With their attacking quality, I expect Man City to be too much for Arsenal but this may be tighter than most expect, especially with City’s defensive problems. 2-1 win to Man City.

Live Bundesliga, La Liga: Bayern can clinch title; Barcelona in action

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 16, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
The live action just keeps on coming form Europe as games in the Bundesliga and La Liga are plentiful on Tuesday, below is how to watch all of the action as we will keep you updated on it all.

In the Bundesliga there are three big games as Paderborn need to beat Union Berlin to keep alive their extremely slim hopes of Bundesliga survival, while SC Freiburg are in the hunt for the Europa League as they host a dangerous Hertha Berlin side. But the big game of the day is Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich, as the hosts need a win to boost their relegation hopes. As for Bayern, a win would seal their eighth-straight Bundesliga title and that sound you can hear is the champagne corks already starting to pop in Munich.

In La Liga, Getafe and Espanyol both need to win but for very different reasons. Getafe are chasing a top four finish, while Espanyol are battling against relegation and gave their chances a big boost with a win after the restart. Valladolid host Mallorca in a massive relegation six-pointer with the hosts grabbing a big win against Leganes last time out, while Mallorca were hammered by Barcelona. Speaking of Barcelona, they host Leganes at the Nou Camp as they aim to open up a five-point gap at the top of the table before second-place Real Madrid play on Wednesday.

Find out below how to watch all the matches from the Bundesliga and La Liga.

How to Watch the Bundesliga

  • TV Channel: FS1, FS2
  • Stream LiveVia Fox Soccer
  • When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Saturday
  • USMNT players in action: Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)

2:30 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Paderborn
2:30 p.m. ET: Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich
2:30 p.m. ET: SC Freiburg v. Hertha Berlin

How to Watch La Liga

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: 1:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET: Getafe v. Espanyol
1:30 p.m. ET: Valladolid v. Real Mallorca
4 p.m. ET: Barcelona v. Leganes