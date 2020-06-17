More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Newcastle takeover
Getty Images

Newcastle receive $440 million US takeover bid

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Newcastle United have received a $440 million takeover bid from a US billionaire as Mike Ashley now has multiple offers for the Premier League club.

The Magpies have been the subject of a takeover from a consortium, PCP Capital, led by Amanda Staveley which includes the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and local businessmen.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule

Henry Mauriss, the CEO of Clear TV in the USA, is leading the potential takeover and his offer is $65 million more than the PCP group are offering. The other issue with the Staveley consortium is that the Premier League is currently conducting their owners and directors’ test, which has dragged on for many months. 

Current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has wanted to sell the St James’ Park club for many years but hasn’t received an acceptable offer. Now they are lining up to buy Newcastle, as Ashley’s 13 years as owner is set to end one way or another.

Our partners at Sky Sports have more details on the potential Newcastle takeover:

Sky Sports News has been told Mauriss would prefer the takeover to happen before the start of the 2020/21 season. In April, PCP Capital Partners, Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium which includes Saudi’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, agreed a £300m deal to buy Newcastle United and end Mike Ashley’s 13-year tenure as the club’s owner.

The Saudis’ proposed takeover is currently awaiting the outcome of the Premier League’s owners and directors’ Test. That bid has been met with fierce criticism from Amnesty International over the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia, as well as opposition from broadcaster beIN Sport, who claims Saudi Arabia is involved in the illegal streaming of Premier League matches.

Mauriss has come in with a late offer here and this is very interesting indeed. 

It has been widely reported that Ashley has already accepted a non-refundable $21.3 million deposit from PCP partners and the deal is agreed in principle.

However, if the Premier League do not ratify the sale to PCP Partners, Mauriss would be first in line to buy Newcastle. Watch this space.

Europa League tournament confirmed

Europa League
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The dates and details have been confirmed for a UEFA Europa League straight-knockout tournament held in Germany in August to conclude the 2019-20 competition.

[ MORE: Europa League schedule ]

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin announced the news Wednesday, as the tournament will take place from August 10-21. The Europa League was halted on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be one-off games instead of the usual two-legged format, while the remaining Round of 16 games will be played on August 5-6 either at home stadiums or in Germany if that isn’t possible.

Venues to be used in Germany are Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen, as Premier League teams Man United and Wolves remain in the competition and among the favorites to win it all. UEFA also revealed details for a Champions League tournament in Portugal at the same time as the Europa League, as the two will dovetail in August.

Below are the Europa League dates, schedule and venue details for how the tournament will work, as UEFA also said they will make a decision in early July about whether or not fans will be allowed to attend. Ceferin said the coronavirus pandemic in Europe is ‘changing rapidly’ and UEFA will adjust accordingly in the coming weeks.

UEFA Europa League tournament schedule

August 5-6: Round of 16 second legs

Man United v. LASK (5-0)
Wolves v. Olympiacos (1-1)
Bayer Leverkusen v. Glasgow Rangers (3-1)
Wolfsburg v. Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2)
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Basel (0-3)
Sevilla v. AS Roma* first leg wasn’t played, one-off game will decide winner
Inter Milan v. Getafe* first leg wasn’t played, one-off game will decide winner

August 10-11: Quarterfinals

August 16-17: Semifinals

August 21: Final

Venues to be used

Cologne
Duisburg
Dusseldorf
Gelsenkirchen

VIDEO: Bertrand on Black Lives Matter, Saints future, restart

By NBCSports.comJun 17, 2020, 11:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This week we spoke with Southampton and England left back Ryan Bertrand about the Black Lives Matter movement, his Saints future and the Premier League restart.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule

Ryan Bertrand, 30, has been at Southampton for six years and has become one of the most consistent left backs in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea full back spoke to our own Joe Prince-Wright about a plethora of topics, focusing on how the Premier League plans to support the Blacks Lives Matter movement in the coming weeks, months and beyond, plus gave an update on his own future as he’s been linked with moves to other clubs this summer.

“It’s that key word, understanding,” Bertrand said of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Understanding the context of what has happened. I’ve seen the support in terms of the understanding from all races that we just want equality. As a race, we have been stripped of things over the years and that is what everyone is understanding now. I think it is that element of understanding the full context of how we will go forward.

“Until there is that consistency of understanding and everybody knows there needs to be change and that is what everybody is striving for, we can go into the youth of tomorrow and start to educate them on things like racism and a broad view of other things. Once we do that, we can start to move forward.”

Click play on the video above to listen to the full interview with Bertrand, who had planned to attend a sports business seminar at Harvard University this summer but he will now be a little busy on the pitch as he tries to help Saints push for a top 10 finish in the Premier League.

Bertrand says he will be heading to Harvard next summer instead, and is focused on perhaps becoming a director of football after his playing days are over.

As for his current contract situation, he has one year left on his current deal at Southampton and is happy to remain at the South Coast club despite links with Leicester City, among other clubs, and reports about a new contract being offered to him.

“One thing is when talk does arise, sometimes that is just part of the game and people will try and string two and two together,” Bertrand explained. “I am very happy at Southampton. That is where my focus is at. I can’t wait to finish the season even stronger. Keep developing and keep learning and keep enjoying my football.”

Premier League odds: Matchweek 29, 30

EPL betting odds
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 10:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Check out the EPL betting odds for the games in Matchweek 29 and 30, as the Premier League return is finally here.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Take a look below at the odds for the first 12 games of the Premier League return, as the action resumes following the suspension on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click on the link above to watch all of the games live via our platforms here at NBC Sports, while below are the individual EPL betting odds for each game via DraftKings.

[ MORE: Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks ]

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: (+215) Aston Villa v. Sheffield United (+135), Tie: +230
Wednesday, June 17: (-305) Man City v. Arsenal (+750), Tie: +460

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: (+215) Norwich v. Southampton (+123), Tie: +255
Friday, June 19: (+195) Tottenham v. Man United (+138), Tie: +240
Saturday, June 20: (+240) Watford v. Leicester (+115), Tie: +245
Saturday, June 20: (+240) Brighton v. Arsenal (+115), Tie: +245
Saturday, June 20: (+255) West Ham v. Wolves (+114), Tie: +235
Saturday, June 20: (+150) Bournemouth v. Palace (+195), Tie: +225
Sunday, June 21: (+240) Newcastle v. Sheffield United (+130), Tie: +210
Sunday, June 21: (+480) Aston Villa v. Chelsea (-182), Tie: +335
Sunday, June 21: (+460) Everton v. Liverpool (-175), Tie: +320
Monday, June 22: (-715) Man City v. Burnley (+1700), Tie: +750

PHOTOS: Arsenal reveal jersey to honor Black Lives Matter, NHS

Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The new away Arsenal jersey, which will honor the Black Lives Matter movement and the NHS in the UK, has been revealed.

Ahead of their clash at Man City on Wednesday (Watch live, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), photos were released of the new Arsenal jersey.

All 20 Premier League agreed that for the first 12 games of the restart they would wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the back of their jerseys rather than player names. Badges on shirts supporting the NHS workers in the UK and the Black Lives Matter movement will remain for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Here is a statement from the Premier League players on why they will wear these jerseys:

“We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

Take a look at the photos below as players, clubs and managers are set to show their appreciation and solidarity for both the NHS and the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the opening weekend of Premier League action and beyond.