The new away Arsenal jersey, which will honor the Black Lives Matter movement and the NHS in the UK, has been revealed.
Ahead of their clash at Man City on Wednesday (Watch live, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), photos were released of the new Arsenal jersey.
All 20 Premier League agreed that for the first 12 games of the restart they would wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the back of their jerseys rather than player names. Badges on shirts supporting the NHS workers in the UK and the Black Lives Matter movement will remain for the rest of the 2019-20 season.
Here is a statement from the Premier League players on why they will wear these jerseys:
“We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”
Take a look at the photos below as players, clubs and managers are set to show their appreciation and solidarity for both the NHS and the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the opening weekend of Premier League action and beyond.
Two more reasons to wear the Arsenal shirt with pride.
Arsenal unveil #blacklivesmatter✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 shirt. Players will have names replaced with Black Lives Matter through first weekend of play. A BLM patch accompanies tribute to National Health Service. Expect Premier League opening round to feature breathtaking moments of human poetry 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lRngDflD7V
