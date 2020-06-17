More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 1:35 AM EDT
The Premier League restarts today after a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With 92 games remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool’s lead is absolutely stunning, even if you haven’t forgotten it: Twenty-five points over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side boasting a match-in-hand. If City beats Arsenal to hit 60 points before Liverpool retakes the field. The Reds will clinch the PL title with two more wins or City non-wins.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We may know whether fifth is a Champions League place after scheduled June 8-10 meetings to hear Man City’s appeal over its European ban.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With between nine and 10 matches left for everyone and eighth potentially being a Europa League spot, all the teams between fourth and 11th still have European hopes in the balance. That would change should Norwich City or Newcastle win the FA Cup, so call it 13 clubs.

The bottom of the table is just as wild, and will be even more congested if Aston Villa can come out of the gates with vigor and topple Sheffield United on June 17.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 45 15-0-0 12-1-1 82
 Manchester City 28 18 3 7 68 31 37 9-2-2 9-1-5 57
 Leicester City 29 16 5 8 58 28 30 9-3-3 7-2-5 53
 Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51 39 12 7-3-5 7-3-4 48
 Manchester United 29 12 9 8 44 30 14 8-5-2 4-4-6 45
 Wolves 29 10 13 6 41 34 7 5-7-3 5-6-3 43
 Sheffield United 28 11 10 7 30 25 5 7-3-5 4-7-2 43
 Tottenham Hotspur 29 11 8 10 47 40 7 8-2-4 3-6-6 41
 Arsenal 28 9 13 6 40 36 4 7-5-3 2-8-3 40
 Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 -6 7-2-6 4-4-6 39
 Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26 32 -6 6-4-5 4-5-5 39
 Everton 29 10 7 12 37 46 -9 7-4-3 3-3-9 37
 Newcastle United 29 9 8 12 25 41 -16 5-6-3 4-2-9 35
 Southampton 29 10 4 15 35 52 -17 4-2-9 6-2-6 34
 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 6 11 12 32 40 -8 4-6-4 2-5-8 29
 West Ham United 29 7 6 16 35 50 -15 4-3-7 3-3-9 27
 Watford 29 6 9 14 27 44 -17 4-5-5 2-4-9 27
 Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 29 47 -18 4-5-5 3-1-11 27
 Aston Villa 28 7 4 17 34 56 -22 5-2-6 2-2-11 25
 Norwich City 29 5 6 18 25 52 -27 4-3-7 1-3-11 21

Watch Live: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United

By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT
It is go time in the Premier League as here are the watch live details for Aston Villa v Sheffield United.

Aston Villa can go from 19th to 16th and send a message to its relegation rivals when it welcomes European hopeful Sheffield United to Villa Park (Watch Live at 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Villa’s match-in-hand kicks off with the club holding 25 points, two less than a trio of teams vying to hold their place in the Premier League.

The first Premier League match after the coronavirus suspension also holds big message-sending implications for the visiting Blades, who can pull into fifth with a win.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa gets playmaker John McGinn back. The Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year hasn’t played since just before Christmas thanks to an ankle injury. Nyland starts in goal, while youngster Keinan Davis start up top.

Sheffield United are without Jack O’Connell and John Fleck due to injury, while record-signing Sande Berge comes back into the team.

What they’re saying

Dean Smith on the return of McGinn: “John McGinn has been a big boost for us on the training ground. He’s back and played against West Brom and Leicester. It’s big to have John back. The rest of the lads have done conditioning work and we’ve had a few niggles, but nothing to concern us.”

Chris Wilder on Blades’ incredible season: “I liken it to a Ford Fiesta in the Le Mans 24-hour race in supercars. Listen, we’re competitors. We’ve enjoyed it and I do 100 percent believe the performances we’ve got have been fully deserved. We’re going to have to do a lot just to maintain our position now.”

Prediction

Expect this one to be cagey, requiring something special to break into the win column. Jack Grealish has the wondrous in his locker, but he’ll have to earn his chance against a team who doesn’t allow much and a keeper who’s kept the second-most clean sheets in the PL this season.

Blades have found a number of goals from its marauding defenders and/or their service this season, but it was Scottish midfielder John Fleck who bagged a brace in a 2-0 defeat of Villa at Bramall Lane in December.

That loss came in one of three 3-plus losing streaks for Villa this year, the most recent an active four-match run. Smith’s men will find a way to get their point here, moving one back of safety after a scoring draw.

Europa League tournament confirmed

Europa League
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
The dates and details have been confirmed for a UEFA Europa League straight-knockout tournament held in Germany in August to conclude the 2019-20 competition.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin announced the news Wednesday, as the tournament will take place from August 10-21. The Europa League was halted on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be one-off games instead of the usual two-legged format, while the remaining Round of 16 games will be played on August 5-6 either at home stadiums or in Germany if that isn’t possible.

Venues to be used in Germany are Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen, as Premier League teams Man United and Wolves remain in the competition and among the favorites to win it all. UEFA also revealed details for a Champions League tournament in Portugal at the same time as the Europa League, as the two will dovetail in August.

Below are the Europa League dates, schedule and venue details for how the tournament will work, as UEFA also said they will make a decision in early July about whether or not fans will be allowed to attend. Ceferin said the coronavirus pandemic in Europe is ‘changing rapidly’ and UEFA will adjust accordingly in the coming weeks.

UEFA Europa League tournament schedule

August 5-6: Round of 16 second legs

Man United v. LASK (5-0)
Wolves v. Olympiacos (1-1)
Bayer Leverkusen v. Glasgow Rangers (3-1)
Wolfsburg v. Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2)
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Basel (0-3)
Sevilla v. AS Roma* first leg wasn’t played, one-off game will decide winner
Inter Milan v. Getafe* first leg wasn’t played, one-off game will decide winner

August 10-11: Quarterfinals

August 16-17: Semifinals

August 21: Final

Venues to be used

Cologne
Duisburg
Dusseldorf
Gelsenkirchen

VIDEO: Bertrand on Black Lives Matter, Saints future, restart

By NBCSports.comJun 17, 2020, 11:49 AM EDT
This week we spoke with Southampton and England left back Ryan Bertrand about the Black Lives Matter movement, his Saints future and the Premier League restart.

Ryan Bertrand, 30, has been at Southampton for six years and has become one of the most consistent left backs in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea full back spoke to our own Joe Prince-Wright about a plethora of topics, focusing on how the Premier League plans to support the Blacks Lives Matter movement in the coming weeks, months and beyond, plus gave an update on his own future as he’s been linked with moves to other clubs this summer.

“It’s that key word, understanding,” Bertrand said of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Understanding the context of what has happened. I’ve seen the support in terms of the understanding from all races that we just want equality. As a race, we have been stripped of things over the years and that is what everyone is understanding now. I think it is that element of understanding the full context of how we will go forward.

“Until there is that consistency of understanding and everybody knows there needs to be change and that is what everybody is striving for, we can go into the youth of tomorrow and start to educate them on things like racism and a broad view of other things. Once we do that, we can start to move forward.”

Click play on the video above to listen to the full interview with Bertrand, who had planned to attend a sports business seminar at Harvard University this summer but he will now be a little busy on the pitch as he tries to help Saints push for a top 10 finish in the Premier League.

Bertrand says he will be heading to Harvard next summer instead, and is focused on perhaps becoming a director of football after his playing days are over.

As for his current contract situation, he has one year left on his current deal at Southampton and is happy to remain at the South Coast club despite links with Leicester City, among other clubs, and reports about a new contract being offered to him.

“One thing is when talk does arise, sometimes that is just part of the game and people will try and string two and two together,” Bertrand explained. “I am very happy at Southampton. That is where my focus is at. I can’t wait to finish the season even stronger. Keep developing and keep learning and keep enjoying my football.”

Newcastle receive $440 million US takeover bid

Newcastle takeover
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Newcastle United have received a $440 million takeover bid from a US billionaire as Mike Ashley now has multiple offers for the Premier League club.

The Magpies have been the subject of a takeover from a consortium, PCP Capital, led by Amanda Staveley which includes the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and local businessmen.

Henry Mauriss, the CEO of Clear TV in the USA, is leading the potential takeover and his offer is $65 million more than the PCP group are offering. The other issue with the Staveley consortium is that the Premier League is currently conducting their owners and directors’ test, which has dragged on for many months. 

Current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has wanted to sell the St James’ Park club for many years but hasn’t received an acceptable offer. Now they are lining up to buy Newcastle, as Ashley’s 13 years as owner is set to end one way or another.

Our partners at Sky Sports have more details on the potential Newcastle takeover:

Sky Sports News has been told Mauriss would prefer the takeover to happen before the start of the 2020/21 season. In April, PCP Capital Partners, Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium which includes Saudi’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, agreed a £300m deal to buy Newcastle United and end Mike Ashley’s 13-year tenure as the club’s owner.

The Saudis’ proposed takeover is currently awaiting the outcome of the Premier League’s owners and directors’ Test. That bid has been met with fierce criticism from Amnesty International over the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia, as well as opposition from broadcaster beIN Sport, who claims Saudi Arabia is involved in the illegal streaming of Premier League matches.

Mauriss has come in with a late offer here and this is very interesting indeed. 

It has been widely reported that Ashley has already accepted a non-refundable $21.3 million deposit from PCP partners and the deal is agreed in principle.

However, if the Premier League do not ratify the sale to PCP Partners, Mauriss would be first in line to buy Newcastle. Watch this space.