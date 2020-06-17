More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Raheem Sterling: Black Lives Matter tributes “a massive step”

By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT
Raheem Sterling got Man City off on the right foot with the first goal of the Premier League’s season restart, but he was more impressed by a poignant moment before kickoff at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling, himself a victim of racial abuse as a player, was joined by everyone on both teams in taking a knee before kickoff in an anti-racism gesture on a day all players had their name plates replaced by the phrase Black Lives Matter.

“It’s a massive step for the Premier League to allow something like that to happen,” Sterling said. “Little by little we’re seeing change and that’s what everyone’s hoping for, not just black players but the entire country.”

The goal was Sterling’s 12th of the Premier League season but first since the calendar turned to 2020.

The City superstar said it’s a good first step for him and his club. He also admitted that the empty stadium took some adjustment.

“First 10 was kinda getting used to this atmosphere and getting the cobwebs off,” Sterling said, adding that the goal-free 2020 was “something I beat myself up about but I knew at some point I’d get an opportunity.”

Man City hosts Burnley on Monday before a big trip to Chelsea one week from Thursday.

Napoli wins Coppa Italia in penalty kicks

Napoli wins Coppa Italia
Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT
Napoli won the Coppa Italia in penalty kicks after a nil-nil match against Juventus on Wednesday.

The win was Napoli’s sixth and first since 2014, and gives manager Gennaro Gattuso the honor of winning it as a player and coach. He claimed the 2003 Coppa Italia with AC Milan.

Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano, and Nikola Maksimovic made Napoli’s first three kicks and Arkadiusz Milik sealed the deal in a 4-2 win.

Gianluigi Buffon was the easy Man of the Match over 90 minutes but was denied another piece of silverware when Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juve’s first two penalties.

The 42-year-old goalkeeper looked set to write a fairytale after making an amazing save in stoppage time as part of a seven-save day.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t his usual self but certainly not the problem for Juve. He had one shot saved and two attempts blocked.

Man City drops 10-man Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne wasted little time reminding the Premier League his status as its elite playmaker in a 3-0 win over 10-man Arsenal on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne converted a penalty and set up Raheem Sterling for a goal (video), both opportunities aided dramatically by sloppy sub David Luiz.

Phil Foden converted a rebound from a Sergio Aguero shot as part of 11 minutes stoppage after a scary injury late as Ederson clattered into Eric Garcia, who was prone on the field for almost 10 minutes while being tended to by trainers. City played the rest of the match with 10 men after using all five of its subs prior to the injury.

City’s win means Liverpool cannot win the league versus Everton on Sunday, as City pulls within 22 points of the leaders with nine matches left for each club.

Ninth-place Arsenal stays on 40 points, a point back of Tottenham, five back of fifth-place Manchester United, and eight behind the top four.

The match began with tributes to the National Health Services workers who’ve been battling COVID-19 as well as the Black Lives Matter movement worldwide.

Three things we learned

1. Arteta v. Pep drama stymied by injuries: Injuries to Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari in the first 24 minutes really hurt our chances of seeing whether Mikel Artet could better plan for old boss Pep Guardiola than most. Already without Lucas Torreira, Arsenal’s midfield took another hit when Xhaka was stretchered off in the 8th minute. Ceballos replaced him, not exactly a huge bummer but a big difference in terms of tactics. Then Mari was injured and replaced by David Luiz, who made two huge errors in the loss.

2. Gunners’ European hopes take a hit in a hurry: Even with eighth-place probably going to Europa League and fifth likely a Champions League spot, Arsenal really wanted to use this match-in-hand to climb above Tottenham and move even with Wolves. Sheffield United’s draw with Villa also opened a door to Arsenal. Arteta will need to remind his players that this one didn’t mean as much as it might appear, with Spurs, Wolves, Blades, and Leicester still on the docket in what you’d deem “European six-pointers.” Still, it doesn’t feel good after months of imagining that Arteta might’ve conjured Arsenal into a better version of itself.

3. De Bruyne furthers Player of the Year case: Just as Liverpool claimed back-to-back PFA Players of the Year when Man City won the league, KDB looks set to enjoy his first and much deserved honor despite Liverpool running away with the silverware. De Bruyne is now three assists shy of equalling Thierry Henry’s PL single season record of 20, and he’s one goal away from joining the select players to hit double-digit goals and assists in a top five European league this season.

The healthy lead allowed Guardiola to sub him off with 20 minutes to play, keeping the Belgian fresh after completing 80 percent of his passes including 7-of-8 longballs, converting all three of his dribbles, and making three interceptions (Sofascore).

Game flow

Bernd Leno picked up where he left off in tipping a De Bruyne third-minute free kick over the bar.

Xhaka’s injury happened not too long after, and the Swiss international required a stretcher to get off the pitch. Dani Ceballos entered the fray.

New boy Pablo Mari, the ex-Man City man, also needed to be replaced early with David Luiz entering the fray after 24 minutes.

The first half was all Man City if a bit rusty, Raheem Sterling lively but unable to produce an opener until he received help from the opposition.

De Bruyne’s swept in cross bounded off Luiz and onto the path of Sterling, who beat an otherwise strong Leno.

The goalkeeper had little hope early in the second half after Luiz hauled down Riyad Mahrez to earn a red card and send De Bruyne to the spot.

WATCH: Raheem Sterling goal gives Man City halftime lead

Raheem Sterling goal
Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Raheem Sterling has the first goal of the Premier League’s restart, thanks in large part to a David Luiz gaffe.

The Man City star scored his 12th goal of the season in stoppage time of the first half at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne has been credited with an assist, his 17th of the season. The Belgian is now three from tying Thierry Henry’s single season Premier League record.

Playing after Sheffield United drew Aston Villa 0-0 at Villa Park with a goal controversially not awarded despite clear visual evidence, City and Arsenal rare big chances between them in the first half.

Luiz didn’t start the game and was one of two Arsenal players to enter the match due to first half injuries.

The center back couldn’t handle De Bruyne’s swirling cross and it skittered off his thigh and onto the path of Sterling, who beat a strong Bernd Leno to make it 1-0.

Reyna misses Borussia Dortmund match with sickness

USMNT prospect Giovanni Reyna
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
USMNT prospect Giovanni Reyna misses out on Borussia Dortmund’s Wednesday visit to Mainz after picking up a bacterial infection.

Bild reports that Reyna was having “flu-like” symptoms but that a first COVID-19 test was negative.

The playmaker won’t hit the pitch for the first time since Dortmund’s first match back from the coronavirus pause.

Reyna, 17, was announced as a member of the 2020 Golden Boy Award shortlist earlier this week.

He came off the bench in 17 of Dortmund’s last 18 matches including Bundesliga, Champions League, and the German Cup.

We’ll update the story as soon as there is news out of Germany.