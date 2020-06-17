Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here are the details for the Aston Villa – Sheffield United stream and TV channel.

Aston Villa v. Sheffield United kicks things off (Start time is 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) below you will find details on how to watch the Aston Villa v. Sheffield United stream.

Villa’s match-in-hand kicks off with the club holding 25 points, two less than a trio of teams vying to hold their place in the Premier League.

The first Premier League match after the coronavirus suspension also holds big message-sending implications for the visiting Blades, who can pull into fifth with a win.

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa gets playmaker John McGinn back. The Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year hasn’t played since just before Christmas thanks to an ankle injury. Nyland starts in goal, while youngster Keinan Davis start up top.

Sheffield United are without Jack O’Connell and John Fleck due to injury, while record-signing Sande Berge comes back into the team.

Here's how the Bladesmen line-up 👊🏼 Jack O’Connell and John Fleck out after suffering contact injuries in training, Robinson is drafted into defence, whilst Sander Berge returns in midfield. pic.twitter.com/2mNlGEOqtX — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 17, 2020

What they’re saying

Dean Smith on the return of McGinn: “John McGinn has been a big boost for us on the training ground. He’s back and played against West Brom and Leicester. It’s big to have John back. The rest of the lads have done conditioning work and we’ve had a few niggles, but nothing to concern us.”

Chris Wilder on Blades’ incredible season: “I liken it to a Ford Fiesta in the Le Mans 24-hour race in supercars. Listen, we’re competitors. We’ve enjoyed it and I do 100 percent believe the performances we’ve got have been fully deserved. We’re going to have to do a lot just to maintain our position now.”

Prediction

Expect this one to be cagey, requiring something special to break into the win column. Jack Grealish has the wondrous in his locker, but he’ll have to earn his chance against a team who doesn’t allow much and a keeper who’s kept the second-most clean sheets in the PL this season.

Blades have found a number of goals from its marauding defenders and/or their service this season, but it was Scottish midfielder John Fleck who bagged a brace in a 2-0 defeat of Villa at Bramall Lane in December.

That loss came in one of three 3-plus losing streaks for Villa this year, the most recent an active four-match run. Smith’s men will find a way to get their point here, moving one back of safety after a scoring draw.