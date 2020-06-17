More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Goal-line technology fail Aston Villa Sheffield United
Getty Images

VIDEO: Goal-line technology fail in Aston Villa v Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT
There was a huge goal-line technology fail in Aston Villa v Sheffield United as the first game of the Premier League restart was shrouded in controversy.

Right before half time a truly bizarre moment arrived as a free kick from Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood looped towards the back post.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland caught the ball but collided with his own striker Keinan Davis and clearly fell over his own goal-line with the ball.

However, referee Michael Oliver pointed to his watch and indicated that the goal-line technology system didn’t tell him it was a goal. Played carried on and VAR do not intervene, presumably because there are no rules for a situation like this. It does seem like VAR could have intervened though, as confusion remains.

Sheffield United simply said that: “It wasn’t working” with a laughing face emoji on Twitter, while reports circulating say the message to referee Michael Oliver was delayed.

There has never, ever been a problem with the goal decision system since it was introduced in the Premier League. Clubs around the bottom of the Premier League will be less than happy about this situation as that could be a big difference in Villa’s battle against relegation.

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has already shared his displeasure at the situation and many others will wade in.

Below is the video of the goal-line technology fail in Aston Villa v Sheffield United.

Bonkers. Absolutely bonkers.

Man City drops 10-man Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne wasted little time reminding the Premier League his status as its elite playmaker in a 3-0 win over 10-man Arsenal on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne converted a penalty and set up Raheem Sterling for a goal (video), both opportunities aided dramatically by sloppy sub David Luiz.

Phil Foden converted a rebound from a Sergio Aguero shot as part of 11 minutes stoppage after a scary injury late as Ederson clattered into Eric Garcia, who was prone on the field for almost 10 minutes while being tended to by trainers. City played the rest of the match with 10 men after using all five of its subs prior to the injury.

City’s win means Liverpool cannot win the league versus Everton on Sunday, as City pulls within 22 points of the leaders with nine matches left for each club.

Ninth-place Arsenal stays on 40 points, a point back of Tottenham, five back of fifth-place Manchester United, and eight behind the top four.

The match began with tributes to the National Health Services workers who’ve been battling COVID-19 as well as the Black Lives Matter movement worldwide.

Three things we learned

1. Arteta v. Pep drama stymied by injuries: Injuries to Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari in the first 24 minutes really hurt our chances of seeing whether Mikel Artet could better plan for old boss Pep Guardiola than most. Already without Lucas Torreira, Arsenal’s midfield took another hit when Xhaka was stretchered off in the 8th minute. Ceballos replaced him, not exactly a huge bummer but a big difference in terms of tactics. Then Mari was injured and replaced by David Luiz, who made two huge errors in the loss.

2. Gunners’ European hopes take a hit in a hurry: Even with eighth-place probably going to Europa League and fifth likely a Champions League spot, Arsenal really wanted to use this match-in-hand to climb above Tottenham and move even with Wolves. Sheffield United’s draw with Villa also opened a door to Arsenal. Arteta will need to remind his players that this one didn’t mean as much as it might appear, with Spurs, Wolves, Blades, and Leicester still on the docket in what you’d deem “European six-pointers.” Still, it doesn’t feel good after months of imagining that Arteta might’ve conjured Arsenal into a better version of itself.

3. De Bruyne furthers Player of the Year case: Just as Liverpool claimed back-to-back PFA Players of the Year when Man City won the league, KDB looks set to enjoy his first and much deserved honor despite Liverpool running away with the silverware. De Bruyne is now three assists shy of equalling Thierry Henry’s PL single season record of 20, and he’s one goal away from joining the select players to hit double-digit goals and assists in a top five European league this season.

The healthy lead allowed Guardiola to sub him off with 20 minutes to play, keeping the Belgian fresh after completing 80 percent of his passes including 7-of-8 longballs, converting all three of his dribbles, and making three interceptions (Sofascore).

Game flow

Bernd Leno picked up where he left off in tipping a De Bruyne third-minute free kick over the bar.

Xhaka’s injury happened not too long after, and the Swiss international required a stretcher to get off the pitch. Dani Ceballos entered the fray.

New boy Pablo Mari, the ex-Man City man, also needed to be replaced early with David Luiz entering the fray after 24 minutes.

The first half was all Man City if a bit rusty, Raheem Sterling lively but unable to produce an opener until he received help from the opposition.

De Bruyne’s swept in cross bounded off Luiz and onto the path of Sterling, who beat an otherwise strong Leno.

The goalkeeper had little hope early in the second half after Luiz hauled down Riyad Mahrez to earn a red card and send De Bruyne to the spot.

WATCH: Raheem Sterling goal gives Man City halftime lead

Raheem Sterling goal
Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Raheem Sterling has the first goal of the Premier League’s restart, thanks in large part to a David Luiz gaffe.

The Man City star scored his 12th goal of the season in stoppage time of the first half at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne has been credited with an assist, his 17th of the season. The Belgian is now three from tying Thierry Henry’s single season Premier League record.

Playing after Sheffield United drew Aston Villa 0-0 at Villa Park with a goal controversially not awarded despite clear visual evidence, City and Arsenal rare big chances between them in the first half.

Luiz didn’t start the game and was one of two Arsenal players to enter the match due to first half injuries.

The center back couldn’t handle De Bruyne’s swirling cross and it skittered off his thigh and onto the path of Sterling, who beat a strong Bernd Leno to make it 1-0.

Reyna misses Borussia Dortmund match with sickness

USMNT prospect Giovanni Reyna
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
USMNT prospect Giovanni Reyna misses out on Borussia Dortmund’s Wednesday visit to Mainz after picking up a bacterial infection.

Bild reports that Reyna was having “flu-like” symptoms but that a first COVID-19 test was negative.

The playmaker won’t hit the pitch for the first time since Dortmund’s first match back from the coronavirus pause.

Reyna, 17, was announced as a member of the 2020 Golden Boy Award shortlist earlier this week.

He came off the bench in 17 of Dortmund’s last 18 matches including Bundesliga, Champions League, and the German Cup.

We’ll update the story as soon as there is news out of Germany.

Man City – Arsenal stream: How to watch, updates, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Here are the details for the Man City – Arsenal stream and TV channel.

Man City v. Arsenal takes center stage on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium (Start time is 3:15m ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and below you will find details on how to watch the Man City v Arsenal stream.

MAN CITY ARSENAL STREAM

The hosts know a win will keep their faint title hopes alive, while a defeat will give Liverpool the chance to clinch the Premier League trophy at Everton on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola and Man City look all but certain to finish in second-place in the Premier League table and their main focus will now be on winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, especially as they will find out in July if their appeal over a two-season UEFA ban was successful.

Between now and then, the Premier League will be their focus and they come up against former assistant coach Mikel Arteta who has done a very good job since taking charge of Arsenal in December. The formers Gunners skipper has brought steel and drive to this talented but formerly directionless Arsenal squad and a win at Man City would reignite their hopes of a top four finish.

 

TEAM NEWS

Man City have both Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane back to full fitness and they are available to play.

It looks like a very different Arsenal, as Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka, and Eddie Nketiah keep David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe, and Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.

Arsenal is without Callum Chambers and Lucas Torreira who are still recovering from long-term injuries.

 

What they’re saying

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on the fitness of his players: “We are not ready. Not just Man City, all the teams. But that’s why we have to rotate and use all the players. You can play a game after three weeks of holidays but we were two [months] of holidays lying on the sofa, doing nothing much, and that’s why the players are not fully fit. But we have to start and we have to finish the season because the damage economically to all clubs must be as little as possible.”

Mikel Arteta on the influence Guardoila had on him: “Well, he was an influence for me since I was 15 years old and we met at Barcelona, both as players. And in my coaching career and my personal life, he has an enormous influence. If I have to talk about the person he is, his values, the way he has treated me and how he deals with the players and the staff around him, its phenomenal. As a coach, I have learned so much from him, we have spent some amazing moments together, some difficult ones as well, but the experience next to him has been incredible.”

Prediction for Man v. Arsenal stream

This seems like it could be an upset as Man City may be caught cold and Arteta obviously knows the habits of the City players better than any other manager, expect Pep Guardiola. With their attacking quality, I expect Man City to be too much for Arsenal but this may be tighter than most expect, especially with City’s defensive problems. 2-1 win to Man City.