The 2019-20 Premier League season will restart on June 17 as ‘Project Restart’ is all systems go in empty stadiums.

The Premier League held in-depth meetings with all 20 clubs and, among other matters, June 17 emerged as the date games will return. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Premier League season was suspended on March 13 with 92 games remaining.

As per the agreement, the two games in hand, Man City v. Arsenal and Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, will be played on June 17 so all teams are on 29 games played when then the rest of the games resume on June 19-21.

Below is the statement from Premier League chief executive Richard Masters on the return to action:

“Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June. But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority. Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.

“The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home. We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season.”

New kick off times have also been revealed, with games each weekend spread out across four days and every single game in a separate broadcast window. Midweek games will also take place in two windows.

Weekend match schedule

Friday: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday: 7:30 a.m., ET, 10 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday: 7 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. ET

Monday: 3 p.m. ET

Midweek match schedule

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET

Full steam ahead for ‘Project Restart’ for the Premier League, and below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC

Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC

Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

