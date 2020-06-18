Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Relatively new fans might wonder how Liverpool fans can sing a glorious song about the league trophies they’ve hauled in while rivals goof on the Reds for having never won the Premier League.

Those two very real roads about to converge.

Has Liverpool ever won the Premier League?

No, but that off-putting question is one we’ve heard more often than you’d think, so here’s a succinct history of Liverpool’s top-flight exploits as the Reds edge closer to their inevitable first PL title.

Let’s start here: Liverpool won its 18th league title almost exactly 30 years ago on April 28, 1990 when Ian Rush and John Barnes helped the Reds overcome a QPR opener from USMNT veteran Roy Wegerle.

That was the Reds’ 11th top-flight title between 1973-90, a magnificent run that just so happened before the formation of what we now recognize as the Premier League.

The Reds’ majesty extends well past the 1970s, of course. Liverpool was the sixth club to win England’s top league when it outlasted Sunderland to win the 1900-01 crown by two points.

Fun fact: The five teams to win the league prior to Liverpool were Preston North End, Everton, Sunderland, Aston Villa, and Sheffield United.

The Premier League began with the 1992-93 season and Liverpool have come close to glory with nine top three finishes and four runner-up spots including last season’s bitter pill of collecting 97 points but finishing behind Man City.

That all ends within the next few weeks when the Reds win twice or Man City drops a point. City maxes out at 87 points and the Reds already have 82 entering Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

Current PL record holders Manchester United have 20 top-flight titles. They had seven when Liverpool last laid claim to one. If that doesn’t explain the Anfield thirst, we don’t know what will.