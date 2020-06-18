More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 18, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Has Liverpool ever won the Premier League?

Photo by Simon Miles/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Relatively new fans might wonder how Liverpool fans can sing a glorious song about the league trophies they’ve hauled in while rivals goof on the Reds for having never won the Premier League.

Those two very real roads about to converge.

Has Liverpool ever won the Premier League?

No, but that off-putting question is one we’ve heard more often than you’d think, so here’s a succinct history of Liverpool’s top-flight exploits as the Reds edge closer to their inevitable first PL title.

Let’s start here: Liverpool won its 18th league title almost exactly 30 years ago on April 28, 1990 when Ian Rush and John Barnes helped the Reds overcome a QPR opener from USMNT veteran Roy Wegerle.

That was the Reds’ 11th top-flight title between 1973-90, a magnificent run that just so happened before the formation of what we now recognize as the Premier League.

The Reds’ majesty extends well past the 1970s, of course. Liverpool was the sixth club to win England’s top league when it outlasted Sunderland to win the 1900-01 crown by two points.

Fun fact: The five teams to win the league prior to Liverpool were Preston North End, Everton, Sunderland, Aston Villa, and Sheffield United.

The Premier League began with the 1992-93 season and Liverpool have come close to glory with nine top three finishes and four runner-up spots including last season’s bitter pill of collecting 97 points but finishing behind Man City.

That all ends within the next few weeks when the Reds win twice or Man City drops a point. City maxes out at 87 points and the Reds already have 82 entering Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

Current PL record holders Manchester United have 20 top-flight titles. They had seven when Liverpool last laid claim to one. If that doesn’t explain the Anfield thirst, we don’t know what will.

Timo Werner to Chelsea official: Blues get their finisher

Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 8:44 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has his answer to its striker question as Timo Werner to Chelsea is official.

The Blues have produced the second-most chances in the Premier League this season and now have one of the game’s elite finishers to pound in the service.

Werner can play as the left striker in a two-man unit and is capable of functioning on the wing but it would be stunning if the 24-year-old wasn’t immediately put at center forward.

He’s reported to have a $65 million release clause and will join the Blues after the Bundesliga season is completed. Leipzig has two matches left including this weekend’s huge tilt with Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia:

“We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven. We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”

Chelsea center forwards Tammy Abraham (15), Michy Batshuayi (6), and Olivier Giroud (3) have combined for 24 goals in 3830 minutes. Batshuayi’s hit rate of one goal per 109 minutes is the best of the bunch, and the trio has combined for nine assists.

Werner has 32 in 3437, good for one every 107 minutes. He’s added 13 assists.

The German turned 24 in early March and has 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany. His club record is exceptional with 93 goals and 40 assists in 157 matches for Leipzig after 14 and 11 in 103 with boyhood club Stuttgart

For RB Leipzig, the cash is nice but the impact on the club’s UEFA Champions League campaign is massive. RBL has Roma loanee Patrik Schick and has reportedly made a play to buy him permanently and scorer Yussuf Poulsen has been out for five matches with an ankle injury (though there’s still plenty of time until August).

Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund, Leipzig both drop points as Bayer wins

Photo by Friedemann Vogel/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 17, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga-clinching Tuesday might’ve cast a pall over its two closest competitors.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig dropped points on Wednesday, the former in shocking fashion days before a meeting with the latter.

Bayer Leverkusen has renewed hope of finishing in the top three after becoming the lone top-four contender to win on Wednesday.

The early match saw USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie bag another goal in another loss, as Schalke fell 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Mainz

Jonathan Burkardt and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored as Mainz stunned second-place BVB at the Westalenstadion on Wednesday.

The visitors now are incredibly unlikely to finish in an automatic relegation place and the playoff spot isn’t looking probable either. Mainz is five points clear of 16th-place Fortuna and six ahead of Werder Bremen.

Dortmund had 70 percent of the ball and took 16 of the match’s 25 shots.

Americans Abroad: Giovanni Reyna missed out on the lineup card for the first time in a long time with a bacterial infection. Bild reported that the American 17-year-old tested negative for COVID-19.

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Koln

Kai Havertz had a goal and an assist as Bayer Leverkusen moved fourth with a nice home win.

Sven Bender and Moussa Diaby scored the other goals for Bayer, who is back ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach and three back of third-place Leipzig.

Koln remains 13th with 35 points.

RB Leipzig 2-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Leipzig has renewed hope of second place but did not take complete advantage of Dortmund’s stumble.

The hosts struck twice after the hour mark including a terrific Kevin Kampl goal and yet another marker from Timo Werner.

But Fortuna kept fighting and found a point thanks to an 87th-minute goal from Steven Skrzybski and a stoppage-time equalizer from Andre Hoffman.

Fortuna’s 29 points are one better than 17th-place Werder Bremen but Mainz is now five points clear of the visitors with only six points left for Fortuna to win.

Americans Abroad: Tyler Adams went 90 minutes for RBL, completing 91 percent of his 67 passes and winning five of six duels. He had two tackles, an interception, and a clearance. On the other side was Alfredo Morales, who departed in the 82d minute with Fortuna down 2-0. He had a rough day passing but did register one key pass and a completed cross. Morales won seven of 15 duels and registered one tackle.

Augsburg 1-3 Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim is back in seventh ahead of what will be a frantic finish in the race for sixth and seventh.

Munas Dabbur scored twice and Ihlas Bebou also found the net against Ruben Vargas’ lone goal for the hosts.

Hoffenheim’s 46 points are level with Wolfsburg and one better than Freiburg. Eintracht Frankfurt is not totally out of the picture with 41, but those odds are long.

Augsburg’s still safe barring calamity, six points ahead of the playoff spot.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 32 24 4 4 93 31 62 12-2-2 12-2-2 76
 Borussia Dortmund 32 20 6 6 82 37 45 11-3-2 9-3-4 66
 RB Leipzig 32 17 12 3 79 34 45 7-8-1 10-4-2 63
 Bayer Leverkusen 32 18 6 8 60 42 18 8-4-4 10-2-4 60
 Mönchengladbach 32 18 5 9 61 38 23 11-2-3 7-3-6 59
 VfL Wolfsburg 32 12 10 10 44 41 3 4-7-5 8-3-5 46
 1899 Hoffenheim 32 13 7 12 45 53 -8 6-1-9 7-6-3 46
 SC Freiburg 32 12 9 11 43 44 -1 8-2-6 4-7-5 45
 Eintracht Frankfurt 32 12 5 15 55 57 -2 7-4-5 5-1-10 41
 FC Schalke 04 32 9 12 11 37 50 -13 5-7-4 4-5-7 39
 Hertha BSC Berlin 32 10 8 14 45 57 -12 5-3-8 5-5-6 38
 1. FC Union Berlin 32 11 5 16 38 54 -16 7-3-6 4-2-10 38
 1. FC Köln 32 10 5 17 49 62 -13 6-3-7 4-2-10 35
 FC Augsburg 32 9 8 15 43 60 -17 5-5-6 4-3-9 35
 FSV Mainz 05 32 10 4 18 41 63 -22 4-2-10 6-2-8 34
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 32 6 11 15 35 63 -28 4-5-7 2-6-8 29
 Werder Bremen 32 7 7 18 35 65 -30 1-3-12 6-4-6 28
 SC Paderborn 32 4 8 20 34 68 -34 2-2-12 2-6-8 20

La Liga roundup: Atleti snaps skid with Joao Felix brace (video)

(Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Associated PressJun 17, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT
MADRID — Joao Felix scored twice in his first match back from injury as Atletico Madrid routed Osasuna 5-0 on Wednesday to end its winless streak and regain fourth place in the Spanish league.

Felix scored a goal in each half to lead Atletico to its first win after three consecutive league draws. The Portugal forward had been nursing a sprained left knee and had not played since the league resumed amid the coronarivus pandemic.

Marcos Llorente, Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco also scored for Atletico, which had dropped outside the Champions League places following its slump.

Diego Simeone’s team eliminated defending champion Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League just before the pandemic break, but it had won only two of its last nine league games.

The victory kept Atletico 15 points behind leader Barcelona – which defeated Leganes 2-0 on Tuesday – but moved the team two points behind third-place Sevilla, which drew 1-1 at Levante on Monday. Real Sociedad can get past Atletico again for fourth place if it wins at Alaves on Thursday.

Atletico is 10 points behind second-place Real Madrid ahead of its rival’s home game against Valencia on Thursday.

Felix, who arrived from Benfica amid high expectations in the offseason as a replacement to Antoine Griezmann, controlled the action for Atletico early on. He opened the scoring with a powerful right-foot shot into the top of the net in the 27th minute after picking up a loose ball inside the area. His second goal came from close range in the 56th after a pass from Diego Costa.

It was Felix’s first double with Atletico, giving him eight goals this season.

Llorente scored in the 79th, Morata in the 82nd and Carrasco in the 88th.

Morata’s goal was initially disallowed for offside but the decision was overturned by video review.

Osasuna, which had drawn at Real Sociedad in its first match after the break, stayed in 11th place.

Large banners with photos of Osasuna fans covered the stands at the empty El Sadar Stadium.

Atletico next hosts Valladolid, while Osasuna visits Valencia.

OTHER RESULTS

Forward Iago Aspas squandered a 71st-minute penalty as Celta Vigo drew 0-0 at Valladolid to remain winless after the break and stay near the relegation zone.

Athletic Bilbao followed up its home draw against Atletico with a 2-2 draw at Eibar, missing a chance to move closer to the European places.