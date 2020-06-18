Norwich City – Southampton preview: How to watch, updates, more

Norwich City’s hopes of a great escape hinge on a beat-up back line. Can Timm Klose save the Canaries?

Manager Daniel Farke says that’s the wrong way to look at it, but the 32-year-old Swiss center back will be really important beginning with Friday’s visit from Southampton at Carrow Road (Watch live at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Norwich is six points back of three teams in the race for 17th or better and still meets four bottom-half sides. One of those is Saints, who are seven clear of the bottom three.

Team news

The Canaries have been hit by season-ending injuries to Christoph Zimmermann and Grant Hanley, meaning Klose will pair with Ben Godfrey on Friday and probably beyond (from Pinkun.com):

“All I say is Timm alone cannot win the games for us,” he said. “But Timm has a pretty important role in the fight. Let’s not put too much pressure on him. But he is highly motivated, he is in a top class shape and I totally trust him. He is a great leader, a great lad and so important for our group. We need Timm Klose and we hope he can deliver.”

Klose was injured in a League Cup loss to Crawley Town in late August and is just now returning to fitness.

For Southampton, Moussa Djenepo is suspended and Shane Long is a doubt. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be one to watch after Ralph Hasenhuttl gave the wantaway captain’s armband to James Ward-Prowse.

What they’re saying

More from Farke on Klose: “We have to be realistic as well. His last appearance in the starting line up in a league game was Brentford in January 2019. Right now, we enter a period of 10 games in five weeks, and more, if we reach the FA Cup final. You would prefer to have more options in this position. I can’t feel sorry for myself or the squad. But the defensive injuries have been a key topic all season. Timm is our most experienced player on this level and he was out for all the season, pretty much, following a brutal tackle in a cup game from a player in the fourth tier.”

Saints boss Hasenhuttl on empty stadia: “I don’t know if the pressure will be the same when you go to an away game with a full crowd because that’s always a special atmosphere. I think it’s more about being sharp, being motivated and being loud on the pitch. I think we will be able to communicate more.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are +120 to win via DraftKings, with the Canaries at +225.

Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand scored when Saints won 2-1 at St. Mary’s on Dec. 4, with Teemu Pukki adding a late goal for the Canaries.

Prediction for Norwich City v. Southampton stream

The injuries are asking a lot of Norwich, especially when Saints know they can essentially clinch promotion by punching in a goal or two against a Canaries side which has conceded the second-most goals in the Premier League. Saints 2-1.