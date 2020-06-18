Timo Werner to Chelsea official: Blues get their finisher

Frank Lampard has his answer to its striker question as Timo Werner to Chelsea is official.

The Blues have produced the second-most chances in the Premier League this season and now have one of the game’s elite finishers to pound in the service.

[ MORE: Werner behinds the numbers ]

Werner can play as the left striker in a two-man unit and is capable of functioning on the wing but it would be stunning if the 24-year-old wasn’t immediately put at center forward.

He’s reported to have a $65 million release clause and will join the Blues after the Bundesliga season is completed. Leipzig has two matches left including this weekend’s huge tilt with Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia:

“We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven. We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”

Chelsea center forwards Tammy Abraham (15), Michy Batshuayi (6), and Olivier Giroud (3) have combined for 24 goals in 3830 minutes. Batshuayi’s hit rate of one goal per 109 minutes is the best of the bunch, and the trio has combined for nine assists.

Werner has 32 in 3437, good for one every 107 minutes. He’s added 13 assists.

The German turned 24 in early March and has 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany. His club record is exceptional with 93 goals and 40 assists in 157 matches for Leipzig after 14 and 11 in 103 with boyhood club Stuttgart

For RB Leipzig, the cash is nice but the impact on the club’s UEFA Champions League campaign is massive. RBL has Roma loanee Patrik Schick and has reportedly made a play to buy him permanently and scorer Yussuf Poulsen has been out for five matches with an ankle injury (though there’s still plenty of time until August).