Tottenham v. Man United stream
Photo by Steven Paston/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images

Tottenham v. Man United preview: How to watch, updates, more

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has named three of his starters for a big visit from Manchester United to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Harry Kane will be back in the Starting XI for Spurs as they look to gain ground on the top four and fifth-place Manchester United, who is four points ahead of Tottenham. Fifth-place will be enough for a Champions League spot unless Man City’s European ban appeal is successful.

TOTTENHAM V. MAN UNITED STREAM ON NBCSN

Kane missed Spurs’ last eight PL matches before the coronavirus pause as well as both legs of the side’s Champions League ouster at the hands of RB Leipzig and its FA Cup exit via Norwich City.

United has players back, too, with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford ready to join new star Bruno Fernandes in building a Champions League outfit.

Team news

Kane is one of several Tottenham stars ready to return to the lineup after injury and coronavirus pandemic layoffs.

“Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? I don’t know,” Mourinho admitted, via Sky Sports. “Only the game will tell us that. Is he in his top form? We don’t know. It is not a little training session. He’s had around six months without playing a football match. But he has worked extremely well, he is an amazing professional and is going to start tomorrow.”

Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son are also set to start for Spurs.

Manchester United is healthy, too, though reserve defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have picked up injuries.

What they’re saying

Spurs’ Mourinho on the battle v. his former club: “It is a strange battle to fight but at the same time it is a great challenge and a great motivation. I will try not to look at that points difference. That is why I cannot tell you exactly the difference in points we have to our opponents. We have to look to this incredible challenge in the way that every game we will try to win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the task at hand: “It’s a great game. A big game against one of the best teams in the league, Champions League finalists less than a year ago, a hard game. We prepared as well as we can, we’ve had a couple of in-house 11 v 11s and one 11 v 11 vs West Brom, which will hopefully stand us in good stead. We’re young, they look fit and ready, and we’ll see tomorrow night.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are +135 to win via DraftKings, with Spurs at +195.

United won 2-1 at Old Trafford in December on the power of two Rashford goals against one from Dele Alli.

Prediction for Tottenham v. Man United stream

This could go in any number of directions, with healthy stars for both sides feeling out their form and fitness in North London. The midfield battle feels destined to go United’s way if Pogba and Fernandes hit the ground running. Both sides have dangerous scorers, so who knows what we’ll see in the empty London stadium that recently served as a hospital? Spoils split in a 2-2 draw.

Norwich City – Southampton preview: How to watch, updates, more

Norwich City - Southampton stream
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
Norwich City’s hopes of a great escape hinge on a beat-up back line. Can Timm Klose save the Canaries?

Manager Daniel Farke says that’s the wrong way to look at it, but the 32-year-old Swiss center back will be really important beginning with Friday’s visit from Southampton at Carrow Road (Watch live at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Norwich is six points back of three teams in the race for 17th or better and still meets four bottom-half sides. One of those is Saints, who are seven clear of the bottom three.

Team news

The Canaries have been hit by season-ending injuries to Christoph Zimmermann and Grant Hanley, meaning Klose will pair with Ben Godfrey on Friday and probably beyond (from Pinkun.com):

“All I say is Timm alone cannot win the games for us,” he said. “But Timm has a pretty important role in the fight. Let’s not put too much pressure on him. But he is highly motivated, he is in a top class shape and I totally trust him. He is a great leader, a great lad and so important for our group. We need Timm Klose and we hope he can deliver.”

NORWICH CITY SOUTHAMPTON STREAM ON NBCSN

Klose was injured in a League Cup loss to Crawley Town in late August and is just now returning to fitness.

For Southampton, Moussa Djenepo is suspended and Shane Long is a doubt. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be one to watch after Ralph Hasenhuttl gave the wantaway captain’s armband to James Ward-Prowse.

What they’re saying

More from Farke on Klose: “We have to be realistic as well. His last appearance in the starting line up in a league game was Brentford in January 2019. Right now, we enter a period of 10 games in five weeks, and more, if we reach the FA Cup final. You would prefer to have more options in this position. I can’t feel sorry for myself or the squad. But the defensive injuries have been a key topic all season. Timm is our most experienced player on this level and he was out for all the season, pretty much, following a brutal tackle in a cup game from a player in the fourth tier.”

Saints boss Hasenhuttl on empty stadia: “I don’t know if the pressure will be the same when you go to an away game with a full crowd because that’s always a special atmosphere. I think it’s more about being sharp, being motivated and being loud on the pitch. I think we will be able to communicate more.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are +120 to win via DraftKings, with the Canaries at +225.

Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand scored when Saints won 2-1 at St. Mary’s on Dec. 4, with Teemu Pukki adding a late goal for the Canaries.

Prediction for Norwich City v. Southampton stream

The injuries are asking a lot of Norwich, especially when Saints know they can essentially clinch promotion by punching in a goal or two against a Canaries side which has conceded the second-most goals in the Premier League. Saints 2-1.

Has Liverpool ever won the Premier League?

Has Liverpool ever won the Premier League?
Photo by Simon Miles/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Relatively new fans might wonder how Liverpool fans can sing a glorious song about the league trophies they’ve hauled in while rivals goof on the Reds for having never won the Premier League.

Those two very real roads about to converge.

Has Liverpool ever won the Premier League?

No, but that off-putting question is one we’ve heard more often than you’d think, so here’s a succinct history of Liverpool’s top-flight exploits as the Reds edge closer to their inevitable first PL title.

[ MORE: Werner to Chelsea official ]

Let’s start here: Liverpool won its 18th league title almost exactly 30 years ago on April 28, 1990 when Ian Rush and John Barnes helped the Reds overcome a QPR opener from USMNT veteran Roy Wegerle.

That was the Reds’ 11th top-flight title between 1973-90, a magnificent run that just so happened before the formation of what we now recognize as the Premier League.

The Reds’ majesty extends well past the 1970s, of course. Liverpool was the sixth club to win England’s top league when it outlasted Sunderland to win the 1900-01 crown by two points.

Fun fact: The five teams to win the league prior to Liverpool were Preston North End, Everton, Sunderland, Aston Villa, and Sheffield United.

The Premier League began with the 1992-93 season and Liverpool have come close to glory with nine top three finishes and four runner-up spots including last season’s bitter pill of collecting 97 points but finishing behind Man City.

That all ends within the next few weeks when the Reds win twice or Man City drops a point. City maxes out at 87 points and the Reds already have 82 entering Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

Current PL record holders Manchester United have 20 top-flight titles. They had seven when Liverpool last laid claim to one. If that doesn’t explain the Anfield thirst, we don’t know what will.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 18, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
3 Comments

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Timo Werner to Chelsea official: Blues get their finisher

Timo Werner to Chelsea official
Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 8:44 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has his answer to its striker question as Timo Werner to Chelsea is official.

The Blues have produced the second-most chances in the Premier League this season and now have one of the game’s elite finishers to pound in the service.

[ MORE: Werner behinds the numbers ]

Werner can play as the left striker in a two-man unit and is capable of functioning on the wing but it would be stunning if the 24-year-old wasn’t immediately put at center forward.

He’s reported to have a $65 million release clause and will join the Blues after the Bundesliga season is completed. Leipzig has two matches left including this weekend’s huge tilt with Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia:

“We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven. We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”

Chelsea center forwards Tammy Abraham (15), Michy Batshuayi (6), and Olivier Giroud (3) have combined for 24 goals in 3830 minutes. Batshuayi’s hit rate of one goal per 109 minutes is the best of the bunch, and the trio has combined for nine assists.

Werner has 32 in 3437, good for one every 107 minutes. He’s added 13 assists.

The German turned 24 in early March and has 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany. His club record is exceptional with 93 goals and 40 assists in 157 matches for Leipzig after 14 and 11 in 103 with boyhood club Stuttgart

For RB Leipzig, the cash is nice but the impact on the club’s UEFA Champions League campaign is massive. RBL has Roma loanee Patrik Schick and has reportedly made a play to buy him permanently and scorer Yussuf Poulsen has been out for five matches with an ankle injury (though there’s still plenty of time until August).