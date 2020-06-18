Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are plenty more names in the transfer rumor mill on a day the Premier League added a new striker via Timo Werner’s move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea.

[ MORE: Werner to Chelsea official ]

Free transfer finds Fraser and Ferguson

The Scottish Daily Record brings reports that Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser is eyeing a move to Everton when his contract expires, and may not play for the Cherries again this season.

Fraser, 26, has had a rough season after sticking it out with the Cherries despite transfer interest last summer. The Premier League’s 2018-19 assist leader has just a goal and four assist this season.

The diminutive winger has 11 caps for Scotland with a single goal. He’s previously been linked with Tottenham and was subject to Liverpool rumors in November.

Two London clubs are after West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson, says Football.London, with Crystal Palace in “pole position” to beat Tottenham and German clubs to the 19-year-old.

Ferguson has been with the Baggies since his youth, and the club is primed to find promotion to the Premier League.

He has a goal and an assist this season, and Ferguson has repped England at three youth levels.

The 6-foot back has played mostly left and right back this season but is also a center back. He’s out of contract at the end of the month

Grealish ready to leave Villa regardless of finish

The Athletic says Jack Grealish has decided to leave boyhood club Aston Villa after this season regardless of whether the Villans are relegated or stay in the Premier League.

Grealish, 24, has nine goals and eight assists in 32 PL matches for Villa this season, his most productive offensive season in his career despite coming on his biggest stage.

The Irish and English youth international has 35 goals and 47 assists in 260 appearances between Villa and Notts County, most of them coming with the former.

Grealish leads Villa in goals, assists, yellow cards, key passes, fouls drawn, minutes. He’s second on the team in shots per game, dribbles, and passing percentage.