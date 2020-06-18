More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Grealish transfer news
Photo by Visionhaus

Transfer rumor roundup: Grealish ready to move; Fraser, Ferguson in PL links

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
There are plenty more names in the transfer rumor mill on a day the Premier League added a new striker via Timo Werner’s move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea.

Free transfer finds Fraser and Ferguson

The Scottish Daily Record brings reports that Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser is eyeing a move to Everton when his contract expires, and may not play for the Cherries again this season.

Fraser, 26, has had a rough season after sticking it out with the Cherries despite transfer interest last summer. The Premier League’s 2018-19 assist leader has just a goal and four assist this season.

The diminutive winger has 11 caps for Scotland with a single goal. He’s previously been linked with Tottenham and was subject to Liverpool rumors in November.

Two London clubs are after West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson, says Football.London, with Crystal Palace in “pole position” to beat Tottenham and German clubs to the 19-year-old.

Ferguson has been with the Baggies since his youth, and the club is primed to find promotion to the Premier League.

He has a goal and an assist this season, and Ferguson has repped England at three youth levels.

The 6-foot back has played mostly left and right back this season but is also a center back. He’s out of contract at the end of the month

Ferguson to Everton
Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley – AMA/WBA FC via Getty Images)

Grealish ready to leave Villa regardless of finish

The Athletic says Jack Grealish has decided to leave boyhood club Aston Villa after this season regardless of whether the Villans are relegated or stay in the Premier League.

Grealish, 24, has nine goals and eight assists in 32 PL matches for Villa this season, his most productive offensive season in his career despite coming on his biggest stage.

The Irish and English youth international has 35 goals and 47 assists in 260 appearances between Villa and Notts County, most of them coming with the former.

Grealish leads Villa in goals, assists, yellow cards, key passes, fouls drawn, minutes. He’s second on the team in shots per game, dribbles, and passing percentage.

WATCH: Ex-Arsenal man Bramall scores excellent free kick

Colchester United playoff recap
Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT
Oh, the physics!

Colchester United has a 1-0 lead after the first leg of its League Two playoff tie with Exeter City on Cohen Bramall’s aesthetically-pleasing free kick at Colchester Community Stadium on Thursday.

The artist of the goal was Cohen Bramall, the 24-year-old who left Arsenal for the U’s last summer. The left back now has two goals and five assists on the season.

The beauty of the free kick is Bramall shaping like he’s going to spin a right-footed cross into the mixer, instead smashing a left-footed shot that zips inside the near post.

The second leg is Monday at Exeter’s St. James Park. The winner of the tie between fifth-place Exeter and sixth-place Colchester meets the winner of Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town for the right to join League One.

Serie A fixtures set for remainder of 2019-20 season

Serie A fixtures
Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT
Serie A’s season will play out in 124 matches over 43 days between June 20 and Aug. 2.

The final day will see the two leaders in massive matches against traditional powers, as current leaders Juventus host Roma and second-place Lazio visits Napoli.

Those leaders also know when their final showdown with each other will take place. Lazio’s visit to Juventus is the only match on July 20.

Juve is seeking its ninth-straight scudetto and leads Lazio by one point, with the second-place side boasting a better goal differential by nine. Lazio beat 10-man Juve 3-1 in December.

The Italian game whetted the appetites with Coppa Italia semifinals and the final this week, with Napoli beating Juventus in penalty kicks on Wednesday to give Gennaro Gattuso an Italian Cup as manager to go with the one he won as a player with AC Milan.

June 20
Torino v. Parma
Verona v. Cagliari

June 21
Atalanta v. Sassuolo
Inter Milan v. Sampdoria

June 22
Lecce v. Milan
Fiorentina v. Brescia
Bologna v. Juventus

June 23
SPAL v. Cagliari
Verona v. Napoli
Torino v. Udinese
Genoa v. Parma

June 24
Atalanta v. Lazio
Inter Milan v. Sassuolo
Roma v. Sampdoria

June 26
Juventus v. Lecce

June 27
Brescia v. Genoa
Cagliari v. Torino
Lazio v. Fiorentina

June 28
Milan v. Roma
Napoli v. SPAL
Sampdoria v. Bologna
Udinese v. Atalanta
Sassuolo v. Verona
Parma v. Inter Milan

June 30
Torino v. Lazio
Genoa v. Juventus

July 1
Bologna v. Cagliari
Inter Milan v. Brescia
Lecce v. Sampdoria
Fiorentina v. Sassuolo
SPAL v. Milan
Verona v. Parma

July 2
Juventus v. Torino
Sassuolo v. Lecce
Lazio v. Milan

The Turin Derby (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

July 5
Inter Milan v. Bologna
Sampdoria v. SPAL
Cagliari v. Atalanta
Brescia v. Verona
Udinese v. Genoa
Parma v. Fiorentina
Napoli v. Roma

July 7
Lecce v. Lazio
AC Milan v. Juventus

July 8
Genoa v. Napoli
Fiorentina v. Cagliari
Atalanta v. Sampdoria
Bologna v. Sassuolo
Torino v. Brescia
Roma v. Parma

July 9
SPAL v. Udinese
Verona v. Inter Milan

July 11
Lazio v. Sassuolo
Brescia v. Roma
Juventus v. Atalanta

July 12
Genoa v. SPAL
Parma v. Bologna
Fiorentina v. Verona
Cagliari v. Lecce
Udinese v. Sampdoria
Napoli v. Milan

July 13
Inter Milan v. Torino

July 14
Atalanta v. Brescia

July 15
Sampdoria v. Cagliari
Bologna v. Napoli
Milan v. Parma
Lecce v. Fiorentina
Sassuolo v. Juventus
Roma v. Verona
Udinese v. Lazio

July 16
Torino v. Genoa
SPAL v. Inter Milan

July 18
Verona v. Atalanta
Cagliari v. Sassuolo
Milan v. Bologna

July 19
Parma v. Sampdoria
Genoa v. Lecce
Fiorentina v. Torino
Napoli v. Udinese
Brescia v. SPAL
Roma v. Inter Milan

July 20
Juventus v. Lazio

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

July 21
Atalanta v. Bologna
Sassuolo v. Milan

July 22
Parma v. Napoli
Torino v. Verona
SPAL v. Roma
Lecce v. Brescia
Inter Milan v. Fiorentina
Sampdoria v. Genoa

July 23
Udinese v. Juventus
Lazio v Cagliari

July 26
Milan v. Atalanta
Roma v. Fiorentina
Juventus v. Sampdoria
Cagliari v. Udinese
Verona v. Lazio
Brescia v. Parma
SPAL v. Torino
Napoli v. Sassuolo
Bologna v. Lecce
Genoa v. Inter Milan

July 29
Fiorentina v. Bologna
Verona v. SPAL
Udinese v. Lecce
Parma v. Atalanta
Lazio v. Brescia
Inter Milan v. Napoli
Cagliari v. Juventus
Torino v. Roma
Sampdora v. Milan
Sassuolo v Genoa

Aug. 2
Genoa v. Verona
Juventus v. Roma
Atalanta v. Inter Milan
SPAL v. Fiorentina
Bologna v. Torino
Napoli v. Lazio
Lecce v. Parma
Milan v. Cagliari
Brescia v. Sampdoria
Sassuolo v. Udinese

How to Watch Serie A

  • When: Begins June 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream LiveVia ESPN+

Premier League Golden Boot race

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT
Will England have a new name on an illustrious list when the Premier League Golden Boot race is run next month?

Every winner since the 2014-15 season is still within a rich vein of form from renewed acquaintances. with the honor, but six of the league’s top ten scorers would be first time top dogs on the PL season goals list.

That includes the leader, Jamie Vardy. The next three names on the list are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Sergio Aguero, and they all have a Golden Boot in their lockers.

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (19)

As Vardy goes, so do the Foxes. He scored at least one goal in every match of Leicester’s eight-match winning streak this fall but his brace against Villa on March 9 was his lone appearance on the dance card since the calendar turned to 2020. Four of Vardy’s goals have been penalties, so he’s got that going for him if the VAR is kind to Leicester.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal (17)

Aubameyang isn’t having his best year, no doubt down to some inconsistency from his playing partners. Arsenal still faces three of four PL clubs to have conceded 50 or more goals this season.

Mohammed Salah, Liverpool, and Sergio Aguero, Man City (16)

Aguero has won this award before and he’s among the favorites to do it again given he’s three goals from the top despite playing at least 800 fewer minutes then the men level or ahead of him.

Throw in the fact that City’s 76 expected goals are 14 higher than the field and you’ve got the recipe for something special. Aguero and teammate Gabriel Jesus are the runaway leaders for xG/90 amongst qualified players.

Salah’s been very good since the start of December, scoring 10 of his goals and adding three assists in that span. He’s the league leader in expected goals (15.54) just ahead of snakebit teammate Roberto Firmino (15.49 xG, 8 goals).

Danny Ings, Southampton (15)

Like Vardy, it would be silly to rule out the clear target man for a Premier League club. Ings has only scored once in his last seven as Saints hit a rough patch before the coronavirus pause, but maybe time’s healed his form.

Marcus Rashford, Man Utd, and Sadio Mane, Liverpool (14)

Rashford has been a monster when healthy and trails only Aguero and Jesus in xG per game. He’s also United’s penalty taker so there’s that.

Mane’s a powerful force but he’s also in the business of sharing goals at Liverpool. It’s difficult to project him winning the Premier League Golden Boot race.

The field (13 or fewer)

13 goals
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton
Raul Jimenez, Wolves
Tammy Abraham, Chelsea

12 goals
Raheem Sterling, Man City

11 goals
Anthony Martial, Man Utd
Chris Wood, Burnley
Harry Kane, Spurs
Teemu Pukki, Norwich City

10. goals
Gabriel Jesus, Man City
Richarlison, Everton

Tottenham v. Man United preview: How to watch, updates, more

Tottenham v. Man United stream
Photo by Steven Paston/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has named three of his starters for a big visit from Manchester United to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Harry Kane will be back in the Starting XI for Spurs as they look to gain ground on the top four and fifth-place Manchester United, who is four points ahead of Tottenham. Fifth-place will be enough for a Champions League spot unless Man City’s European ban appeal is successful.

TOTTENHAM V. MAN UNITED STREAM ON NBCSN

Kane missed Spurs’ last eight PL matches before the coronavirus pause as well as both legs of the side’s Champions League ouster at the hands of RB Leipzig and its FA Cup exit via Norwich City.

United has players back, too, with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford ready to join new star Bruno Fernandes in building a Champions League outfit.

Team news

Kane is one of several Tottenham stars ready to return to the lineup after injury and coronavirus pandemic layoffs.

“Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? I don’t know,” Mourinho admitted, via Sky Sports. “Only the game will tell us that. Is he in his top form? We don’t know. It is not a little training session. He’s had around six months without playing a football match. But he has worked extremely well, he is an amazing professional and is going to start tomorrow.”

Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son are also set to start for Spurs.

Manchester United is healthy, too, though reserve defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have picked up injuries.

What they’re saying

Spurs’ Mourinho on the battle v. his former club: “It is a strange battle to fight but at the same time it is a great challenge and a great motivation. I will try not to look at that points difference. That is why I cannot tell you exactly the difference in points we have to our opponents. We have to look to this incredible challenge in the way that every game we will try to win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the task at hand: “It’s a great game. A big game against one of the best teams in the league, Champions League finalists less than a year ago, a hard game. We prepared as well as we can, we’ve had a couple of in-house 11 v 11s and one 11 v 11 vs West Brom, which will hopefully stand us in good stead. We’re young, they look fit and ready, and we’ll see tomorrow night.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are +135 to win via DraftKings, with Spurs at +195.

United won 2-1 at Old Trafford in December on the power of two Rashford goals against one from Dele Alli.

Prediction for Tottenham v. Man United stream

This could go in any number of directions, with healthy stars for both sides feeling out their form and fitness in North London. The midfield battle feels destined to go United’s way if Pogba and Fernandes hit the ground running. Both sides have dangerous scorers, so who knows what we’ll see in the empty London stadium that recently served as a hospital? Spoils split in a 2-2 draw.