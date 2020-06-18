WATCH: Ex-Arsenal man Bramall scores excellent free kick

The beauty of the free kick is Bramall shaping like he’s going to spin a right-footed cross into the mixer, instead smashing a left-footed shot that zips inside the near post.
The second leg is Monday at Exeter’s St. James Park. The winner of the tie between fifth-place Exeter and sixth-place Colchester meets the winner of Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town for the right to join League One.
Fraser, 26, has had a rough season after sticking it out with the Cherries despite transfer interest last summer. The Premier League’s 2018-19 assist leader has just a goal and four assist this season.
Will England have a new name on an illustrious list when the Premier League Golden Boot race is run next month?
Every winner since the 2014-15 season is still within a rich vein of form from renewed acquaintances. with the honor, but six of the league’s top ten scorers would be first time top dogs on the PL season goals list.
That includes the leader, Jamie Vardy. The next three names on the list are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Sergio Aguero, and they all have a Golden Boot in their lockers.
Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (19)
As Vardy goes, so do the Foxes. He scored at least one goal in every match of Leicester’s eight-match winning streak this fall but his brace against Villa on March 9 was his lone appearance on the dance card since the calendar turned to 2020. Four of Vardy’s goals have been penalties, so he’s got that going for him if the VAR is kind to Leicester.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal (17)
Aubameyang isn’t having his best year, no doubt down to some inconsistency from his playing partners. Arsenal still faces three of four PL clubs to have conceded 50 or more goals this season.
Mohammed Salah, Liverpool, and Sergio Aguero, Man City (16)
Aguero has won this award before and he’s among the favorites to do it again given he’s three goals from the top despite playing at least 800 fewer minutes then the men level or ahead of him.
Throw in the fact that City’s 76 expected goals are 14 higher than the field and you’ve got the recipe for something special. Aguero and teammate Gabriel Jesus are the runaway leaders for xG/90 amongst qualified players.
Salah’s been very good since the start of December, scoring 10 of his goals and adding three assists in that span. He’s the league leader in expected goals (15.54) just ahead of snakebit teammate Roberto Firmino (15.49 xG, 8 goals).
Danny Ings, Southampton (15)
Like Vardy, it would be silly to rule out the clear target man for a Premier League club. Ings has only scored once in his last seven as Saints hit a rough patch before the coronavirus pause, but maybe time’s healed his form.
Marcus Rashford, Man Utd, and Sadio Mane, Liverpool (14)
Rashford has been a monster when healthy and trails only Aguero and Jesus in xG per game. He’s also United’s penalty taker so there’s that.
Mane’s a powerful force but he’s also in the business of sharing goals at Liverpool. It’s difficult to project him winning the Premier League Golden Boot race.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has named three of his starters for a big visit from Manchester United to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Harry Kane will be back in the Starting XI for Spurs as they look to gain ground on the top four and fifth-place Manchester United, who is four points ahead of Tottenham. Fifth-place will be enough for a Champions League spot unless Man City’s European ban appeal is successful.
Kane missed Spurs’ last eight PL matches before the coronavirus pause as well as both legs of the side’s Champions League ouster at the hands of RB Leipzig and its FA Cup exit via Norwich City.
United has players back, too, with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford ready to join new star Bruno Fernandes in building a Champions League outfit.
Team news
Kane is one of several Tottenham stars ready to return to the lineup after injury and coronavirus pandemic layoffs.
“Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? I don’t know,” Mourinho admitted, via Sky Sports. “Only the game will tell us that. Is he in his top form? We don’t know. It is not a little training session. He’s had around six months without playing a football match. But he has worked extremely well, he is an amazing professional and is going to start tomorrow.”
Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son are also set to start for Spurs.
Manchester United is healthy, too, though reserve defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have picked up injuries.
What they’re saying
Spurs’ Mourinho on the battle v. his former club: “It is a strange battle to fight but at the same time it is a great challenge and a great motivation. I will try not to look at that points difference. That is why I cannot tell you exactly the difference in points we have to our opponents. We have to look to this incredible challenge in the way that every game we will try to win.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the task at hand: “It’s a great game. A big game against one of the best teams in the league, Champions League finalists less than a year ago, a hard game. We prepared as well as we can, we’ve had a couple of in-house 11 v 11s and one 11 v 11 vs West Brom, which will hopefully stand us in good stead. We’re young, they look fit and ready, and we’ll see tomorrow night.”
This could go in any number of directions, with healthy stars for both sides feeling out their form and fitness in North London. The midfield battle feels destined to go United’s way if Pogba and Fernandes hit the ground running. Both sides have dangerous scorers, so who knows what we’ll see in the empty London stadium that recently served as a hospital? Spoils split in a 2-2 draw.