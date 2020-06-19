Arsenal suffered two serious injuries early on in the first game of the restart at Man City and they have revealed a lengthy injury update.

Mikel Arteta has had to deal with a whole host of injury problems since he took charge of the Gunners in late December and the injury update ahead of their trip to Brighton on Saturday (Start time, 10 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) was not pretty.

Let’s kick off the Arsenal injury news update. It will take us a little while.

Center back Pablo Mari suffered a ‘significant injury’ to his left ankle against Man City and the man on loan from Flamengo will undergo specialist assessment, while Granit Xhaka is out for at least a few weeks after he sprained his ankle in the first few minutes of the restart.

Cedric Soares, on loan from Southampton but out of contract on June 30, has had surgery to fix a broken nose and will be return to return in July, while Sokratis has a right thigh strain and will be out until July too.

Both Calum Chambers and Lucas Torreira remain out with long-term injuries as Chambers continues to recover from a ruptured ACL and will not be available until September at the earliest, while Torreira could return to training in early July after suffering a broken ankle in March.

Take a deep breath after all of that.

Add into the mix that David Luiz is now suspended for the trip to Brighton after his calamitous, and brief, cameo off the bench against Man City — a mistake for the opening goal, giving away a penalty kick and a red card all in the space of 25 minutes — and he may leave the club on a free transfer on June 30, which leaves Arteta woefully short of center backs.

