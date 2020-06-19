More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
MLS
Getty Images

Black MLS players form coalition to fight systemic racism

Associated PressJun 19, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A group of Black MLS players coalition to address systematic racism in their communities and bring about change within the league has been formed.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

The coalition is the result of an Instagram group that began after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, which spawned a wave of nationwide protests against racism and policy brutality.

Started by Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, the group grew to some 70 MLS players, who formed the Black Players Coalition of MLS.

Morrow said players were already under stress because of the new coronavirus when were threatened with a lockout in contract talks. The league suspended play March 12 because of the pandemic.

“And then on top of that charge, George Floyd is killed. And so it kind of felt like my world was crumbling. And when I reached out to my my black soccer player peers, they all felt the same way,” Morrow said. “When we came together on that call, it was the most hopeful thing in one of the darkest weeks of my entire life.

Morrow said the conversations centered on whether players felt supported by the league. The players concluded it would be best to form an organization.

There were three goals, Morrow said: To give black players a voice in the league; to encourage black representation in the players’ association and higher levels of MLS; and to help local communities.

“We’ve already come to the table with Major League Soccer and had conversations with them about things that we’d like to see changed,” Morrow said during a video conference call. “We want to see action: These slogans, these statements are no longer enough. We want real change. So what is that going to look like in Major League Soccer? What is that going to look like in our communities? And how are we going about that?”

Portland’s Jeremy Ebobisse, Chicago’s CJ Sapong, Nashville’s Jalil Anibaba, NYCFC’s Sean Johnson and Colorado’s Kei Kamara are among some of the other players involved.

The coalition has proposed training to promote cultural education and combat implicit bias. It also wants to hire a chief diversity officer. The group has discussed developing the game in black communities and partnering with charities. The group has already secured $75,000 in charitable contributions by the MLS Players Association.

“Major League Soccer proudly recognizes and supports the Black Players Coalition of MLS — a group of players who today, on Juneteenth, have established themselves as influential change leaders,” MLS said in a statement. “The league looks forward to continued and longstanding collaborations.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Norwich – Southampton live stream

By Nicholas MendolaJun 19, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are the details for the Norwich City – Southampton stream and TV channel.

Norwich City’s hopes of a great escape hinge on a beat-up back line. Can Timm Klose save the Canaries?

NORWICH – SOUTHAMPTON STREAM ON NBCSN

Manager Daniel Farke says that’s the wrong way to look at it, but the 32-year-old Swiss center back will be really important beginning with Friday’s visit from Southampton at Carrow Road (Start time is 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) below you will find details on how to watch the Norwich v Southampton stream.

Norwich is six points back of three teams in the race for 17th or better and still meets four bottom-half sides. One of those is Saints, who are seven clear of the bottom three.

Team news

Timm Klose starts and is captain as Norwich are short of center back after key injuries. Klose himself was injured in a League Cup loss to Crawley Town in late August and is just now returning to fitness.

For Southampton, Moussa Djenepo is suspended and Shane Long is out. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts but has had the captaincy taken off him as he wants to leave this summer, so the captain’s armband goes to James Ward-Prowse.

What they’re saying

More from Farke on Klose: “We have to be realistic as well. His last appearance in the starting line up in a league game was Brentford in January 2019. Right now, we enter a period of 10 games in five weeks, and more, if we reach the FA Cup final. You would prefer to have more options in this position. I can’t feel sorry for myself or the squad. But the defensive injuries have been a key topic all season. Timm is our most experienced player on this level and he was out for all the season, pretty much, following a brutal tackle in a cup game from a player in the fourth tier.”

Saints boss Hasenhuttl on empty stadia: “I don’t know if the pressure will be the same when you go to an away game with a full crowd because that’s always a special atmosphere. I think it’s more about being sharp, being motivated and being loud on the pitch. I think we will be able to communicate more.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are +120 to win via DraftKings, with the Canaries at +225.

Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand scored when Saints won 2-1 at St. Mary’s on Dec. 4, with Teemu Pukki adding a late goal for the Canaries.

Prediction for Norwich City v. Southampton stream

The injuries are asking a lot of Norwich, especially when Saints know they can essentially clinch promotion by punching in a goal or two against a Canaries side which has conceded the second-most goals in the Premier League. Saints 2-1.

VIDEO: Tottenham to use NFL locker rooms during restart

Tottenham NFL
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham will use NFL locker rooms during the restart, as Spurs and their visitors will not have to worry about a lack of social distancing.

Here are the details for the Tottenham – Man United stream and TV channel for Friday’s game (Start time is 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The north London club have two huge locker rooms purpose-built to host NFL games at the stadium and they will not be used until the fall in 2021 after the NFL canceled the international series games for 2020.

Might as well test them out.

Take a look at the awesome video below to see how the NFL locker rooms have been transformed to make sure Tottenham have all the space they need in the East Stand, while Man United will have a huge amount of space in the West Stand to prepare in before their clash on Friday.

This makes the stadium the only Premier League venue to have separate tunnels for teams to go in and out of.

I mean, you could have at least a five-a-side game in this space before the game, and the subs probably won’t need to come out for a warm up as they could just do it inside the locker room.

This makes perfect sense for Tottenham to utilise this space and players will feel even safer than they already do when it comes to the matchday protocols they have to follow.

Goodbye Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs, hello ‘To Dare is To Do’ slogan.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
3 Comments

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Neymar loses lawsuit over signing bonus with Barcelona

Neymar
Getty Images
Associated PressJun 19, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Neymar loses signing bonus lawsuit after his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, as he must pay back $7.5 million to the Spanish club.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

A Spanish court has ruled in favor of Barcelona in a dispute with former player Neymar over a signing bonus paid in part to the Brazil striker before he left for Paris Saint-Germain.

The court on Friday rejected Neymar’s suit that Barcelona owed him 43 million euros ($48 million) from part of a signing bonus that it never paid the player.

The court ruled instead that Neymar must pay Barcelona 6.7 million euros ($7.5 million), corresponding to part of the signing bonus it had already paid to the player.

Barcelona and then player Neymar agreed to a new contact in 2016, which included a signing bonus of 64 million euros. The club paid the player 22.5 million euros in July 2016 and was supposed to pay him the remaining 43 million euros by July 2017.

The club, however, withheld the second payment because that summer was rife with media reports indicating that Neymar was negotiating a move to PSG against the wishes of Barcelona. The French club ended up signing Neymar on Aug. 3, 2017 after paying a world-record 222 million euros (then $262 million) to trigger the buyout clause in his contract.

Barcelona had sued Neymar for the return of the full 22.5 million it had paid the player.

The legal dispute comes amid ongoing media speculation that Neymar and Barcelona would like to rejoin forces at some point.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports