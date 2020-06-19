Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EPL betting odds for the Premier League have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League return has us super giddy.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the two remaining games in Matchweek 29 and the 10 in Matchweek 30. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man City 3-0 Burnley – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 0-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Norwich 2-2 Southampton – (Friday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

West Ham 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Man City 2-1 Arsenal – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] * Matchweek 29

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Tottenham 2-1 Man United – (Friday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 1-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Leicester – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Aston Villa 2-1 Sheffield United – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] * Matchweek 29

